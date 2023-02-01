ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teressa P.

The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn Turkey

How Honeysuckle Provision's turkey hoagie made me question my 20+ year Italian hoagie loyalty. First, let me say I am an Italian hoagie enthusiast- all the way and I prefer them on Amoroso’s bread or from Italian People’s Bakery (not in Philly)… It's just something about that perfectly seasoned charcuterie and captivatingly cured meats - that you can't beat (shout out to the Di Bruno Bros).
Phillymag.com

Where to Have a Blowout Birthday Dinner in Philly

Philadelphia restaurants where you can splurge on a special meal or celebrate with a big group. Diners in Philly can be divided into two categories: those who celebrate their birthdays by pretending it doesn’t exist and those who prefer to honor the day with the fervor of Mariah Carey at a Mariah Carey show.
CBS Philly

Searching for vintage Birds gear? This Bucks County shop is place to go

BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County store may have baseball in its name, but the memorabilia shop has plenty of vintage Eagles gear for fans seeking out new merchandise ahead of Super Bowl LVII.It's called Bucks County Baseball Company, but inside the Bristol Borough shop is a whole lot more than just gear for the majors.Like a classic Eagles jersey from No. 20, Brian Dawkins.Co-owner Jim Lutz runs the vintage sports shop with his son, JP. "We really want this store to be a celebration of the history of Philly sports," JP Lutz said.The father-son duo says they search far and...
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try French Toast Spots in Philadelphia

Is made with sliced bread soaked in eggs and milk, then fried. In Philadelphia, French Toast is found on almost every breakfast menu. Who has the best French Toast in the city, from cute BYOBs to popular brunch spots? We have you covered. Best of Philly French Toast. Sabrina's Café
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia

The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
Phillymag.com

This South Philly Woman Will Handwrite a Letter to Anyone Who Asks

Prolific old-school corresponder Jean Merritt says she's handwritten many thousands of letters. You could be next. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. It happened earlier this week: A small card-sized envelope showed up in the mail,...
PhillyBite

7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia

Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
phillyvoice.com

Apple Studios film shoot to close Bucks County road in February

An Apple Studios film project will shut down a Bucks County road during a pair of multi-day shoots in February, PennDOT said Friday. From Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Saturday, Feb. 18, Route 113 (Bedminster Road) will be closed between Route 611 (Easton Road) and Deer Run Road in Bedminster and Tinicum townships. The closures will be in effect a second time from Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 23.
MONTCO.Today

Twin Sisters Fulfill Their Dreams with Elkins Park Restaurant

Sisters Maya (left) and Kala Johnstone at FoodChasers Kitchen, their restaurant in Elkins Park. Twin sisters Maya and Kala Johnstone had always wanted to run their own restaurant, and their dream recently came true with the opening of FoodChasers’ Kitchen in Elkins Park, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CBS Philly

Temple president falls short on promise to beef up police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University's president promised to improve safety in 2021 after the murder of a student near campus. The president pledged to beef up Temple's campus police, but that hasn't happened.Temple's campus safety has shrunk as students continue worrying about crime.Twenty-one-year-old Temple student Samuel Collington was shot and killed near campus in November 2021. His senseless death is still fresh on the minds of many students."I'm a political science student he was in my program, it was very tragic," Rafe Kuhls, a junior at Temple, said. Days after Collington was killed, Temple University President Jason Wingard issued a letter...
centercityphila.org

New Retail Openings in Center City, January 2023

What better resolution for the New Year than to explore all the newest openings across Center City District? Check out 19 new locations, open now!. This innovative sushi experience offers over 140 menu items that arrive tableside via conveyor belt. With more than 500 locations across Japan, Taiwan, and the United States, Rittenhouse Row is Kura Sushi’s first Pennsylvania location.
phl17.com

Philadelphia Mayor’s Race: What Does It Cost To Run?

Then we turn to the Philadelphia Mayor’s race. It takes a lot of money to run. A local professor of political science Sam Hoff of Delaware State University joins us as we look at fundraising for the candidates seeking to become Philadelphia’s 100th mayor.
phl17.com

Tips to avoid Super Bowl scams

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Super Bowl is just 9 days away and if you are still scrambling to buy tickets and find accommodations, be on high alert for scams!. Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry and the Bureau of Consumer Protection has just issued a warning to Pennsylvanians to be alert for scams when purchasing Super Bowl LII tickets or other products relating to the event.
Phillymag.com

Prankster Hijacks Website of Anti-Trump South Philly Diner

Plus: Wind chills below zero. And Jason Kelce's very pregnant wife is bringing her OB/GYN to the Super Bowl. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
