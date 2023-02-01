Read full article on original website
Sandra Brown
2d ago
I am short and chunky and I am grateful for petite size jeans, slacks, skirts and dresses. The fit is so much better.
Reply(3)
6
Related
I'm an interior designer. Here are 10 things I'd never have in my own home.
As an expert focused on luxury designs, here are some trends and decor pieces I don't like and would never take part in, from posters to ceiling fans.
sixtyandme.com
Should You Wash New Clothing Items Before Wearing Them?
The simple answer to that question is yes. But have you ever wondered why it is recommended that you wash your clothes before wearing them for the first time?. Have you ever developed a rash a few days after wearing a brand-new clothing item? Has this been happening more frequently? As we get older, our skin tends to thin and become more sensitive. We may react more easily to irritants now more than ever.
Derms Swear By These 2 Serums That Practically Make Dark Spots Disappear
Everyone’s skincare routine is different. Cleansers, toners, moisturizers, and sunscreen are the basic components of most skin care routines (be sure to wear SPF each and every day to prevent wrinkles and sunspots!). But when you’re ready to upgrade your skincare routine, serums are the powerful boosters that help get you to a new place. There are many different kinds of serums and each one has its own unique purpose. Some serums have ingredients that help to brighten your skin or fight the signs of aging, while others fight skin blemishes, like dark spots.
Martha Stewart's skin looks unreal in her latest unfiltered selfie and we want to know her secret
Martha Stewart is a pro when it comes to selfies
Subway Employee Says "This Don't Look Right” After a Customer Orders More Than 3 Sauces on Sandwich, Sparking Debate
If you're one of those people who likes to throw a bunch of sauces on your sub, you might want to take a good hard look in the mirror, according to this sandwich artist on TikTok.
This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home
Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
The Drugstore Cream a Dermatologist Always Recommends to Patients With Dry, Cracked Elbows
Now is the time of year when our always-dry areas get even drier, and our elbows are one of the biggest perpetrators. Whenever Sharleen St. Surin-Lord, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Washington, DC, has a patient managing dry, cracked elbows, she always tells them to slather on the Eczema Therapy Itch Relief Balm from Aveeno.
I visited a discount store that sells Amazon and Target returns, and it felt like treasure hunting. Here's what I found.
The discount store contained bins of random items. It was exhausting to sift through them, but overall a fun and surprisingly exhilarating experience.
iheart.com
Chicken Of The Sea Offering $1M To Anyone Who Can Find A Mermaid
If you know where to find a real mermaid, Chicken of the Sea has a check for you. The tuna company is offering $1 million to the person that can provide “scientific evidence” that mermaids exist and set up an interview between the mermaid and the company’s mermaid expert.
Amazon's Outlet Released Epic Winter Deals on Coat, Jackets, and Sweaters Starting at $9
These steep savings go up to 70 percent off We may be in the middle of winter, but that doesn't mean you have to pay full price for warm, cozy clothes for the season. Amazon's massive outlet store is packed with new offers in every department — and right now, there are more than 10,000 outlet deals on clothing. There are all kinds of winter staples: coats, jackets, sweatshirts, sweaters, and more. And the savings are steep, with markdowns going up to 70 percent off. Best Outlet Deals 59% Off: Locachy...
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Raven Symoné fans horrified after realising they’ve been saying her name wrong this whole time
Raven Symoné fans have been left shocked after the star revealed that people have been pronouncing her name incorrectly for decades. Sharing a video on TikTok, Raven, who starred in Disney show That's So Raven, revealed the correct way to pronounce her name, explaining it's totally different to what fans initially thought.
Stop Throwing Away Produce Nets and Use Them for This Amazing Hack Instead
Never thought to use them like this!
hunker.com
Costco Just Added a Brand New Pastry to Its Bakery Section
If you can't get enough of Costco's Ham and Cheese Pastries, but are in the mood for something sweeter, we have news that will certainly satisfy that craving. According to @costcobuys on Instagram, the warehouse retailer is now selling Cherry and Cheese Pastries. "These all-butter pastries have flaky croissant layers,...
Dawn Dish Soap and This Special Sponge Is the Magic Tools for Actually Cleaning Walls
Step aside messy kids, mom's got this.
Comments / 43