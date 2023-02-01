ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

How pinpoint accurate is Punxsutawney Phil’s forecast?

ORLANDO, Fla. – We all know that predicting the weather is not a perfect science, but it is certainly better than trusting a rodent for your pinpoint-accurate weather forecasts. No matter how good or bad his forecasts have been, Punxsutawney Phil continues to stick with the tradition every February...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Powerball: Central Florida woman wins $2 million on ticket bought at Circle K

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman is $2 million richer after claiming her winning ticket from a Powerball drawing from months ago. Chuwee Gaiwan, of Palm Bay, claimed a $2 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on Sept. 28, 2022. Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number.
PALM BAY, FL
wogx.com

These are the 150 dirtiest cities in America, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. - How dirty is your city? Now there is a way to find out. It's not the nicest list by any means, especially if you're city is at the top, but there is a new report out there that claims to have identified the 152 "dirtiest cities in America."
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Universal’s Volcano Bay Closing Early Due to Weather

Universal Orlando Resort announced that their water park, Volcano Bay, will close early today, February 3, due to inclement weather. The park was scheduled to be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. but will close at 2:00 p.m. A thunderstorm is currently passing over Orlando. It’s expected to remain cold and cloudy for the rest of the afternoon.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Powerball: $1 million ticket sold in Florida; jackpot rises to $700 million

ORLANDO, Fla. - You may not have won the Powerball jackpot, but someone in Florida is $1 million richer. The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday are: 31 43 58 59 66 and the Powerball 9. No one matched all six numbers, including the red Powerball, so now the jackpot for Saturday, Feb. 4 is up to $700 million with a cash option of $375.7 million.
FLORIDA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Eagle Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Lake Wales, Florida

Eagle Ridge Mall is a regional, enclosed shopping mall located on the north side of Lake Wales, Florida, United States. It has only one anchor store: Dillard's. It also has an Escape Room X, a Regal Cinemas, which has twelve theatres,and Lake Wales Bowling, a large entertainment center, which contains a bowling alley, a large video arcade, a restaurant and meeting rooms.
LAKE WALES, FL
theapopkachief.com

Miller’s Ale House coming to Apopka City Center

The sports-themed casual dining restaurant Miller’s Ale House will come to the Apopka City Center, it was announced at a Thursday, February 2, press conference at the Apopka City Center Hilton Garden Inn. Michael Wisdom, owner of Wisdom Development Group, of Peoria, Ill., announced at the press conference that...
APOPKA, FL
WESH

Man missing in Orange County, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at other top headlines, weather forecast. Orlando police are searching for a man reported missing. The last time Steve Le Scao was seen was in the area of 7125 Universal Boulevard Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m. He had on a black Tommy Hilfiger...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day

After years of research, we’ve discovered quite an assortment of romantic locales worthy of Valentine's Day. Orlando is called “The City Beautiful,” and for good reason. Locals know there is beauty found in the charming neighborhoods as well as world-class... The post Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Fatal crash on World Drive closes ramp to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash Thursday morning on World Drive has forced the closure of the ramp to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. at the northbound exit of World Drive at Osceola Parkway. The ramp to Hollywood Studios is blocked, the FHP said.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy