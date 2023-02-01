Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”Matthew C. WoodruffPhiladelphia, PA
New Jersey Man Admits to Paying $20K in Bitcoin for Murder of 14-Year-Old ChildMorristown MinuteHaddonfield, NJ
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
Phillymag.com
Where to Have a Blowout Birthday Dinner in Philly
Philadelphia restaurants where you can splurge on a special meal or celebrate with a big group. Diners in Philly can be divided into two categories: those who celebrate their birthdays by pretending it doesn’t exist and those who prefer to honor the day with the fervor of Mariah Carey at a Mariah Carey show.
Searching for vintage Birds gear? This Bucks County shop is place to go
BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County store may have baseball in its name, but the memorabilia shop has plenty of vintage Eagles gear for fans seeking out new merchandise ahead of Super Bowl LVII.It's called Bucks County Baseball Company, but inside the Bristol Borough shop is a whole lot more than just gear for the majors.Like a classic Eagles jersey from No. 20, Brian Dawkins.Co-owner Jim Lutz runs the vintage sports shop with his son, JP. "We really want this store to be a celebration of the history of Philly sports," JP Lutz said.The father-son duo says they search far and...
Philly Pops find new temporary home after eviction from Kimmel Center
The Kimmel Center ousted the Pops last month after missing a deadline to pay $520,000.
Meteorologist Steve Sosna Announces Departure From Philadelphia’s NBC10
Another face we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV for years just announced plans to leave the City of Brother Love soon. In fact, tonight's news is just the latest shakeup in the reporters and anchors of Philadelphia’s TV station, which we’ve seen quite a few big departures and changes lately.
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try French Toast Spots in Philadelphia
Is made with sliced bread soaked in eggs and milk, then fried. In Philadelphia, French Toast is found on almost every breakfast menu. Who has the best French Toast in the city, from cute BYOBs to popular brunch spots? We have you covered. Best of Philly French Toast. Sabrina's Café
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia
The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
Phillymag.com
This South Philly Woman Will Handwrite a Letter to Anyone Who Asks
Prolific old-school corresponder Jean Merritt says she's handwritten many thousands of letters. You could be next. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. It happened earlier this week: A small card-sized envelope showed up in the mail,...
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closes After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has shut its doors after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for why, if you...
PhillyBite
7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia
Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be an enjoyable way to spend a part of your day. From the deals you can get to all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
6 of Our Favorite South Philly Cheesesteaks
Philadelphia, PA -The South Philadelphia Sports Complex is the current home to Philly's professional sports teams, located in the South Philly section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is the site of the Wells Fargo Center, Lincoln Financial Field, and Citizens Bank Park.
phillyvoice.com
Apple Studios film shoot to close Bucks County road in February
An Apple Studios film project will shut down a Bucks County road during a pair of multi-day shoots in February, PennDOT said Friday. From Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Saturday, Feb. 18, Route 113 (Bedminster Road) will be closed between Route 611 (Easton Road) and Deer Run Road in Bedminster and Tinicum townships. The closures will be in effect a second time from Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 23.
Twin Sisters Fulfill Their Dreams with Elkins Park Restaurant
Sisters Maya (left) and Kala Johnstone at FoodChasers Kitchen, their restaurant in Elkins Park. Twin sisters Maya and Kala Johnstone had always wanted to run their own restaurant, and their dream recently came true with the opening of FoodChasers’ Kitchen in Elkins Park, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Temple president falls short on promise to beef up police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University's president promised to improve safety in 2021 after the murder of a student near campus. The president pledged to beef up Temple's campus police, but that hasn't happened.Temple's campus safety has shrunk as students continue worrying about crime.Twenty-one-year-old Temple student Samuel Collington was shot and killed near campus in November 2021. His senseless death is still fresh on the minds of many students."I'm a political science student he was in my program, it was very tragic," Rafe Kuhls, a junior at Temple, said. Days after Collington was killed, Temple University President Jason Wingard issued a letter...
centercityphila.org
New Retail Openings in Center City, January 2023
What better resolution for the New Year than to explore all the newest openings across Center City District? Check out 19 new locations, open now!. This innovative sushi experience offers over 140 menu items that arrive tableside via conveyor belt. With more than 500 locations across Japan, Taiwan, and the United States, Rittenhouse Row is Kura Sushi’s first Pennsylvania location.
phl17.com
Philadelphia Mayor’s Race: What Does It Cost To Run?
Then we turn to the Philadelphia Mayor’s race. It takes a lot of money to run. A local professor of political science Sam Hoff of Delaware State University joins us as we look at fundraising for the candidates seeking to become Philadelphia’s 100th mayor.
In the Run-up to Valentine’s Day 2023, Here’s a North Wales Restaurant Noted Nationally for Being Romantic
One Montgomery County restaurant is among the ten best spots for romantic dining in the Philadelphia region, reported Sharon Rigney for USA Today. There are many stellar places to dine in the Montco area, but one is truly ranked the most romantic — with excellent food and intimate ambiance.
phl17.com
Tips to avoid Super Bowl scams
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Super Bowl is just 9 days away and if you are still scrambling to buy tickets and find accommodations, be on high alert for scams!. Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry and the Bureau of Consumer Protection has just issued a warning to Pennsylvanians to be alert for scams when purchasing Super Bowl LII tickets or other products relating to the event.
Phillymag.com
Prankster Hijacks Website of Anti-Trump South Philly Diner
Plus: Wind chills below zero. And Jason Kelce's very pregnant wife is bringing her OB/GYN to the Super Bowl. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
