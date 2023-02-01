Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Pink sarcophagus — weighing over 22,000 pounds — found at family burial site in Egypt
Sealed in granite and buried underground, a mummy remained undisturbed for millennia. Not anymore. Archaeologists excavating the Dra’ Abu el-Naga’ Necropolis in Luxor, Egypt, uncovered a family burial site, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said in a Wednesday, Jan. 25, news release. The site contained 30 burial wells, all of a similar age, design and construction.
France 24
Ancient Jerusalem hand imprint baffles Israel experts
The imprint, which may been made as a "prank", was found in a thousand-year-old moat exposed during works to expand a road in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem near Herod's Gate, the Israeli Antiquities Authority said. The massive moat was hewn into the stone around all of the Old City, stretching 10...
France 24
In DR Congo, a stage built for the Pope's visit collapses: 'It's a disgrace'
Pope Francis is expected in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, from January 31 to February 3. But a platform stage where he was supposed to speak collapsed in the Martyrs Stadium on January 30. Repairs were launched the same day, but some Congolese consider this episode a "shame" for their country.
ancientpages.com
3,500-Year-Old Tomb Discovered In Luxor – Who Is The Royal Buried Inside?
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - A team of archaeologists excavating in Luxor, Egypt, has announced the discovery of a mysterious ancient tomb. According to Mostafa Waziri, head of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, the tomb was unearthed by Egyptian and British researchers on the west bank of the River Nile, where the famous Valley of the Queens and Valley of the Kings are located.
ancientpages.com
1.2-Million-Year-Old Obsidian Axe Made By Unknown Human Species Discovered In Ethiopia
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Scientists excavating at the Melka Kunture archaeological site in Ethiopia have discovered that early human species were resourceful and more intelligent than previously thought. About 1.2 million years ago, an unknown human species in Ethiopia manufactured obsidian axes in a stone tool workshop. While working...
BBC
Pope Francis in South Sudan: The Catholic pilgrims who walked nine days to Juba
A group of about 60 Catholic pilgrims are recovering after spending nine days trekking through war-torn South Sudan to see Pope Francis in the capital, Juba. "My feet are sore, but I am not so tired. When the spirit is with you, you do not get tired," NightRose Falea said as she licked her cracked, dry lips.
Investigation Finds That Artifacts From the Kingdom of Benin in Swiss Museums Were Likely Looted
A review of 96 artifacts from the Kingdom of Benin in Swiss museums found proof or strong evidence that more than half of the items were stolen by British soldiers in the 19th century. A research report from the Swiss Benin Initiative (SBI) released this week found that 21 Benin objects in eight Swiss museums were looted based on written records or evidence like burn marks that “provide a direct link to the fateful events of 1897.” Researchers found “strong evidence” of looting for 32 objects that did not have written evidence linking them to 1897 but were still considered to...
northernarchitecture.us
The True Size of Africa
Today I came across an interesting infographic, by California-based German graphical designer Kai Krause, putting the size of the African continent in comparison with several areas of the developed world. If you look at the world map on Google, for example, Africa doesn’t look that much bigger compared to China or the United States. In reality though, it’s a lot bigger. Krause scales countries by their area in square kilometers and then fits them into a Africa’s borders for some perspective.
Egypt unveils tombs and sarcophagus in new excavation
SAQQARA, Egypt (AP) — Egypt on Thursday unveiled dozens of new archaeological discoveries, including two ancient tombs, at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside of the capital Cairo. The artefacts, unearthed during a year-long excavation, were found beneath an ancient stone enclosure near the Saqqara pyramids and date back to...
kalkinemedia.com
Denmark sets aside $294 mln to bring down waiting lists at hospitals
COPENHAGEN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Denmark's government said on Friday it has set aside an additional 2 billion Danish crowns ($293.7 million) to help alleviate acute challenges in the country's healthcare system towards 2024. The money will partly be spent to reduce long waiting lists accumulated at hospitals following the...
Research reveals new insights into ancient Egyptian embalming
Researchers have identified specific ancient Egyptian recipes for mixing chemicals used in embalming different parts of the human body.The findings, based on analyses of an ancient embalming workshop in Egypt, advance our knowledge of the processes involved in ancient Egyptian mummification, the scientists say.The mummification process was long, complex and involved the use of many different embalming substances.But the process may also have played an important role in the early emergence of global trade, the study suggests.Thanks to all the inscriptions on the vessels, we will in future be able to further decipher the vocabulary of ancient Egyptian chemistry that...
Israel probes legality of US giving artifact to Palestinians
BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — An ivory spoon dating back 2,700 years that was recently repatriated to the Palestinian Authority from the United States has sparked a dispute with Israel’s new far-right government over the cultural heritage in the occupied West Bank. The clash brings into focus the political sensitivities surrounding archaeology in the Middle East, where Israelis and Palestinians each use ancient artifacts to support their claims over the land. Israel’s ultranationalist heritage minister has ordered officials to examine the legality of the U.S. government’s historic repatriation of the artifact to the Palestinians earlier this month, and is calling for annexing archaeology in the occupied West Bank. The artifact — a cosmetic spoon made of ivory and believed to have been plundered from a site in the West Bank — was seized in late 2021 by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office as part of a deal with the New York billionaire hedge fund manager Michael Steinhardt.
South Africa signs deal with India to relocate dozens of cheetahs
CAPE TOWN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - South Africa has signed an agreement with India to introduce dozens of African cheetahs to the Asian country over the next decade, its environmental department said on Thursday, after the first were transferred last year from neighbouring Namibia.
Quartz
Africans are less safe than they were a decade ago
Africa is now less safe and less secure than it was 10 years ago, hampering continental progress toward effective governance, according to a new report by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation. The 2022 Ibrahim Index of African Governance found that “almost 70% (69.3%) of Africa’s population lives in a country where...
kalkinemedia.com
African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb 03
Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: S&P Global January PMI survey on South Africa S&P Global January PMI survey on Kenya S&P Global January PMI survey on Ghana S&P to announce ratings decision on Nigeria GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares turned lower and the dollar regained some of its footing on Friday, as disappointing earnings from U.S. tech giants undermined sentiment ahead of a key U.S. non-farm payrolls report. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices were little changed on Friday, with major benchmarks headed for their second straight week of losses, as the market awaited further signs of fuel demand recovery in China to offset looming slumps in other major economies. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on South African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The South African rand held steady on Thursday, after surging a day earlier when the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it had turned a corner in the fight against inflation. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling KES= weakened slightly on Thursday, as persistent demand for dollars from importers in the oil market weighed on the local currency, traders said. POPE AFRICA CONGO ABUSE Around two dozen activists and sexual abuse victims demonstrated in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital on Thursday across the road from a cathedral where Pope Francis was meeting clergy. POPE AFRICA CONGO Pope Francis on Thursday urged young people in Democratic Republic of Congo to forge a new future without the ethnic rivalry, corruption and distrust that have fuelled so many bloody conflicts in Africa. IVORY COAST COCOA Ivory Coast's cocoa regulator on Thursday started distributing electronic cards to cocoa farmers to help track beans from plantations to their export ports and ensure the growers are paid a guaranteed price for their produce. GHANA MINING South Africa-listed gold miner Gold Fields on Thursday said it is disputing tax payments demanded by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) after an audit and is working with the tax authority to resolve the matter. ZIMBABWE MINING Zimbabwe's central bank on Thursday said it will allow exporters, including miners, to keep 75% of their export earnings in foreign currency after the current cap of 60% drew complaints from the industry. AFRICA INFRASTRUCTURE Senegal's President Macky Sall said on Thursday that financing is in place to enable construction to begin in earnest on a $1.13 billion deep-water port being developed by Dubai's state-owned port operator DP World. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on.
EGYPT, BABYLON AND ASSYRIA
A Short History of the World, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. EGYPT, BABYLON AND ASSYRIA. The Egyptians had never submitted very willingly to the rule of their Semitic shepherd kings and about 1600 A.D. a vigorous patriotic movement expelled these foreigners. Followed a new phase or revival for Egypt, a period known to Egyptologists as the New Empire. Egypt, which had not been closely consolidated before the Hyksos invasion, was now a united country; and the phase of subjugation and insurrection left her full of military spirit. The Pharaohs became aggressive conquerors. They had now acquired the war horse and the war chariot, which the Hyksos had brought to them. Under Thothmes III and Amenophis III Egypt had extended her rule into Asia as far as the Euphrates.
Mysterious Medieval City in Africa Had a Genius System to Survive Drought
Great Zimbabwe was the first major city in southern Africa, home to an estimated 18,000 people at its peak. Yet no one really knows why it now lies in ruins. The demise of the once-thriving Medieval metropolis is sometimes boiled down to drought and a drying climate, but archaeologists have now found evidence of careful water conservation amid the wreckage.
Breaking Defense
US Marine Commandant: US tops China but will need to use everything in cupboard
CANBERRA — While the United States is ahead of China technologically and can draw on an array of allies and partners, US forces will still have to use “everything in the cupboard to prevent a conflict,” US Marine Commandant David Berger told a small group of Australian defense analysts and reporters here this week.
Quartz
Uruguay has the strongest democracy in the Americas, while the US lags far behind
The most democratic country in the Americas is not Canada or the US, but Uruguay. The small South American nation scored especially high on this year’s Democracy Index, the Economist Intelligence Unit’s annual ranking of national electoral systems. Canada ranked close behind Uruguay, while the US isn’t even considered a “full democracy,” according to the index.
kalkinemedia.com
Germany to give 130 mln euros to World Health Organization this year: minister
GENEVA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Germany will give 130 million euros ($141.87 million) to the World Health Organization this year, its health minister said on Thursday following a meeting with the U.N. health agency's head. "We are happy to contribute 130 million euros to WHO this year," Karl Lauterbach told...
