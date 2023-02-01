Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Wilmington, Delaware
Concord Mall, a shopping mall located north of the city of Wilmington in the unincorporated Brandywine Hundred area along U.S. Route 202, is Delaware's second-largest shopping mall. A short distance south of the Pennsylvania border, it attracts shoppers from Pennsylvania and other neighboring states wishing to take advantage of tax-free shopping in Delaware.
Cape Gazette
DelDOT provides updates on eastern Sussex projects
The Delaware Department of Transportation will be spending $250 million on projects over the next six years in just the Five Points area alone. In total, DelDOT plans to spend $1.37 billion across Sussex County during the same time frame. “Significant investment to really try and catch up, and to...
Wilmington gets $200,000 in Safe Streets and Roads funding
Wilmington has received a $200,000 grant from the new federal Safe Streets and Roads for All program. It’s the only Delaware grant among $800 million awarded for 510 projects nationwide. The city is partnering with the Wilmington Area Planning Council on the grant. The Delaware Department of Transportation and Delaware Transit Corp. (the DelDOT unit that runs DART buses) have ... Read More
New private school coming to Sussex this fall
A new private school is coming to Sussex County in the fall. Dustin Yoder said he started Headwaters Acton to serve people who have a deep dissatisfaction with traditional education. He and his wife Stefanie Yoder live in Sussex County and wanted their four young children to have a different path of education than they experienced. After sending three of ... Read More
Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Injury Crash into a Residence
Delaware State Police are investigating a serious injury crash into a residence that occurred early this morning in the Milton area. On February 4, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a […] The post Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Injury Crash into a Residence appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
1 dead after car goes off road and into trees in Newark, Delaware
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Newark, Delaware.
townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Friday night in the Wilmington area. On February 3, 2023, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a 2016 silver Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound in the left lane of West Newport Pike (Route 4) approaching Gregg Avenue. At the time, a 2006 white Buick Rendezvous was traveling westbound in the left lane of Route 4, when it crossed over into oncoming traffic. The two vehicles collided in a head-on impact. The Toyota rotated in a clockwise direction after impact where it came to final rest in the left lane of Route 4 westbound. The Buick came to final rest in the left lane of Route 4 eastbound.
WBOC
Young Delaware Author Looks to Spread Kindness
HARRINGTON, Del.- It's not everyday you meet a published author, especially one who is only eight years old. Ka'Liaa Baynard, a young prodigy from Harrington, wrote and published her book "Kindness Counts" by the age of seven. In a pandemic stricken world, Baynard found solace in taking pen to paper....
Tiny art in park brings joy to North Wilmington
Whimsical art that has mysteriously appeared in a Brandywine Hundred park is generating smiles for people out for walks – and hundreds of fans online. On Monday, Sandy Meredith posted a snapshot on nextdoor, saying “To whomever is leaving these fantastic rock creations along the path between Tarleton and Cardiff…THANK YOU! “You have made me become more observant of my ... Read More
Big Fish Restaurant Group to Take Over Hammerheads Dockside in Rehoboth Beach
The team behind such concepts as Salt Air, Stingray, Sazio, and Taco Grande, was awarded a contract from the state of Delaware for the space, which sits in an official state park.
Cape Gazette
Springboard Village open for business
The Springboard Collaborative Pallet Village in Georgetown opened the doors of its homeless facility Jan. 31, by accepting its first 10 residents. By the end of the week, it is expected the village will be a temporary home for 46 homeless people. In a partnership among Town of Georgetown officials...
Cape Gazette
A jam-packed future ahead
After more than 30 years of running Backyard Jams and Jellies, Krista Scudlark is handing over the reins of her beloved local business. A.J. and Janece Pipon have taken over as the new owners. The newlyweds opened Coastal Croft, a produce stand in Milton, this past summer. They moved to Delaware from southern California in November 2021 to get a taste of the East Coast, and can now safely say they are here to stay.
Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges
The Delaware State Police arrested 61-year-old Tyler Sutton of Lewes, Delaware yesterday afternoon on drug dealing charges following a traffic stop that occurred in Lewes. On February 2, 2023, at […] The post Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
delawaretoday.com
ChristianaCare Trains Top-Notch Family Doctors in Delaware
The ChristianaCare Family Medicine Residency Program celebrates 50-plus years of training physicians in the Delaware community and beyond. A passion for training top-notch doctors and serving patients in their local communities has been a key to the success of ChristianaCare’s Family Medicine Residency Program, which has been preparing physicians to provide a full spectrum of health care services for more than a half century.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Troopers seek debit card theft suspect
Delaware State Police are seeking information on a case of debit card fraud. On January 13th and 14th, a female suspect went to three Artisans’ Bank locations to conduct withdrawals. The suspect was in possession of an Artisans’ Bank customer’s debit card and identification, apparently stemming from a theft from a motor vehicle in Glen Mills, PA.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: GOLD ALERT CANCELED for Kent County Man
UPDATED – 02/02/23 – The Gold Alert issued on January 12, 2023, by Delaware State Police Troop 9 for Andrew Parsons has been canceled. Parsons has been located. ================================================================. Delaware State Police Troop 9 is issuing a Gold Alert for 31-year-old, Andrew Parsons. Parsons was last seen on...
nccpdnews.com
UPDATE- Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision, Verbena Drive
(Newark, Del.-19711) The New Castle County Division of Police, Traffic Services Unit, continues to investigate the fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lane in Hitchens Farms. Investigators have identified the victim as Patrick Regan, a 69-year-old man from Newark. The initial investigation...
WGMD Radio
GOLD ALERT: Dover Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Dover Man
The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for 50-year-old Wendell Price of Dover, who suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to his health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Price is described as a 6-foot-tall black man, approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Price was last known to be in the area of 621 West Division Street on January 5, 2023. At the time, he was wearing orange bib overalls.
WMDT.com
Mayor Robin Christiansen filing again for Dover Mayor
DOVER, Del. – Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen has filed for re-election. Mayor Christiansen worked his way through government starting on the city council in May of 1983. He graduated from Dover High School and went on to attend Delaware State College. The mayor says the last year has been challenging, but now the city is in restart mode, meaning the city is in the process of being rebuilt and bringing more jobs to the area. He says if re-elected for another term he will continue his service to the community.
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington Police Department equips officers with Narcan
Wilmington Police have started carrying Naloxone, or Narcan, a medication designed to rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Wilmington PD joins numerous other police departments already carrying Narcan — it’s been available to police departments through Delaware’s Office of Emergency Medical Services since 2014. New...
Comments / 0