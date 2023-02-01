Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Skins Release Date and Details
Season 3 for Overwatch 2 is just around the corner, and despite all the anticipation, we still are left on the fence as to what Season 3 might bring. No matter what, a new season means a new Overwatch 2 Battle Pass, jam-packed with tracks of free and paid cosmetics. This includes the recently teased Mythic Kiriko Skin... Amaterasu Kiriko!
Xbox 360 Marketplace to Lose 40 Titles; Microsoft Is Offering Massive Discounts on All Things Anime as Part of Xbox Anime Month
Xbox has unveiled a list of 40 titles, which will no longer be part of the Xbox 360 marketplace in India. According to a new Xbox support page, these titles will be removed from the store from Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Once the deadline day passes, players won't be able to purchase them from the Xbox marketplace. However, players can continue to download and play them, if they buy these games before February 7. The list of games removed from the Xbox 360 include:
Sons of the Forest Will Now Launch in Early Access to Avoid More Delays
Sons of the Forest developer Endnight Games has announced it will be changing the game's February 23 release date to an early access release date to prevent further delays and to allow fans to jump in and help the studio reach the finish line. Endnight Games revealed its plan for...
Sims 4 Growing Together Release Date and Details
Just in time for the free Infant update for The Sims 4 base game, the new Sims 4 Growing Together expansion pack is sure to increase the ways you can extend your Sims family tenfold. Explore San Sequoia and mingle with the locals, from the Micaelsons to the influential Robleses, and explore new social dynamics.
IGN UK Podcast 682: Creating the Next Best Video Game TV Show
Cardy, Dale, and Mat dream up what they think should be the next big video game TV show following The Last of Us as they pick the game, director, cast, and much more for their big-budget projects. Before that, though, there's time for a little Dead Space catch-up, impressions of Knock at the Cabin, Knockout City sadness, and the bizarre thing that is Infinite Seinfeld.
Pokemon Go Leader Cliff Guide Feb 2023
Pokemon Go Leader Cliff is a formidable member of Team Go Rocket who you can take on with the help of a Rocket Radar. Rocket Leaders don't always use the same team lineup against you, so to prepare for the battle, you'll need to bear in mind the possible combinations you might end up facing.
What's New on the IGN Store: The Mandalorian, Halo, Dragon Ball, and More
There's a ton of new stuff up for preorder at the IGN Store this week. So if you're in the mood to shop, check out our choices below! New products include some new Star Wars products no matter which era you're a fan of, including The Mandalorian. And, we're showing...
Game Scoop! 708: E3 Without the Big Three
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Nick Limon -- are discussing E3, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, the Nintendo Seal of Quantity, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
Hi-Fi Rush: 11 Electrifying Tips and Tricks
With a stacked setlist of mechanics, upgrades, and intimidating enemies, there’s a lot to unpack in this high-octane outing. Thankfully, we’ve assembled a list of useful tips to help you effectively overcome any challenge this game throws your way. Here are 11 electrifying tips and tricks to help you play like a Rockstar in Hi-Fi Rush.
Pokemon Go Best Ultra Premier League Team
The Ultra Premier Battle League has arrived in Pokemon Go, bringing with it a set of challenging battles for you to partake in, and reap the rewards from. But which Pokemon are the best to put on your team to give you the best chances of success?. This page acts...
All Schematics Locations
Schematics in Dead Space are blueprints that you can take to the Store to unlock. The Schematics allow you to purchase weapon ammo and upgrade the Suit. These blueprints are scattered throughout the different Decks on the USG Ishimura. This guide will list the locations of each Schematic and will include Chapter information and Store information.
Dead Space Wiki Guide
This wiki guide for Dead Space covers both the 2008 original and the 2023 remake. You'll find the locations for every collectible, the changes made in the Dead Space remake, a complete walkthrough, and more. Getting Started. If you're just starting out in Dead Space, check out these helpful pages.
Best Gear and Early Upgrades
Frey's magical abilities aren't the only thing that will help her survive in Athia. She will also be able to gear up with Cloaks, Necklaces, and even Nail Designs. But with such a wide selection of available gear items, it can be overwhelming knowing which ones are the best. On this page, we go over the best gear in Forspoken and where to find them.
Caves, Ruins, etc - Praenost
This page will run you through finding every Cave and Ruin activity category in Forspoken's Praenost region. These areas usually contain hidden chests concealing archive entries, and will require Frey to fight enemies to locate them. Caves, Ruins, etc are easy to confuse with Villages, Fortresses, etc, with the main...
Brigantys Castle
The shop has some new items in stock so take a look and buy or craft better equipment as the upcoming location has multiple areas to cover. Bonus Objective 1: Perform an action to restore an ally's HP. (Reward: Experience Charm III x5) Bonus Objective 2: Obtain a buff card....
All Text Logs and Audio Logs
As you explore the UGS Ishimura, you will find text and audio logs from the crew. These logs give you a better idea of what happened on the Ishimura and who may have been responsible. There are text and audio logs on every deck and almost every main Mission location.
Photo Ops - Praenost
This page will detail how to find every Photo Op in Forspoken's Somewhere Near Cipal region. Photo ops allow Frey to take pictures of the world around her for additional experience and filters for photo mode. This activity is tied directly into the New Perspectives side quest, which sees Frey...
FAST X - Official The Fast and The Furious Tokyo Drift Legacy Trailer
On the streets of Tokyo, speed needs no translation. Watch the trailer for a look back at The Fast and The Furious Tokyo Drift ahead of the upcoming movie Fast X. Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, stars Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and more.
Chapter 7 - Into the Void
Into the Void is the seventh Chapter in Dead Space. Isaac takes a trip to the Mining Deck in hopes of securing rescue by sending out a rumored SOS Beacon. This page also contains IGN's original Walkthrough for Dead Space (2008). Jump to it using the anchor link below. Check out our Walkthrough for Into the Void below.
Mutants - Praenost
Mutants are boss fights Frey will run into while she explores Forspoken's various regions. Each fight will see the protagonist go up against a powerful monster, with the player having to exploit their weaknesses to succeed. The guide below will run you through fighting every mutant in Praenost, with entries...
