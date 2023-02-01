Read full article on original website
Clinica Sierra Vista to pay $26 million settlement
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Underreported business income by two former Clinica Sierra Vista executives, among others, has resulted in a nearly $26 million settlement against the medical provider, with ties to the Central Valley. Additionally, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced on Thursday that the healthcare provider, which serves […]
GV Wire
Bank of America Delivers $1.85 Million in Grants to Fresno and Visalia Nonprofits
Valley nonprofits looking for help might want to strike up a conversation with Bank of America. The nation’s second-largest bank directed $1.85 million in philanthropy to nonprofits and charities in its Fresno-Visalia market in 2022. In addition, Bank of America topped the JUST list of Top 100 U.S. Companies...
KMJ
Hit-And-Run Leaves Man Hospitalized In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now in the hospital after being struck by a car in southwest Fresno Thursday morning. This happened on Marks Avenue just north of Olive Avenue. According to the Fresno Police Department, several people called in to report a man laying in the...
Possible meteor may have fallen in Merced County
The National Weather Service says a possible meteor fell in Merced County overnight!
Do you know this person? Madera Sheriff looking for next of kin
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office say they are seeking the public’s help in locating the next of kin for a 65-year-old woman. Officials say Lacey Pamela Ray passed away on Jan 26, 2023, and was a resident of Oakhurst prior to her death. The Coroner’s Office says they have searched […]
DA ‘should blame herself’: Newsom on Selma police shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp on Wednesday, following her statement issued Tuesday after the death of a Selma Police officer. 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot multiple times while on duty by a known felon. In Smittcamp’s statement, she said Governor Newsom and some members […]
goldrushcam.com
Fresno County District Attorney Statement On The Murder Of Selma Police Officer Says Governor Gavin Newsom Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands
February 1, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's Statement Regarding the Murder of Selma Police Officer, Gonzalo Carrasco:. It is a tragic day in the County of Fresno and the state of Califomia, as we have suffered the loss of another fine peace officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty by a callous and.
KMPH.com
Man taking out the trash targeted by drive-by shooting in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening following a drive-by shooting in Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, a man believed to be in his 30s was outside taking out the trash when he was shot by someone in a black 2-door vehicle on Santa Clara Street, near Ventura Street and B Street.
KMPH.com
Failed home break-in caught on camera in northwest Fresno
The Fresno Police Department is now on the lookout for a suspect they say tried to break into a home last month in northwest Fresno. According to Fresno Police, the suspect, who has yet to be identified, was caught on camera walking up to a home near Ashcroft and Marks Avenues on Jan. 9 around 11:20 a.m.
Man hospitalized after being stabbed in the head in Central Fresno
Witnesses say there was an intoxicated man walking around an apartment complex causing a disturbance before a man was stabbed in the head Friday night.
Fresno couple accused of stealing millions of dollars while posing as caregivers
A Fresno hairstylist and his girlfriend are accused of stealing millions of dollars from a mentally ill man while posing as his caregivers.
legalexaminer.com
Weekend Collision on Hwy 41 Injures 10 People in Fresno CA
A Fresno weekend collision left five cars damaged and sent six victims to the hospital. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene along State Route 41 in southern Fresno on Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m. reported on the accident in the southbound lanes at the intersection of American Avenue...
DOJ: Fresno hairstylist, actress charged in caregiver fraud
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12-count indictment alleging they defrauded a physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) […]
KMPH.com
Two men wanted for commercial burglary following restaurant break-in
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help Thursday in identifying two suspects wanted for commercial burglary. According to Fresno Police, two men were caught on camera breaking into the Shanghai Chinese Cuisine on Blackstone Avenue and Griffith Way, near Dakota Avenue. Officers...
Man is now hospitalized after he was stabbed in the head, PD says
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A man is hospitalized after being stabbed in an apartment complex in Central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. At 9:54 p.m. officers responded to a stabbing of a victim at the insection of Dakota and Arthur Avenue at an apartment complex. Police say they found a male victim in his […]
Madera PD searching for commercial burglary suspect
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who they say has been involved in commercial burglary from the same business in Madera on two separate occasions. According to the business’s surveillance video images provided by the police, on one of the occasions, the suspect entered the store with […]
GV Wire
Fresno Council Aide Hopes to ‘Burrow’ His Way Past McCarthy
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy has drawn a second opponent for the 2024 election. Unlike Andy Morales who announced last week, John Burrows has the support of the local Democratic Party establishment. David Taub. Politics 101. Burrows, 28 of Fresno, is familiar to local journalists. He is the spokesman...
GV Wire
How Did Alleged Cop Killer Get Out of Jail So Many Times?
Four times in four months, Nathaniel Dixon was arrested in 2019. In less than a month after being released from jail for those crimes, Dixon was arrested two more times. That started a series of arrests, convictions, and releases for the alleged gang member, which culminated in the slaying of Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. on Jan. 31.
Sprouts hiring for new location in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sprouts Farmers Market is looking to hire 100 employees for a new location opening soon in Merced. The store will be at 171 E. Yosemite Avenue and will open on Friday, March 24 – but managers say they want to start the hiring process earlier to be prepared for the grand […]
Talks ongoing to preserve Fresno’s ‘Day in the Park’ sculpture
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Discussions are underway to preserve a Fresno sculpture that was affixed to the side of a building that caught fire early Monday morning. According to the Fresno Arts Council, staff members are in talks with the property owner and the Fresno city attorney to see what’s next for the Clement Renzi […]
