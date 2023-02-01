VISALIA – Two years ago, Justin Molina died following a shooting in Ruiz Park, and Visalia police have partnered with outside forces to bring the case to justice. In their goal to close the case, the Visalia Police Department has joined forces with the Valley Crime Stoppers, a nonprofit organization based in Fresno. Valley Crimes Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the homicide.

VISALIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO