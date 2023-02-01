CFPC Clothing Closet to be open Feb. 8

The Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce & Tourism officially debuted new logos on February 1st, one for the Chamber itself and the other being representative of the Alleghany Highlands region for use in tourism branding. It’s been 10 years since the Chamber worked with Mikula Harris, a marketing firm in Roanoke, VA, to create a brand for the Alleghany Highlands that would be used in marketing & advertising efforts to promote the region as a premier tourist destination. The decade-old project included logos that were representative of the region and would later become synonymous with the icons and offerings of...

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO