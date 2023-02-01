ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

calcoastnews.com

California governor takes aim at concealed carry, Fresno DA

In response to recent deadly shootings in the state, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new legislation this week that would make obtaining concealed carry permits more difficult. Likewise, he engaged in a war of words with the Fresno County District Attorney over the case of a Central Valley police officer whom a gunman shot and killed on Tuesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

2 arrested in Central Valley shooting that left 6 dead

 Two gang members were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, in the January massacre of six people including a baby at a central California home associated with a rival gang, the Tulare County sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody and Angel “Nanu” Uriarte, 35, was wounded […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Phoned Threat Leads to Lockdowns at Clovis West, Fort Washington

Two northeast Fresno schools went on lockdown Friday afternoon after a Fresno police substation received a phoned threat, Clovis Unified spokeswoman Kelly Avants said. Clovis West was placed on lockdown at 2:15 p.m. after police reported the threat, she said. Students at Fort Washington Elementary across Millbrook Avenue also were put on lockdown inside the school.
FRESNO, CA
KGET

17 News cameras capture ‘Operation Nightmare’ in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the arrests of two suspects in connection to the massacre of six people in Goshen. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the arrests took place during “Operation Nightmare” in the early morning hours in multiple locations. KGET cameras captured the scene as […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

New details emerge in case of murdered Selma police officer

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New details were brought to light Friday about the tragic death of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco. It came at a joint press conference held at the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, held by the Fresno County Sheriff, District Attorney, and Selma’s Police Chief, all in the day the man charged with […]
SELMA, CA
KMJ

New 3200 Seat Church To Officially Open On Thursday In Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The South Valley is getting a new church. The Catholic Diocese of Fresno will celebrate a Mass of Dedication for St. Charles Borromeo. St. Charles church is located at Caldwell Ave. and Akers St. in Visalia. The new church will be the largest parish church...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Clinica Sierra Vista to pay $26 million settlement

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Underreported business income by two former Clinica Sierra Vista executives, among others, has resulted in a nearly $26 million settlement against the medical provider, with ties to the Central Valley. Additionally, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced on Thursday that the healthcare provider, which serves […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Two-year search for Visalia Ruiz Park shooter persists

VISALIA – Two years ago, Justin Molina died following a shooting in Ruiz Park, and Visalia police have partnered with outside forces to bring the case to justice. In their goal to close the case, the Visalia Police Department has joined forces with the Valley Crime Stoppers, a nonprofit organization based in Fresno. Valley Crimes Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the homicide.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA ‘should blame herself’: Newsom on Selma police shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp on Wednesday, following her statement issued Tuesday after the death of a Selma Police officer. 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot multiple times while on duty by a known felon. In Smittcamp’s statement, she said Governor Newsom and some members […]
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

Raids happening in Tulare County connected to Goshen massacre

GOSHEN, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is conducting multiple raids in Visalia connected to the massacre that left 6 people dead last month in Goshen. At least three locations had search warrants served beginning around 6:00 a.m. WARNING! Graphic content. There are multiple agencies assisting the...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Newsom, Bonta statements on death of Selma police officer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following the death of a police officer in Selma on Tuesday, both Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta issued statements of condolence to those who knew him. “Jennifer and I join all the family, friends and colleagues mourning the tragic loss of Officer Carrasco, who devoted his life to […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Fresno hairstylist, actress charged in caregiver fraud

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12-count indictment alleging they defrauded a physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

How Did Alleged Cop Killer Get Out of Jail So Many Times?

Four times in four months, Nathaniel Dixon was arrested in 2019. In less than a month after being released from jail for those crimes, Dixon was arrested two more times. That started a series of arrests, convictions, and releases for the alleged gang member, which culminated in the slaying of Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. on Jan. 31.
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

Man taking out the trash targeted by drive-by shooting in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening following a drive-by shooting in Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, a man believed to be in his 30s was outside taking out the trash when he was shot by someone in a black 2-door vehicle on Santa Clara Street, near Ventura Street and B Street.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Mr. John Coon from Redwood High School

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) – A South Valley teacher is being recognized for his dedication to his students, his teaching style is hands-on and fun. It’s what makes Mr. John Coon our Educator of the Week. Students in Mr. John Coon’s ag mechanics class at Redwood High School in...
VISALIA, CA
KRON4 News

IDENTIFIED: Tulare Sheriff announces 2 arrests in Goshen deadly shooting

VISALIA, Calif.(KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff's Office announced Friday two arrests made in the shooting deaths of six people in Goshen. On Friday morning, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced that 25-year-old Noah David Beard and 35-year-old Angel “Nanu” Uriarte were arrested. Both were described as validated gang members. Deputies say on Jan. 16  they responded […]
GOSHEN, CA
KMPH.com

Cousin of fallen Selma officer pays emotional respect, condolences at memorial

SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — Many community members, both inside and outside the Selma community, were seen paying their respects to fallen Selma police officer, Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Officer Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed Tuesday after investigating a report involving a suspicious person in the 2600 block of Pine...
SELMA, CA
KMJ

Hit-And-Run Leaves Man Hospitalized In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now in the hospital after being struck by a car in southwest Fresno Thursday morning. This happened on Marks Avenue just north of Olive Avenue. According to the Fresno Police Department, several people called in to report a man laying in the...
FRESNO, CA

