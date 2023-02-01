ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleghany County, VA

Alleghany County Board of Supervisors sets its Regular Meeting Agenda Feb. 7

By Virginian Review Staff
Virginian Review
Virginian Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bz2o3_0kYjEsn600

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2023 7:00 P.M.

CALL TO ORDER:

:INVOCATION

:PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

:MINUTES

Approval of the minutes of: (1) a regular meeting held on January 3, 2023; and (2) an adjourned meeting held on January 28, 2023.

PUBLIC HEARING:

Public Hearing to consider an application from Joey and Karlie Brewster to rezone Lots 102 and 103 in the Eastwood Subdivision of the Dolly Ann area from a Residential R-1 zone classification to an Agricultural-Rural AR zone classification. The property is located at the corner of Peach Drive and Dolly Ann Drive and is further identified as Tax Map 57B, Section 3, Lots 102 and 103. The property is in a “Residential Transition Area” as contained in the Comprehensive Plan.

PUBLIC COMMENT:

:VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION (VDOT) UPDATE

Ms. Susan Hammond, VDOT Resident Engineer - Update.

: UNFINISHED BUSINESS None.

:NEW BUSINESS

Mr. Tony Bell, Moseley Architects, and Others - Presentation on the Rockbridge Regional Jail CBCP study.

Discuss and consider Resolution of Respect for Mr. Richard Calvin Fridley, Sr.

Discuss and consider approving bid from Maryland Industrial Trucks, Inc. for a refuse truck.

Discuss and consider request for property owner rights along the Jackson River Scenic Trail from Rodney L. Kyle.

The term of Mr. Rodney Tingler (Covington District) on the Planning Commission expires March 1, 2023. Terms are four years and Mr. Tingler is eligible for reappointment.

The term of Mr. Jackie Smith (Falling Spring District) on the Water and Sewer Commission expires March 1, 2023. Terms are for four years and Mr. Smith is eligible for reappointment.

An appointment needs to be made to the Water and Sewer Commission to complete the term of Mr. Richard Fridley, Sr. (Boiling Springs District) beginning immediately and ending March 1, 2025.

An appointment needs to be recommended to the Circuit Court Judge to complete the term of Mr. Richard Fridley, Sr. (Boiling Springs District) on the Board of Zoning Appeals beginning immediately and ending October 31, 2027.

COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT:

:BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS (INQUIRIES/REPORTS)

:CLOSED MEETING

Closed Meeting pursuant to Section 2.2-3711(A)(1) and (3) of the Code of Virginia (1950), as amended, to discuss: (1) personnel matters; and (2) property acquisition.

:ADJOURNMENT

appeared first on The Virginian Review .

Comments / 0

