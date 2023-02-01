ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024

The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
New York Post

See how many days Joe Biden has spent at his Delaware residence since he took office

President Biden has used his home in Wilmington, Delaware as a weekend White House, making 52 trips there since taking office in January 2021 and spending all or part of 164 days at the residence, according to a tally by The Post. The White House initially defended Biden’s frequent trips home from claims he was slacking off, with then-press secretary Jen Psaki telling reporters last February that the president can “work from anywhere.” However, since the scandal over Biden’s handling of classified documents broke, the administration has changed its tune — saying the Wilmington residence is “personal” rather than a government outpost...
WILMINGTON, DE
New York Post

Hunter Biden’s shady biz partner handled transfer of Joe’s Senate papers to Delaware

Emails from first son Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop show that one of his business partners in an alleged influence-peddling operation helped coordinate the transfer of President Biden’s Senate papers to the University of Delaware — a haul which may have included “sensitive” and “classified” documents. Former Rosemont Seneca Advisors President Eric Schwerin communicated with Biden’s deputy counsels Katherine Oyama and Michael Mongan in the lead-up to the delivery of the trove, and concerns were expressed by the Obama White House about the contents of the donation.  “Eric: Cynthia [Hogan, Joe Biden’s White House counsel] requested that I e-mail you the draft deed...
DELAWARE STATE
msn.com

Biden Documents Were Stored at Another Location as Well

The document scandal involving President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents has another twist in its ever-evolving story. Recent reports reveal the classified documents were stored at another location before ultimately reaching the Penn Biden Center, where they were discovered last November. The Original Storage Site. The Penn Biden Center...
KAAL-TV

Biden, McCarthy meet face-to-face on debt crisis worries

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met face-to-face Wednesday for more than an hour of highly anticipated spending talks — “a good first meeting,” the new Republican leader said — but expectations were low for quick progress as GOP lawmakers push for steep budget cuts in a deal to prevent a national debt limit crisis.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Chuck Todd has fiery exchange with Jim Jordan over difference between Biden and Trump documents

NBC’s Chuck Todd got into it with Rep Jim Jordan over the weekend when the Ohio Republican stopped by the Meet the Press studio to discuss the responses of the federal government to Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s respective retention of classified material at their residences and, in Mr Biden’s case, a DC-based think tank.The new chair of the House Judiciary Committee insisted to Mr Todd that there was a difference in the way that the two men were treated — unfairly so — thanks to what he contended was a supposed politicisation of the Justice Department.But Todd wasn’t...
GEORGIA STATE

