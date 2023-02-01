ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Clinica Sierra Vista to pay $26 million settlement

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Underreported business income by two former Clinica Sierra Vista executives, among others, has resulted in a nearly $26 million settlement against the medical provider, with ties to the Central Valley. Additionally, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced on Thursday that the healthcare provider, which serves […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Hit-And-Run Leaves Man Hospitalized In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now in the hospital after being struck by a car in southwest Fresno Thursday morning. This happened on Marks Avenue just north of Olive Avenue. According to the Fresno Police Department, several people called in to report a man laying in the...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA ‘should blame herself’: Newsom on Selma police shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp on Wednesday, following her statement issued Tuesday after the death of a Selma Police officer. 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot multiple times while on duty by a known felon. In Smittcamp’s statement, she said Governor Newsom and some members […]
SELMA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Fresno County District Attorney Statement On The Murder Of Selma Police Officer Says Governor Gavin Newsom Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands

February 1, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's Statement Regarding the Murder of Selma Police Officer, Gonzalo Carrasco:. It is a tragic day in the County of Fresno and the state of Califomia, as we have suffered the loss of another fine peace officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty by a callous and.
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

Man taking out the trash targeted by drive-by shooting in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening following a drive-by shooting in Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, a man believed to be in his 30s was outside taking out the trash when he was shot by someone in a black 2-door vehicle on Santa Clara Street, near Ventura Street and B Street.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Failed home break-in caught on camera in northwest Fresno

The Fresno Police Department is now on the lookout for a suspect they say tried to break into a home last month in northwest Fresno. According to Fresno Police, the suspect, who has yet to be identified, was caught on camera walking up to a home near Ashcroft and Marks Avenues on Jan. 9 around 11:20 a.m.
FRESNO, CA
legalexaminer.com

Weekend Collision on Hwy 41 Injures 10 People in Fresno CA

A Fresno weekend collision left five cars damaged and sent six victims to the hospital. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene along State Route 41 in southern Fresno on Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m. reported on the accident in the southbound lanes at the intersection of American Avenue...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Fresno hairstylist, actress charged in caregiver fraud

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12-count indictment alleging they defrauded a physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Two men wanted for commercial burglary following restaurant break-in

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help Thursday in identifying two suspects wanted for commercial burglary. According to Fresno Police, two men were caught on camera breaking into the Shanghai Chinese Cuisine on Blackstone Avenue and Griffith Way, near Dakota Avenue. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera PD searching for commercial burglary suspect

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who they say has been involved in commercial burglary from the same business in Madera on two separate occasions. According to the business’s surveillance video images provided by the police, on one of the occasions, the suspect entered the store with […]
MADERA, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Council Aide Hopes to ‘Burrow’ His Way Past McCarthy

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy has drawn a second opponent for the 2024 election. Unlike Andy Morales who announced last week, John Burrows has the support of the local Democratic Party establishment. David Taub. Politics 101. Burrows, 28 of Fresno, is familiar to local journalists. He is the spokesman...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

How Did Alleged Cop Killer Get Out of Jail So Many Times?

Four times in four months, Nathaniel Dixon was arrested in 2019. In less than a month after being released from jail for those crimes, Dixon was arrested two more times. That started a series of arrests, convictions, and releases for the alleged gang member, which culminated in the slaying of Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. on Jan. 31.
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Sprouts hiring for new location in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sprouts Farmers Market is looking to hire 100 employees for a new location opening soon in Merced. The store will be at 171 E. Yosemite Avenue and will open on Friday, March 24 – but managers say they want to start the hiring process earlier to be prepared for the grand […]
MERCED, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy