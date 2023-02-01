Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Local man makes proposal to expand Interstate 29
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A proposal to extend I-29 to Cape Girardeau, Mo. is in the works by a local man. I-29 runs from North Dakota all the way down to Kansas City, Mo. But this man says he wants to expand it further southeast. Carl Armstrong said he...
KFVS12
One injured, one arrested in Union County shooting
Legalized recreational weed is right around the corner in Missouri and dispensaries are preparing for the busy week ahead. City leaders in Southern Illinois are backing a proposal for flights from Marion to Chicago. School nurse charged with statutory rape and sexual contact. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. We're learning...
KFVS12
Kentucky man wanted for a bank robbery arrested
LYON, Ky. (KFVS) - A bank robbery suspect was found and arrested following an investigation at two businesses involving suspicious persons complaints. On February 1, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested Christopher Trice, 45, from Fulton. Trice...
Kait 8
Recreation marijuana now being sold throughout southeast Missouri
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Friday marked the first day Missouri residents could purchase recreational marijuana legally. In the southeastern part of the Show Me State, a couple of dispensaries got their license early and got the ball rolling quickly. Good Day Farm Dispensary in Kennett had a line throughout the...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with Union County, Ill. shooting
The Brookport Bridge is back open. The span between Illinois and Kentucky has been closed since Monday due to icy conditions. Nicki Clark is live at 5 in Cape Girardeau to tell us about some of the challenges Transportation workers faced during this latest Winter blast. Kennett school nurse accused...
KFVS12
Burglary suspect with several arrest warrants found in Ballard Co.
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Carlisle County deputies arrested a man with arrest warrants from several counties in southwest Kentucky. On February 3, Deputy Campbell and Deputy Rathman from Ballard Co. received an anonymous tip that a wanted man, Wayne Daugherty, 42, from Gulf Port, Miss., was staying at a location in the 3900 block of Mayfield Road.
KFVS12
Fire at building on N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau under investigation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A fire at a building on North Sprigg Street on Friday morning, February 3 is under investigation. According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, they believe a fire was started and it spread. They received the call around 10:46 a.m. When they arrived, light smoke...
darnews.com
Trooper hurt in Poplar Bluff highway accident
A Poplar Bluff Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was struck shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday while responding to an accident on Highway 60, north of Poplar Bluff at the Marble Hill Road overpass. According to Sgt. Clark Parrot, treacherous road conditions have caused several accidents in the area. “We had...
KFVS12
New adult high school opens in Cape Girardeau
You can start buying recreational pot at dispensaries in the Heartland after the state moved opening day to today. The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon being used for surveillance is flying 60,000 feet above the Central US, and is now heading east. Chinese Balloon Tracker. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
KFVS12
Bison rescued from ice-related crash in Butler County, Mo.
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Ice-covered roads made driving difficult throughout the Heartland this week. Several rounds of sleet, snow and freezing rain made roadways slick which led to hundreds of slide-offs and crashes. One of the big trouble spots was Highway 60 in Butler County. A portion of the...
radionwtn.com
Suspect Steals Ambulance, Leads Law Enforcement On Chase
Dresden, Tenn.–A Dresden man is facing charges including theft of a Weakley County ambulance, with which he led law enforcement on a lengthy chase through several towns, later crashing into a Gibson County sheriff’s cruiser. Kaine Winston, age 28, is being held at the Gibson County Jail on...
KFVS12
Southern Illinois city officials believe a flight option to Chicago could be a gamechanger
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - City leaders in southern Illinois are backing a proposal for flights from Marion to Chicago. Leaders in the both Marion and Carbondale say if flights to Chicago are chosen, it would be a great boost for tourism, the economy and growth for the entire region. Cody...
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS rescues 3 dogs from fire
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters in Sikeston rescued three dogs from a house fire on Friday morning, February 3. Officials say the electrical fire happened just before noon on the 400 block of Marion Avenue. Sikeston DPS Captain Derick Wheetley said crews put out the fire and, in the process,...
KFVS12
Sikeston Firefighters rescue three dogs from Friday morning house fire
Dispensaries in places like Jackson, Poplar Bluff & Sikeston are now selling recreational marijuana several days earlier than expected. Some southeast Missouri dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana on Friday, Feb. 3. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 2/3. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 2/3. MSHP discusses...
KFVS12
Portageville woman dies in crash on southbound I-55 in Pemiscot Co.
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Portageville woman died in a crash on Interstate 55 on Friday, February 3. According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2006 Nissan Murano hit the rear of a 2015 Kenworth tractor on southbound I-55, 3 miles north of Hayti.
KFVS12
Inside a Missouri cannabis dispensary
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In Missouri, starting Monday, February 6, adults 21 years and older will be able to purchase marijuana in the Show Me State, but there are still many questions on how the process will work. Angela Augustine is the director of stores at High Profile Cannabis...
KFVS12
Heartland Pets feat. Hot Dog and Disco 2/3
"Macaroni" is up for adoption, and Jenn Farmer's in Cape Girardeau to show him off in our 4 PM edition of Heartland Pets. You can adopt Bo from Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Heartland Pets 1/20 feat. Juniper and Moss. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST.
KFVS12
Black ice causing issues for drivers around Miner, Mo.
The suspect Earl M. Morlan, 60, was taken to Franklin County Jail for charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and armed robbery. Two women in southern Ill. share a special bond after experiencing heart attacks in 2022. Winter weather and wear on your car. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. With...
wpsdlocal6.com
22-year-old accused of stealing Weakley County ambulance, crashing into cruiser
DRESDEN, TN — Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas tells Local 6 a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the theft of a Weakley County ambulance. Weakley County Ambulance Services announced in a Facebook post that the ambulance was stolen while responding to a call in Dresden around 2 a.m. on Friday.
wpsdlocal6.com
Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
