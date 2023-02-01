Read full article on original website
Biden will not be the Democrat nominee in 2024. Count on it.
President Joe Biden is not honest. And now revelations about classified documents being found give the appearance that he is compromised. It is hard to imagine him running in 2024.
McConnell slams Biden judicial nominee for failing basic constitutional questions
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) slammed President Joe Biden's judicial nominee for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington on Tuesday after she failed to answer basic questions about the Constitution.
Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024
The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
See how many days Joe Biden has spent at his Delaware residence since he took office
President Biden has used his home in Wilmington, Delaware as a weekend White House, making 52 trips there since taking office in January 2021 and spending all or part of 164 days at the residence, according to a tally by The Post. The White House initially defended Biden’s frequent trips home from claims he was slacking off, with then-press secretary Jen Psaki telling reporters last February that the president can “work from anywhere.” However, since the scandal over Biden’s handling of classified documents broke, the administration has changed its tune — saying the Wilmington residence is “personal” rather than a government outpost...
Biden secured a $250,000 line of credit on his $2.74 million Rehoboth vacation home in December
President Joe Biden secured a $250,000 line of credit on his beach house in December, a possible indication he is building up his legal war chest amid a DOJ probe.
White House claimed Biden's Delaware house used for official business but now says it's 'personal'
While White House officials have previously claimed that President Biden works during his trips to Wilmington, Delaware, they now claim that the residence is "personal."
North Carolina bakery welcomes Vice President Kamala Harris
It’s not every day you receive a personal visit from the Vice President of the United States.
House GOP to probe Biden family; Biden, McCarthy set to discuss debt limit: live updates
House GOP time their probe of Hunter Biden to the president's State of the Union. This week, Biden focuses on a favorite topic: infrastructure.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders to deliver GOP response to Biden's State of the Union address
Newly-elected Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union address next Tuesday.
Schumer, Manchin, Hunter: Biden's Wilmington home saw frequent visitors while classified docs were stashed
Several individuals ranging from congressional leaders to past campaign staff have had access to President Biden's Delaware home where classified documents have been discovered.
Hunter Biden’s shady biz partner handled transfer of Joe’s Senate papers to Delaware
Emails from first son Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop show that one of his business partners in an alleged influence-peddling operation helped coordinate the transfer of President Biden’s Senate papers to the University of Delaware — a haul which may have included “sensitive” and “classified” documents. Former Rosemont Seneca Advisors President Eric Schwerin communicated with Biden’s deputy counsels Katherine Oyama and Michael Mongan in the lead-up to the delivery of the trove, and concerns were expressed by the Obama White House about the contents of the donation. “Eric: Cynthia [Hogan, Joe Biden’s White House counsel] requested that I e-mail you the draft deed...
'Trump fatigue' in New Hampshire complicates 2024 White House bid
WEARE, New Hampshire Jan 27 (Reuters) - When Donald Trump trounced his Republican rivals in New Hampshire's 2016 primary, the stunning win announced to other states the reality TV showman was a serious contender. Trump went on to capture the Republican nomination and then the White House.
The swamp comes for Joe Biden
Now Biden has what no president wants: A special counsel hanging over him for the foreseeable future.
Good-bye Iowa! Democrats approve Biden's revamped primary calendar
PHILADELPHIA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Democratic National Committee on Saturday approved President Joe Biden's shakeup of the party's 2024 primary calendar, giving Black voters a greater say in the nominating process and carving an easier path for Biden's expected re-election bid.
Biden's closest assistant, Ron Klain, is said to be leaving the White House shortly.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — According to a source familiar with Ron Klain's intentions, the White House chief of staff, who has served as President Joe Biden's top adviser for more than two years, is planning to depart his position in the coming weeks.
Biden Documents Were Stored at Another Location as Well
The document scandal involving President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents has another twist in its ever-evolving story. Recent reports reveal the classified documents were stored at another location before ultimately reaching the Penn Biden Center, where they were discovered last November. The Original Storage Site. The Penn Biden Center...
Biden rallies Democrats around accomplishments and against 'extreme' GOP ahead of possible 2024 bid
President Joe Biden rallied Democrats ahead of a possible reelection bid Friday evening, leaning into the accomplishments of his first two years in office and revving up his attacks on "extreme MAGA Republicans."
Biden, McCarthy meet face-to-face on debt crisis worries
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met face-to-face Wednesday for more than an hour of highly anticipated spending talks — “a good first meeting,” the new Republican leader said — but expectations were low for quick progress as GOP lawmakers push for steep budget cuts in a deal to prevent a national debt limit crisis.
After bitter RNC meeting, Democrats look to project unity
WASHINGTON (AP) — A week after bitter divisions dominated a national Republican gathering, Democrats holding their own meeting are eager to showcase just how much they agree on. There will be no party chair fight since Jaime Harrison isn’t up for reelection until 2025. There is no candidate jostling...
Chuck Todd has fiery exchange with Jim Jordan over difference between Biden and Trump documents
NBC’s Chuck Todd got into it with Rep Jim Jordan over the weekend when the Ohio Republican stopped by the Meet the Press studio to discuss the responses of the federal government to Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s respective retention of classified material at their residences and, in Mr Biden’s case, a DC-based think tank.The new chair of the House Judiciary Committee insisted to Mr Todd that there was a difference in the way that the two men were treated — unfairly so — thanks to what he contended was a supposed politicisation of the Justice Department.But Todd wasn’t...
