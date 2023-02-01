ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath County, VA

Bath County Public Schools Board Meeting Agenda for Feb. 7

By Virginian Review Staff
 3 days ago

Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Regular Meeting

Closed Meeting convenes immediately after opening at 5:00 PM.
Open Meeting begins at 6:00 PM.
Millboro Elementary School – Library

OPENING OF CLOSED MEETING

Call Closed Meeting to Order

Convene into Closed Meeting

Return to Open Meeting and Certification of Closed Meeting

OPENING OF PUBLIC MEETING

Call Public Meeting to Order

Pledge of Allegiance and Moment of Silence

Approve or Amend Agenda

Public Comments

GOOD NEWS IN BATH COUNTY SCHOOLS

Good News in Bath County Public Schools

CONSENT AGENDA

Minutes

Claims

Attendance Report - December

Cafeteria Report - December

Maintenance Report - January

Transportation Report - January

Approval of Consent Agenda

STUDENT REPRESENTATIVE'S REPORT

Report by Student Representative - Alison Morton

PRESENTATIONS/INFORMATION

Millboro Elementary Presentation

2023-2024 Teacher Recruitment

Teacher Recruitment and Retention Support Grant Update

Attendance Policy

Local Composite Index Update (yoking process)

ACTION ITEMS

Action Following Closed Meeting

School Wellness Plans, 2022-2023

BCHS Program of Studies, 2023-2024

Overnight Band Camp

INFORMATIONAL ITEMS

Information for the Board

CLOSING OF MEETING

Public Comments

Board Member Comments

Adjournment

