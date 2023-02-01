Bath County Public Schools Board Meeting Agenda for Feb. 7
Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Regular Meeting
Closed Meeting convenes immediately after opening at 5:00 PM.
Open Meeting begins at 6:00 PM.
Millboro Elementary School – Library
OPENING OF CLOSED MEETING
Call Closed Meeting to Order
Convene into Closed Meeting
Return to Open Meeting and Certification of Closed Meeting
OPENING OF PUBLIC MEETING
Call Public Meeting to Order
Pledge of Allegiance and Moment of Silence
Approve or Amend Agenda
Public Comments
GOOD NEWS IN BATH COUNTY SCHOOLS
Good News in Bath County Public Schools
CONSENT AGENDA
Minutes
Claims
Attendance Report - December
Cafeteria Report - December
Maintenance Report - January
Transportation Report - January
Approval of Consent Agenda
STUDENT REPRESENTATIVE'S REPORT
Report by Student Representative - Alison Morton
PRESENTATIONS/INFORMATION
Millboro Elementary Presentation
2023-2024 Teacher Recruitment
Teacher Recruitment and Retention Support Grant Update
Attendance Policy
Local Composite Index Update (yoking process)
ACTION ITEMS
Action Following Closed Meeting
School Wellness Plans, 2022-2023
BCHS Program of Studies, 2023-2024
Overnight Band Camp
INFORMATIONAL ITEMS
Information for the Board
CLOSING OF MEETING
Public Comments
Board Member Comments
Adjournment
