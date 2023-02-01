The Fresno Police Department is now on the lookout for a suspect they say tried to break into a home last month in northwest Fresno. According to Fresno Police, the suspect, who has yet to be identified, was caught on camera walking up to a home near Ashcroft and Marks Avenues on Jan. 9 around 11:20 a.m.

FRESNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO