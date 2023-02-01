ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Forge, VA

CFPC Clothing Closet to be open Feb. 8

By Virginian Review Staff
Virginian Review
Virginian Review
 3 days ago

Clifton Forge Presbyterian Church Clothing Closet

will be open Wednesday, February 8, 2023, from 9:00 -12:00.

All items are free.

Covington, VA
Serving Covington, Clifton Forge, Alleghany and Bath Counties Since 1914.

