CFPC Clothing Closet to be open Feb. 8

William Knighton Burns, age 51, of 508 Clay Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Monday, January 30, 2023, at Sentara Rockingham Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
He was born February 3, 1971, in Alleghany County, Virginia to Robert Arthur Burns and Mavis Colleen Craft Burns (Stanley). He was a technician for Brown Hound Tree Service. He enjoyed making knives and jewelry, liked guns, and loved spending time with family.
William’s wife, Sandra Kay Goodrich Burns also died on January 30th. In addition to his father, William was preceded in death by a brother, John “Smo” Stanley; three uncles, Barry Craft, Norman Craft, and...
