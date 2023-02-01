Read full article on original website
What's New on the IGN Store: The Mandalorian, Halo, Dragon Ball, and More
There's a ton of new stuff up for preorder at the IGN Store this week. So if you're in the mood to shop, check out our choices below! New products include some new Star Wars products no matter which era you're a fan of, including The Mandalorian. And, we're showing...
Xbox 360 Marketplace to Lose 40 Titles; Microsoft Is Offering Massive Discounts on All Things Anime as Part of Xbox Anime Month
Xbox has unveiled a list of 40 titles, which will no longer be part of the Xbox 360 marketplace in India. According to a new Xbox support page, these titles will be removed from the store from Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Once the deadline day passes, players won't be able to purchase them from the Xbox marketplace. However, players can continue to download and play them, if they buy these games before February 7. The list of games removed from the Xbox 360 include:
Marvel Contest of Champions - Official Cassie Lang and Ant-Man (Future) Reveal Trailer
Marvel Contest of Champions is introducing two new Champions to the mobile fighting game. Cassie Lang, inspired by Quantumania, and comic book-inspired Ant-Man (Future) join the growing roster of Champions. Cassie Lang arrives on February 16 along with Ant-Man (Future) debuting on March 2 to fight Kang the Conqueror. Marvel Contest of Champions is available now on iOS and Android.
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Release Date and Details
Overwatch 2 Season 3 is set to release on February 7, 2023, and will debut the Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass, including the Mythic Kiriko Amaterasu skin. In this section of IGN's Overwatch 2 wiki guide, we break down everything we know about Overwatch 2 Season 3 so far. Learn more about Overwatch 2 Season 3 release date, the return of Overwatch Credits, how to unlock the World Cup Weapon Charm, and how to get your hands on the upcoming Mythic Kiriko Amaterasu skin.
Pokemon Go Best Ultra Premier League Team
The Ultra Premier Battle League has arrived in Pokemon Go, bringing with it a set of challenging battles for you to partake in, and reap the rewards from. But which Pokemon are the best to put on your team to give you the best chances of success?. This page acts...
Nintendo Has Had Some of the All-Time Best E3 Moments
Welp. Nintendo won't be on the floor at E3 2023. Neither will Xbox. Sony… well, we knew Sony and the ESA haven't been hitching horses for a while now. So that means the "Big 3" are no-shows at what we had all hoped was going to be a triumphant, perhaps even jubilant, return of the most legendary gaming show of them all. I'm not going to write about "Is E3 even relevant?" or "do we still need a show like E3?" Those pieces have already been written, often by people much more talented and wise than I. Instead, I just want to say, as a fan of video gaming, how I am truly bummed out to see E3 once again falling to the wayside. Some of the greatest E3 moments of all time come from Nintendo, and while they stopped doing live conferences in 2012, their E3-timed Directs have been some of the most memorable parts of E3 without technically being part of E3.
IGN UK Podcast 682: Creating the Next Best Video Game TV Show
Cardy, Dale, and Mat dream up what they think should be the next big video game TV show following The Last of Us as they pick the game, director, cast, and much more for their big-budget projects. Before that, though, there's time for a little Dead Space catch-up, impressions of Knock at the Cabin, Knockout City sadness, and the bizarre thing that is Infinite Seinfeld.
Forspoken Wiki Guide
Johedy Kladivo (voiced by Keala Settle) is an archivist who previously worked as a blacksmith and is one of the first people Frey encounters when she arrives in Cipal. At one time, she served Tanta Sila but has put that life behind her and is eager to help Frey detroy the Tantas to save Athia.
How to Get the Free Genshin Impact Lisa Skin in Version 3.4
A new outfit is available for our favorite witch, Lisa in Genshin Impact Version 3.4. Participate in the exclusive Second Blooming event to unlock the free Lisa skin, A Sobriquet Under Shade. Second Blooming is a team challenge limited-time event in Version 3.4 that will put your team-building skills in Genshin Impact to the test.
It Takes Two Sells a Massive 10 Million Copies
Update: 02/03/2022: It Takes Two has now sold more than ten million copies, doubling its five million record set this time last year. Announced on developer Hazelight Studios' Twitter (below), the team said "our minds are officially blown" as they celebrated the impressive number. "Potentially twice as many players have...
All Schematics Locations
Schematics in Dead Space are blueprints that you can take to the Store to unlock. The Schematics allow you to purchase weapon ammo and upgrade the Suit. These blueprints are scattered throughout the different Decks on the USG Ishimura. This guide will list the locations of each Schematic and will include Chapter information and Store information.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Poster Features All of Our Favorite Mushroom Kingdom Characters
A brand-new, beautiful poster of The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been released and it features all of our favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Donkey Kong, Bowser, and Toad. The poster, which was released by Nintendo, also gives us another look at some of the locations...
Paralogue - The Instructor
This is a walkthrough for the Fire Emblem Engage Paralogue The Instructor, a part of our Paralogues - List of Side Missions guide for Fire Emblem Engage. Here, we will go into how each mission is set up, how to best traverse the battles, and what kinds of rewards you can expect for completing each one.
Why the Steam Deck is My Favorite Way to Play
When the Steam Deck shipped back in late February 2022, it honestly wasn’t quite up to the task of delivering on the promise it showed when first revealed back in July 2021. Seth Macy gave it a 7 when he reviewed it for us at launch, but it was clear there were some issues despite seeming so full of potential. It was an Early Access approach to a system launch, and that meant it was buggy, unstable, and game compatibility was a crapshoot. I signed up for a pre-order twice during the first six supply-constrained months, and both times I chickened-out when I finally got the notification to flip my $5 deposit into a full purchase. Despite somehow successfully rationalizing that the $649 512GB version was the only one worth considering, it would always seem like a completely unnecessary indulgence for an unfinished doodad when my finger was hovering over the buy button.
Caves, Ruins, etc - Praenost
This page will run you through finding every Cave and Ruin activity category in Forspoken's Praenost region. These areas usually contain hidden chests concealing archive entries, and will require Frey to fight enemies to locate them. Caves, Ruins, etc are easy to confuse with Villages, Fortresses, etc, with the main...
Pokemon Go Leader Sierra Guide Feb 2023
Pokemon Go Leader Sierra is a dangerous member of Team Go Rocket who you can take on with the help of a Rocket Radar. Rocket Leaders do not always use the same team lineup against you, so to prepare for the battle, you will need to keep in mind the different combinations you might end up fighting.
The Day Before Gets First Extended Look in Over a Year
Open-world survival game The Day Before got a 10-minute gameplay footage trailer today, the first new look at the game in over a year as developer Fntastic finds itself embroiled in a trademark dispute. The new look shows off some exploring, weapon modding, scavenging, and shooting down infected enemies. The...
Hi-Fi Rush Video Review
Hi-Fi Rush reviewed by Michael Higham on PC, also available on Xbox Series X|S. The latest action game from The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo develop Tango Gameworks has best-in-class animation, endearing heroes to cheer for, and villains you love to hate, all wrapped in good-natured humor. It turns a dynamic rock soundtrack into its greatest weapon, putting meticulous detail into syncing the beat to all aspects of the experience.
Mandalorian Season 3 Poster Revealed With Din Djarin Wielding The Dark Saber
The Mandalorian Season 2 finale ended with a lot to look forward to. And to add to the hype, we recently received a teaser image from Disney+, which gives a hint on what to expect when Season 3 drops later this year. Through the image we see Din Djarin and Grogu sitting in a cockpit together, which suggests that they might be leaving for Mandalore, the home planet to the Mandalorians.
