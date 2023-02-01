Read full article on original website
Hairstylist & Actress Indicted on Wild Multi-Million Dollar Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzFresno, CA
Volunteers sought for assisting emergency relief at Central California Food Bank in FresnoD.J. EatonFresno, CA
Arthur Dyson to speak on ‘Touching the Soul: The Poetics of Architecture’ at Fresno Art Museum on February 11D.J. EatonFresno, CA
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Pair of gang members arrested in California massacre of six, including baby
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Two reputed gang members were arrested on Friday and charged with murdering six people, including an infant boy and his teenage mother, in a central California farming community last month in what authorities described as a targeted massacre. The two suspects - Angel Joseph Uriate, 35,...
calcoastnews.com
California governor takes aim at concealed carry, Fresno DA
In response to recent deadly shootings in the state, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new legislation this week that would make obtaining concealed carry permits more difficult. Likewise, he engaged in a war of words with the Fresno County District Attorney over the case of a Central Valley police officer whom a gunman shot and killed on Tuesday.
2 arrested in Central Valley shooting that left 6 dead
Two gang members were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, in the January massacre of six people including a baby at a central California home associated with a rival gang, the Tulare County sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody and Angel “Nanu” Uriarte, 35, was wounded […]
GV Wire
Phoned Threat Leads to Lockdowns at Clovis West, Fort Washington
Two northeast Fresno schools went on lockdown Friday afternoon after a Fresno police substation received a phoned threat, Clovis Unified spokeswoman Kelly Avants said. Clovis West was placed on lockdown at 2:15 p.m. after police reported the threat, she said. Students at Fort Washington Elementary across Millbrook Avenue also were put on lockdown inside the school.
17 News cameras capture ‘Operation Nightmare’ in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the arrests of two suspects in connection to the massacre of six people in Goshen. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the arrests took place during “Operation Nightmare” in the early morning hours in multiple locations. KGET cameras captured the scene as […]
New details emerge in case of murdered Selma police officer
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New details were brought to light Friday about the tragic death of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco. It came at a joint press conference held at the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, held by the Fresno County Sheriff, District Attorney, and Selma’s Police Chief, all in the day the man charged with […]
KMJ
New 3200 Seat Church To Officially Open On Thursday In Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The South Valley is getting a new church. The Catholic Diocese of Fresno will celebrate a Mass of Dedication for St. Charles Borromeo. St. Charles church is located at Caldwell Ave. and Akers St. in Visalia. The new church will be the largest parish church...
Clinica Sierra Vista to pay $26 million settlement
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Underreported business income by two former Clinica Sierra Vista executives, among others, has resulted in a nearly $26 million settlement against the medical provider, with ties to the Central Valley. Additionally, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced on Thursday that the healthcare provider, which serves […]
thesungazette.com
Two-year search for Visalia Ruiz Park shooter persists
VISALIA – Two years ago, Justin Molina died following a shooting in Ruiz Park, and Visalia police have partnered with outside forces to bring the case to justice. In their goal to close the case, the Visalia Police Department has joined forces with the Valley Crime Stoppers, a nonprofit organization based in Fresno. Valley Crimes Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the homicide.
DA ‘should blame herself’: Newsom on Selma police shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp on Wednesday, following her statement issued Tuesday after the death of a Selma Police officer. 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot multiple times while on duty by a known felon. In Smittcamp’s statement, she said Governor Newsom and some members […]
KMPH.com
Raids happening in Tulare County connected to Goshen massacre
GOSHEN, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is conducting multiple raids in Visalia connected to the massacre that left 6 people dead last month in Goshen. At least three locations had search warrants served beginning around 6:00 a.m. WARNING! Graphic content. There are multiple agencies assisting the...
Newsom, Bonta statements on death of Selma police officer
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following the death of a police officer in Selma on Tuesday, both Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta issued statements of condolence to those who knew him. “Jennifer and I join all the family, friends and colleagues mourning the tragic loss of Officer Carrasco, who devoted his life to […]
goldrushcam.com
Grand Jury Charges Fresno, California Hairstylist for Alleged Multimillion-Dollar Caregiver Fraud Scheme Against Malibu-Based Physician
February 2, 2023 - LOS ANGELES – A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12‑count indictment alleging they defrauded a physician out of more than $2.7 million before his. death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20...
DOJ: Fresno hairstylist, actress charged in caregiver fraud
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12-count indictment alleging they defrauded a physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) […]
GV Wire
How Did Alleged Cop Killer Get Out of Jail So Many Times?
Four times in four months, Nathaniel Dixon was arrested in 2019. In less than a month after being released from jail for those crimes, Dixon was arrested two more times. That started a series of arrests, convictions, and releases for the alleged gang member, which culminated in the slaying of Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. on Jan. 31.
KMPH.com
Man taking out the trash targeted by drive-by shooting in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening following a drive-by shooting in Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, a man believed to be in his 30s was outside taking out the trash when he was shot by someone in a black 2-door vehicle on Santa Clara Street, near Ventura Street and B Street.
yourcentralvalley.com
Mr. John Coon from Redwood High School
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) – A South Valley teacher is being recognized for his dedication to his students, his teaching style is hands-on and fun. It’s what makes Mr. John Coon our Educator of the Week. Students in Mr. John Coon’s ag mechanics class at Redwood High School in...
IDENTIFIED: Tulare Sheriff announces 2 arrests in Goshen deadly shooting
VISALIA, Calif.(KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff's Office announced Friday two arrests made in the shooting deaths of six people in Goshen. On Friday morning, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced that 25-year-old Noah David Beard and 35-year-old Angel “Nanu” Uriarte were arrested. Both were described as validated gang members. Deputies say on Jan. 16 they responded […]
KMPH.com
Cousin of fallen Selma officer pays emotional respect, condolences at memorial
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — Many community members, both inside and outside the Selma community, were seen paying their respects to fallen Selma police officer, Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Officer Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed Tuesday after investigating a report involving a suspicious person in the 2600 block of Pine...
KMJ
Hit-And-Run Leaves Man Hospitalized In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now in the hospital after being struck by a car in southwest Fresno Thursday morning. This happened on Marks Avenue just north of Olive Avenue. According to the Fresno Police Department, several people called in to report a man laying in the...
