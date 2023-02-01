ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSVN-TV

BSO investigating crash in Lauderdale Lakes leaving pedestrian dead

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Lauderdale Lakes. According to investigators, deputies responded to Northwest 19th Street and North State Road 7, where they found a person dead on the scene after being hit by a vehicle, just after 4 a.m., Saturday.
WSVN-TV

Police looking for 2 burglars caught on surveillance video in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured two men entering a home on the corner of Northwest 51st Avenue and Second Terrace on Jan. 23. Last Monday, the victim returned home at around 3 p.m. and saw that the front window screen had been removed, and the front door was unlocked. Upon entering the home, he noticed the house had been ransacked.
Click10.com

Thieves caught on camera stealing safe from Miami home

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for two burglars who were captured on surveillance video breaking into a home in Miami and then taking off with the victim’s safe. Police publicly released the video Friday, which was captured on Jan. 23 in the 5100 block of Northwest Second Terrace.
Click10.com

Man shot, injured in southwest Miami-Dade, police say

Miami-Dade County, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday evening. According to Detective Chris Thomas, a Miami-Dade police spokesperson, units responded around 6:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting near the 10800 block of Southwest 216th Street. Search for shooter...
Miami New Times

Families Blame Homestead Police for Teen Deaths in High-Speed Chase

Homestead police shined their flashlights through thick sawgrass surrounding a canal on Palm Drive and found a submerged vehicle and three teenage passengers severely injured in a crash following a high-speed chase minutes earlier near the Homestead Miami Speedway. The 2019 Toyota Camry was upside-down in the canal, with a...
WSVN-TV

Biscayne Boulevard reopens after dump truck hits SR 112 overpass in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A traffic mess has been cleared hours after a dump truck crash led to the temporary closure of Biscayne Boulevard in Miami. City of Miami Police officers shut down a portion of Biscayne Boulevard after the truck hit the State Road 112 overpass on Northeast 36th Street, Saturday morning.
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Goulds

A man was hospitalized Wednesday evening after a shooting in a neighborhood in Goulds, police said. Miami-Dade Police responded just before 6:30 p.m. in the 10800 block of SW 216th Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to a hospital...
CBS Miami

Search for shooter continues after man, women targeted on I-95

FORT LAUDERDALE -- All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at Sample Road have reopened Thursday morning following an overnight shooting in Pompano Beach that sent one man to the hospital and led to lane closures that lasted for nearly four hours.Crews reopened the lanes around 6:45 a.m. following an overnight shooting that occurred at 3:15 a.m. in the area of Sample Road in north Broward County.The man, who was not identified, was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, where he was listed in serious condition. A woman who was in the vehicle with him was not hurt according to...
CBS Miami

Video captures violent fight at Miami Killian Senior High, students cited

MIAMI -  Another brawl at a Miami Dade Public school. Another incident of what one student says is excessive bullying."It's crazy because about a week prior to the incident, I've been begging my mom to switch me out, and we've been trying to switch out of this school before this happened," said the student, who wished to remain anonymous. This 16-year-old student says she was targeted and attacked at Killian High School last Friday.Cell phone video shows the moment she was pummeled to the ground."They actually pulled one of my braids out, and I hit my head on the back of...
WSVN-TV

Crews tow away stuck sailboat on bridge in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Not-so-smooth sailing after a sailboat hits a bridge near Hendricks Isle and Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Fire rescue sent out crews to tow the boat after it got stuck. There was no apparent damage to the boat or bridge. No one injuries were...
