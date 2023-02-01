ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Most Dangerous Animals in Michigan: Which is #1?

When it comes to Michigan’s most dangerous animals, you can count them on two hands and one foot…but don’t be fooled. ANY animal can be dangerous if provoked…even that cute little fuzzy bunny rabbit you saw scampering across your yard. Michigan's Most Dangerous Animals. Out of...
At Least 6 Romance Novels That Are Set in Michigan

Love is in the air. That and, a lot of snow. It's cold out there. But, with Valentine's Day around the corner, yes love is also in the air. If you're a reader or, perhaps your significant other is a reader, there are a number of books that are actually based in Michigan.
Michigan’s Standard Gas Stations: 1910s-1950s

Since I was a kid, family vacations included stopping at a Standard station to fill up the tank, get a bottle of pop, maybe a candy bar, a comic book if they had any, and continue the drive. It seems like it was always a Standard station. There were all the others that we knew at the time: Sinclair, Shell, Mobil, Texaco, Amoco, etc…but it seems Standard was the ‘standard’.
Watch Students at Michigan Tech Build An Entire Chapel Made of Snow

An annual tradition now in its eighth year, the ice chapel of Our Lady of the Snow is built each winter by the students of Michigan Technological University (Michigan Tech). In honor of Michigan Tech's annual Winter Carnival, which is famous for its over-the-top snow sculptures, the Catholic students who attend St. Albert the Great University Parish on campus first started their ice chapel tradition in 2016.
Ohio Church Turns ‘Eye of The Tiger’ Into Song About Being A Jesus Warrior

Let me first open up and say I don't care what religion you practice, as long as you're not interfering or endangering anyone else's way of life, I feel everyone should believe what they want to believe. I mean take it from me, I believe that the Ojibwe story of Nanaboozhoo slapping Paul Bunyan with a Walleye, causing him to fall, and having his ass imprint forming Red Lake is most likely real.
Indiana Fetus Flashes Peace Sign in Ultrasound Picture

An Indiana couple got the surprise of a lifetime at a recent doctor's visit during their ultrasound. The purpose of an ultrasound is to check on the health and progress of an unborn baby. When most of us think of a surprising moment at an ultrasound appointment it usually has to do with twins, triplets, or more. This surprise was something entirely different. This soon-to-be baby girl is clearly seen flashing the peace sign. I've never seen anything like it. Check out the photo below that was posted on the WGN TV Facebook page yesterday. Amazing!
