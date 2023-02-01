Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
A Helpful Guide For Women And Couples
Title: Nishmat HaBayit: Contemporary Questions on Women’s Reproductive Health. Addressed by Yoatzot Halacha, Edited by Rabbi Yehuda-Herzl and Chana Henkin. I have been a kallah teacher for over twenty-five years. Something I remind a kallah is: don’t hesitate to call me. Either the question is basic halacha and I know the answer right away, or it will be too complicated for me and I’ll tell them they need a Rav. Either way, it won’t take too much of my time, and there is no inconvenience. I remember well the beginning years of my own marriage, being somewhat overwhelmed by this whole new area of halacha. These laws can frame a marriage with holiness, where separation and rejoining fosters rhythms of connection between a couple. These laws also accompany some of the most emotional and painful aspects of life and can be associated with tremendous stress and agony. Many Rebbeim and teachers strive to educate and guide couples so that they can appreciate the wisdom and beauty of these laws, and this book is a glorious addition to the existing resources.
The Jewish Press
Dear Dr. Yael
I have a very difficult friend that is emotionally dependent on me. I am, Baruch Hashem, married, with children and grandchildren. My friend, who was married, lost her husband recently, and she has one child who is devoted to her. That child has a large family, and my friend has a lot of nachas from that child and her married grandchildren. She has been my friend for years; however she is very critical and difficult. My husband does not like this friend and will sometimes tell me to distance myself from her. I am reluctant to abandon her since I am her only close friend. I try to be positive with this friend. Her daughter is a very special person, and is very grateful to me for being her friend. I have many friends, so I do not let her negative attitude affect me most of the time. I know that being friends with her is important, but this negativity is starting to weigh me down at times. Do you have any ideas of how to deal with this difficult friend?
The Jewish Press
A Final Chesed
I write these words the week of my dear father’s yahrzeit. Despite the passage of time, the hurt of loss remains. I am left with memories of love and kindness, boundless faith and emunah that can never be taken away. We wonder sometimes. After all the hours I’ve spent...
The Jewish Press
Bar Kappara’s ‘Off-Color’ Jokes
The Talmud relates several stories about the rather unusual relationship of R. Yehudah HaNassi (Rebbe) and his student and friend, Bar Kappara. Though the latter was mostly known for his sharpness of mind, the Talmud also showcases the sharpness of his personality and speech. At some point, this understandably led...
The Jewish Press
Q & A: Of Windows, Places, And Weather (Part II)
Question: I am a member in a wonderful synagogue, wonderful people, and wonderful rabbi very convenient to my home. As the community is small it is only one of four congregations in our town. Every winter, we run into the same problem: those of us who sit closest to the windows have to suffer the windows being open because those sitting away from the windows, more to the center of the sanctuary, claim they are too hot from the heat of heating system. Do they have the right to impose their comfort at the expense of our health?
The Jewish Press
Hashem’s Outstretched Arm
The Torah informs us that Hashem saved Klal Yisrael with a “Yad HaChazaka u’Vizroah Netuyah – A strong Hand and an Outstretched Arm.” Of course, these terms are anthropomorphic in nature for, as we know, Hashem has no corporeal form. It is our job to understand what each metaphor is meant to convey.
The Jewish Press
Yankel And Leah – Chapter 8
Yankel asked again, “Would you like some dessert, Leah?” He startled a bit as he said her name, as if in doing so, he’d crossed a boundary. “I could go either way, but I wouldn’t mind having some tea.”. “Tea is a good idea,” he decided....
The Jewish Press
On Oxygen Masks And Self-Care
“You aren’t doing ‘nothing’ when you choose to put your wellbeing first. In fact, this is the key to having everything.” – Brittany Burgunder. I love analogies. It is a technique for giving over a message in a way that can be easily understood and easily accepted. The trick, however, is finding the correct analogy.
The Jewish Press
Rabbi Aryeh Kaplan And Rav Chaim Palagi Of Izmir
The fourteenth of Shevat is the yahrzeit of Rabbi Aryeh Kaplan (1934-1983). His father’s last name was originally Carmona, and he was a descendant of the Ricanti family. Arriving in the United States, he Anglicized his name to Kaplan. The family was irreligious and young Len (as he was known then) was a difficult student in public school and was expelled and spent his days wandering the streets. His mother died when he was fourteen and his two younger sisters were sent to foster homes. He was encouraged to say kaddish for his mother and a young Kloisenberger Chassid who was the same age, saw him struggling with the words and not wearing tefillin and offered to help him. Henoch Rosenberg and his siblings taught Kaplan Hebrew and shortly thereafter he was already learning Chumash on his own.
The Jewish Press
A Censored Sefer
This week I was lucky to have pass through my hands, an important early printed sefer with noted provenance and intriguing marginalia and censorship. Printed in Venice in 1553, the book was Toldot Adam Vechava by Rabbenu Yerucham (1290–1350), and this copy was owned and bears the ownership stamp of the great Netziv, Naftali Zvi Yehuda Berlin, Rosh Yeshiva of the Volozhin Yeshiva and noted author of many sefarim.
The Jewish Press
Terror, Shabbat, and Consolation
There is a special rhythm we experience one day each week: the rhythm of Shabbat. It’s a mixture of smells and tastes and quiet calm, something that is very Israeli and impossible to describe in words. The terrorist in Neve Yaakov murdered seven people, but it is important to make clear that the terrorist murdered seven people in Neve Yaakov on Shabbat — between welcoming Shabbat at sundown, the evening meal, and gatherings of family and friends.
The Jewish Press
All Glory To Hashem
This Shabbat is known as “Shabbat Shira,” the Shabbat of Song, because in the parsha, Beshalach, we read of the splitting of the Yam Suf and the “Song of the Sea,” Az Yashir, sung by Moshe and Bnei Yisrael. We read this parsha on two occasions – when it comes up in the order of the parshiyot as it does this week, and also on the seventh day of Pesach, the anniversary of the events described. On each of these occasions, for our haftara we read one of the “songs” found in the books of the Prophets.
