US STOCKS-Wall Street ends down after stunning jobs growth raises Fed questions
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. U.S. reports blowout job data; unemployment lowest since 1969. Megapcap earnings reactions: Apple up; Amazon, Alphabet slump. Ford Motor drops on downbeat outlook. Indexes down: Dow 0.38%, S&P 1.04%,...
BlackRock Increases Position in Travelers Companies (TRV)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20.14MM shares of Travelers Companies Inc (TRV). This represents 8.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 19.78MM shares and 8.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.80% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Procore Technologies (PCOR) Soars 5.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Procore Technologies (PCOR) shares rallied 5.9% in the last trading session to close at $61.33. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.9% gain over the past four weeks. The stock...
Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Soars 8.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) shares rallied 8.1% in the last trading session to close at $105.30. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 34.4% gain over the past four weeks. The stock...
BlackRock Increases Position in COASTAL FINANCIAL (CCB)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.68MM shares of COASTAL FINANCIAL CORP (CCB). This represents 5.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated May 9, 2022 they reported 0.64MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.74% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023
Strong businesses with explosive growth potential are still to be found in the current market. While macro headwinds will undoubtedly affect most businesses to a certain extent, companies that possess strong leadership, balance sheets, and tailwinds to drive future growth can survive the mayhem. If you're looking for stocks with...
B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Herbalife (HLF) with Underperform Recommendation
On February 3, 2023, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Herbalife with a Underperform recommendation. As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Herbalife is $29.07. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 58.85% from its latest reported closing price of $18.30.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tumble, U.S. bond yields rise on strong jobs report
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks dropped more than 1%, while U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar rose on Friday after a shockingly strong U.S. jobs report renewed concerns the Federal Reserve may remain aggressive in its path of interest rate hikes as it tries to tame inflation.
BlackRock Increases Position in L3Harris Technologies (LHX)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.02MM shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 12.28MM shares and 6.30% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Pride Aggregator Cuts Stake in Paycor HCM (PYCR)
Fintel reports that Pride Aggregator has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 112.18MM shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR). This represents 63.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 127.36MM shares and 73.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Lordstown Motors (RIDE)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.38MM shares of Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE). This represents 5.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2020 they reported 3.25MM shares and 11.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 281.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Increases Position in Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 39.42MM shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 21.78MM shares and 6.90% of the company, an increase in shares of...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 98.93MM shares of ConocoPhillips (COP). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 111.18MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.03% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Lake Street Downgrades Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (ATCX)
On February 1, 2023, Lake Street downgraded their outlook for Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. from Buy to Hold. As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. is $14.20. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 16.83% from its latest reported closing price of $12.15.
BlackRock Increases Position in Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.23MM shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated May 9, 2022 they reported 2.87MM shares and 4.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 47.35% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Marriott International (MAR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.16MM shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 7, 2019 they reported 16.55MM shares and 4.97% of the company, a decrease in shares of...
BlackRock Increases Position in Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.12MM shares of Nextier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NEX). This represents 5.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 11.79MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares...
Tradeweb Markets (TW) Declares $0.09 Dividend
Tradeweb Markets said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share. At the current share...
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for BNS - 2/3/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA (BNS). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, BNS rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.
B. Riley Financial Cuts Stake in Marchex (MCHX)
Fintel reports that B. Riley Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.82MM shares of Marchex, Inc. (MCHX). This represents 7.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.02MM shares and 8.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.66% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
