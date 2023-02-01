ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Dane Daniels
And yet with this record rain, farmers are not allowed to recharge their ground water without obtaining a permit that takes two years to approve.

jay phipps
farmers use 80%of the ground water! but they are also the people who drained tulare lake a key part of recharging the ground water and they have the gall to blame the depletion on everything else

Nor - Cal Native
Ground water is recharging in a big way as we speak. Blame these environmentalist whackos that keep putting blocks in front of reservoir projects that catch, retain and utilize water. Those reservoirs also help hold water for aquifer recharge as well. In reality fish are better off with reservoirs in place that keep water running controlled down creeks and rivers and waterways than letting them dry up early in the fall and fluctuate wildly.

