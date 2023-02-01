Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
The Historic Hotel Built In Orlando in 1924 For African Americans Barred From Segregated HotelsMadocOrlando, FL
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple storesAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedSan HeraldOrlando, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
Related
Colder conditions to follow Friday’s showers; see how cold it will get
Central Florida will see rain and storms Friday as a cold front moves through.
WESH
Rain, storms and cooler temperatures arrive Friday!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast. Rain, storms and cooler temperatures arrive Friday!
click orlando
How pinpoint accurate is Punxsutawney Phil’s forecast?
ORLANDO, Fla. – We all know that predicting the weather is not a perfect science, but it is certainly better than trusting a rodent for your pinpoint-accurate weather forecasts. No matter how good or bad his forecasts have been, Punxsutawney Phil continues to stick with the tradition every February...
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the country
The cost to rent a home or apartment in the US has risen a jaw-dropping 350% since the 1980s. Some of the most aggressive increases have been in recent years. A new report by Bloomberg reveals that around the country, rents rose 15% on average between May 2021 and May 2022 alone.
wogx.com
This Florida beach has been dubbed the 'deadliest beach' in the U.S.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A day at a Florida beach can be the perfect getaway. With miles of sand, sunshine and crashing ocean waves, people from all over the world flock to our beaches for a day out with friends and family. However, according to data from the online...
fox35orlando.com
Powerball: Central Florida woman wins $2 million on ticket bought at Circle K
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman is $2 million richer after claiming her winning ticket from a Powerball drawing from months ago. Chuwee Gaiwan, of Palm Bay, claimed a $2 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on Sept. 28, 2022. Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number.
wogx.com
These are the 150 dirtiest cities in America, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. - How dirty is your city? Now there is a way to find out. It's not the nicest list by any means, especially if you're city is at the top, but there is a new report out there that claims to have identified the 152 "dirtiest cities in America."
WDW News Today
Universal’s Volcano Bay Closing Early Due to Weather
Universal Orlando Resort announced that their water park, Volcano Bay, will close early today, February 3, due to inclement weather. The park was scheduled to be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. but will close at 2:00 p.m. A thunderstorm is currently passing over Orlando. It’s expected to remain cold and cloudy for the rest of the afternoon.
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Florida; $700M jackpot still up for grabs
One person in Florida is waking up $1 million richer after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.
wogx.com
Powerball: $1 million ticket sold in Florida; jackpot rises to $700 million
ORLANDO, Fla. - You may not have won the Powerball jackpot, but someone in Florida is $1 million richer. The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday are: 31 43 58 59 66 and the Powerball 9. No one matched all six numbers, including the red Powerball, so now the jackpot for Saturday, Feb. 4 is up to $700 million with a cash option of $375.7 million.
tourcounsel.com
Eagle Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Lake Wales, Florida
Eagle Ridge Mall is a regional, enclosed shopping mall located on the north side of Lake Wales, Florida, United States. It has only one anchor store: Dillard's. It also has an Escape Room X, a Regal Cinemas, which has twelve theatres,and Lake Wales Bowling, a large entertainment center, which contains a bowling alley, a large video arcade, a restaurant and meeting rooms.
New-to-market restaurant chain locks down downtown Orlando space
A prime ground-floor corner space at one of downtown Orlando’s “Main & Main” intersections has inked a new-to-market restaurant tenant.
Universal Orlando unveils ‘epic’ ticket offer that gives guests more for their money
Pack your bags and take a trip to Orlando! On Thursday, Universal Orlando Resort launched a new deal on tickets that'll allow guests to get more for their money.
fox35orlando.com
Adoptable pets in Orlando: These dogs and cats are looking for their forever homes
ORLANDO, Fla. - Looking for a new furry friend? The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has plenty of dogs and cats looking for their forever homes!. Click through the gallery below to see some of the adorable faces that want you to be their human:. To see all adoptable pets...
theapopkachief.com
Miller’s Ale House coming to Apopka City Center
The sports-themed casual dining restaurant Miller’s Ale House will come to the Apopka City Center, it was announced at a Thursday, February 2, press conference at the Apopka City Center Hilton Garden Inn. Michael Wisdom, owner of Wisdom Development Group, of Peoria, Ill., announced at the press conference that...
WESH
Man missing in Orange County, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at other top headlines, weather forecast. Orlando police are searching for a man reported missing. The last time Steve Le Scao was seen was in the area of 7125 Universal Boulevard Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m. He had on a black Tommy Hilfiger...
Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day
After years of research, we’ve discovered quite an assortment of romantic locales worthy of Valentine's Day. Orlando is called “The City Beautiful,” and for good reason. Locals know there is beauty found in the charming neighborhoods as well as world-class... The post Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
click orlando
Fatal crash on World Drive closes ramp to Disney’s Hollywood Studios
ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash Thursday morning on World Drive has forced the closure of the ramp to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. at the northbound exit of World Drive at Osceola Parkway. The ramp to Hollywood Studios is blocked, the FHP said.
How safe do you feel in downtown Orlando? Share your thoughts
The city is asking the community to participate in a story to gauge how safe people feel downtown and what could be done to improve safety.
Janitor accidentally locked in Florida holding cell for 3 days
A 72-year-old janitorial worker was accidentally locked in a Florida holding cell over the weekend.
Comments / 0