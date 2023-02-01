ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

tourcounsel.com

Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Wilmington, Delaware

Concord Mall, a shopping mall located north of the city of Wilmington in the unincorporated Brandywine Hundred area along U.S. Route 202, is Delaware's second-largest shopping mall. A short distance south of the Pennsylvania border, it attracts shoppers from Pennsylvania and other neighboring states wishing to take advantage of tax-free shopping in Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

DelDOT provides updates on eastern Sussex projects

The Delaware Department of Transportation will be spending $250 million on projects over the next six years in just the Five Points area alone. In total, DelDOT plans to spend $1.37 billion across Sussex County during the same time frame. “Significant investment to really try and catch up, and to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington gets $200,000 in Safe Streets and Roads funding

Wilmington has received a $200,000 grant from the new federal Safe Streets and Roads for All program. It’s the only Delaware grant among $800 million awarded for 510 projects nationwide. The city is partnering with the Wilmington Area Planning Council on the grant. The Delaware Department of Transportation and Delaware Transit Corp. (the DelDOT unit that runs DART buses) have ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

New private school coming to Sussex this fall

A new private school is coming to Sussex County in the fall. Dustin Yoder said he started Headwaters Acton to serve people who have a deep dissatisfaction with traditional education. He and his wife Stefanie Yoder live in Sussex County and wanted their four young children to have a different path of education than they experienced.  After sending three of ... Read More
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
townsquaredelaware.com

Delaware State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Friday night in the Wilmington area. On February 3, 2023, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a 2016 silver Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound in the left lane of West Newport Pike (Route 4) approaching Gregg Avenue. At the time, a 2006 white Buick Rendezvous was traveling westbound in the left lane of Route 4, when it crossed over into oncoming traffic. The two vehicles collided in a head-on impact. The Toyota rotated in a clockwise direction after impact where it came to final rest in the left lane of Route 4 westbound. The Buick came to final rest in the left lane of Route 4 eastbound.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Young Delaware Author Looks to Spread Kindness

HARRINGTON, Del.- It's not everyday you meet a published author, especially one who is only eight years old. Ka'Liaa Baynard, a young prodigy from Harrington, wrote and published her book "Kindness Counts" by the age of seven. In a pandemic stricken world, Baynard found solace in taking pen to paper....
HARRINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Tiny art in park brings joy to North Wilmington

Whimsical art that has mysteriously appeared in a Brandywine Hundred park is generating smiles for people out for walks – and hundreds of fans online. On Monday, Sandy Meredith posted a snapshot on nextdoor, saying “To whomever is leaving these fantastic rock creations along the path between Tarleton and Cardiff…THANK YOU! “You have made me become more observant of my ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Springboard Village open for business

The Springboard Collaborative Pallet Village in Georgetown opened the doors of its homeless facility Jan. 31, by accepting its first 10 residents. By the end of the week, it is expected the village will be a temporary home for 46 homeless people. In a partnership among Town of Georgetown officials...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

A jam-packed future ahead

After more than 30 years of running Backyard Jams and Jellies, Krista Scudlark is handing over the reins of her beloved local business. A.J. and Janece Pipon have taken over as the new owners. The newlyweds opened Coastal Croft, a produce stand in Milton, this past summer. They moved to Delaware from southern California in November 2021 to get a taste of the East Coast, and can now safely say they are here to stay.
MILTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges

The Delaware State Police arrested 61-year-old Tyler Sutton of Lewes, Delaware yesterday afternoon on drug dealing charges following a traffic stop that occurred in Lewes. On February 2, 2023, at […] The post Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
LEWES, DE
delawaretoday.com

ChristianaCare Trains Top-Notch Family Doctors in Delaware

The ChristianaCare Family Medicine Residency Program celebrates 50-plus years of training physicians in the Delaware community and beyond. A passion for training top-notch doctors and serving patients in their local communities has been a key to the success of ChristianaCare’s Family Medicine Residency Program, which has been preparing physicians to provide a full spectrum of health care services for more than a half century.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Troopers seek debit card theft suspect

Delaware State Police are seeking information on a case of debit card fraud. On January 13th and 14th, a female suspect went to three Artisans’ Bank locations to conduct withdrawals. The suspect was in possession of an Artisans’ Bank customer’s debit card and identification, apparently stemming from a theft from a motor vehicle in Glen Mills, PA.
GLEN MILLS, PA
WGMD Radio

UPDATED: GOLD ALERT CANCELED for Kent County Man

UPDATED – 02/02/23 – The Gold Alert issued on January 12, 2023, by Delaware State Police Troop 9 for Andrew Parsons has been canceled. Parsons has been located. ================================================================. Delaware State Police Troop 9 is issuing a Gold Alert for 31-year-old, Andrew Parsons. Parsons was last seen on...
KENT COUNTY, DE
nccpdnews.com

UPDATE- Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision, Verbena Drive

(Newark, Del.-19711) The New Castle County Division of Police, Traffic Services Unit, continues to investigate the fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lane in Hitchens Farms. Investigators have identified the victim as Patrick Regan, a 69-year-old man from Newark. The initial investigation...
NEWARK, DE
WGMD Radio

GOLD ALERT: Dover Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Dover Man

The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for 50-year-old Wendell Price of Dover, who suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to his health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Price is described as a 6-foot-tall black man, approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Price was last known to be in the area of 621 West Division Street on January 5, 2023. At the time, he was wearing orange bib overalls.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Mayor Robin Christiansen filing again for Dover Mayor

DOVER, Del. – Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen has filed for re-election. Mayor Christiansen worked his way through government starting on the city council in May of 1983. He graduated from Dover High School and went on to attend Delaware State College. The mayor says the last year has been challenging, but now the city is in restart mode, meaning the city is in the process of being rebuilt and bringing more jobs to the area. He says if re-elected for another term he will continue his service to the community.
DOVER, DE
delawarepublic.org

Wilmington Police Department equips officers with Narcan

Wilmington Police have started carrying Naloxone, or Narcan, a medication designed to rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Wilmington PD joins numerous other police departments already carrying Narcan — it’s been available to police departments through Delaware’s Office of Emergency Medical Services since 2014. New...
WILMINGTON, DE

