Beyoncé announces Charlotte concert as part of Renaissance Tour

By Your704
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
Make your plans for August 9 -- Beyoncé is coming to Charlotte as part of her “Renaissance” tour.

Whether you’re a fan or not, Queen Bey’s stop at Bank of America Stadium is sure to make waves through the Queen City. Beyoncé on Wednesday announced a big list of dates with the Renaissance Tour 2023, and she’s coming to Charlotte in between concerts in Washington, D.C., and Atlanta.

Beyoncé announced the tour in late October in support of her latest album. It’ll start with a set of European and Canadian dates before she returns to the U.S.

Tickets aren’t up for sale just yet, but you can register to get tickets for the Charlotte show starting at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. Register at this link.

You can see a full list of tour dates at this link.

