All Glory To Hashem
This Shabbat is known as “Shabbat Shira,” the Shabbat of Song, because in the parsha, Beshalach, we read of the splitting of the Yam Suf and the “Song of the Sea,” Az Yashir, sung by Moshe and Bnei Yisrael. We read this parsha on two occasions – when it comes up in the order of the parshiyot as it does this week, and also on the seventh day of Pesach, the anniversary of the events described. On each of these occasions, for our haftara we read one of the “songs” found in the books of the Prophets.
New York Times Blasted for ‘Shameful Coverage of Jerusalem Terrorist Attack
The New York Times has been blasted for its reporting on the recent terrorist attack in Jerusalem that killed seven Israelis and wounded three others—with critics saying the newspaper’s headline, which incorrectly stated the attack occurred in “East Jerusalem,” implies that the murders were justified because they took place over the Green Line (Israel’s pre-1967 border).
At private school, I saw the arrogance of those ‘born to rule’
Reading the article by Kalwant Bhopal and Martin Myers (Elite universities aren’t hotbeds of ‘wokery’: our research shows they’re rife with racism and classism, 30 January) took me back 77 years to when I was an 11-year-old pupil at Haberdashers’ Aske’s school for girls in Acton, which was then a direct grant school, meaning some places were free and others were paid for. I was one of a handful of girls who were awarded a free place as a result of good performance in the 11-plus examination, courtesy of Middlesex county council.
Court in Italy rules in favour of children who do not want to see grandparents
An unwelcome and unwanted relationship cannot be imposed, supreme court rules
How Modern Orthodoxy Looks In Israel
Like many across the Modern Orthodox community, I read Avi Ciment’s recent three-part essay with considerable interest. While I certainly agree that his message is relevant, I was left with the sense that although Mr. Ciment’s analysis reflects, in certain respects, realities on the ground in the United States, he overlooked a critical aspect of the Modern Orthodox playing field: Modern Orthodox life in Israel – what is typically referred to as dati leumi or Religious Zionist.
Survey: Who Actually Participates in the Anti-Judicial Reform Protests?
According to a survey by the Israel Democracy Institute from the Voice of Israel index survey, published in Yedioth, the demographic breakdown of participants in the anti-judicial reform protests has been revealed. These latest protests are actually just another iteration of the previous anti-Netanyahu demonstrations. The survey found that the...
Splitting The Red Sea And G-d’s Chosen People
It seems strange that the Egyptians did not yet know G-d even after the plagues, and especially after the plague of the First Born. Yet, this is exactly what Hashem tells Moshe before the episode of the splitting of the sea:. And I will harden Pharaoh’s heart and he will...
This day in Christian history: Bonhoeffer and Hitler
What’s in a Jewish Name?
“Max Lehmann, 18/03/1892, Mainz, Germany, Murdered in Bergen Belsen camp.” A name, a date, a place. An identity – a Jewish identity. Max Lehmann was my husband’s grandfather. I found his information on a page in the “The Book of Names”, when I attended the Yad Vashem unveiling of its new exhibit in the UN Headquarters last Thursday. Timed to coincide with the 2023 International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust, Yad Vashem, along with Israel’s Permanent Mission to the UN, presented “The Book of Names of Holocaust Victims”. It contains the names of 4,800,000 Holocaust victims, and whenever possible, their date of birth, and their place of birth and death.
My family’s Holocaust legacy taught me that racism grows where it is enabled
My mother and her sister are child Holocaust survivors. Not a day goes by that doesn’t involve Holocaust remembrance in some form, casting a long shadow across her life and a ripple through the generations of her family. Her father was murdered in a slave labour camp near Lviv in 1942, a memory too painful for her own mother to talk about after the war, though her postwar diary recalls his last days with agony and lament. She and her two girls survived in hiding, both because of and despite the actions of ordinary strangers around her.
A Final Chesed
I write these words the week of my dear father’s yahrzeit. Despite the passage of time, the hurt of loss remains. I am left with memories of love and kindness, boundless faith and emunah that can never be taken away. We wonder sometimes. After all the hours I’ve spent...
Stories For The Soul
Title: The Grandeur of the Maggid – Resplendent Stories of Inspiration and Elevation. It’s been a while since Rabbi Krohn has published a Maggid book but this highly anticipated book was definitely worth waiting for. And Kudos to Artscroll for coming up with another stunning cover and another word to go with Maggid (this is the tenth book in the highly popular inspiring and uplifting series – thereby completing a minyan of maggidim).
Yud Shevat: A Beginning
This week we are observing the day of Yud Shevat, which is the yahrzeit of the previous Rebbe and the beginning of the nesius, leadership, of the seventh Lubavitcher Rebbe. When the Rebbe assumed the leadership of Chabad in 1950, the world was in shambles. It was just a few short years after the Holocaust. The Jewish community was devastated and broken.
Yankel And Leah – Chapter 8
Yankel asked again, “Would you like some dessert, Leah?” He startled a bit as he said her name, as if in doing so, he’d crossed a boundary. “I could go either way, but I wouldn’t mind having some tea.”. “Tea is a good idea,” he decided....
A Helpful Guide For Women And Couples
Title: Nishmat HaBayit: Contemporary Questions on Women’s Reproductive Health. Addressed by Yoatzot Halacha, Edited by Rabbi Yehuda-Herzl and Chana Henkin. I have been a kallah teacher for over twenty-five years. Something I remind a kallah is: don’t hesitate to call me. Either the question is basic halacha and I know the answer right away, or it will be too complicated for me and I’ll tell them they need a Rav. Either way, it won’t take too much of my time, and there is no inconvenience. I remember well the beginning years of my own marriage, being somewhat overwhelmed by this whole new area of halacha. These laws can frame a marriage with holiness, where separation and rejoining fosters rhythms of connection between a couple. These laws also accompany some of the most emotional and painful aspects of life and can be associated with tremendous stress and agony. Many Rebbeim and teachers strive to educate and guide couples so that they can appreciate the wisdom and beauty of these laws, and this book is a glorious addition to the existing resources.
Two 20th Century American Inventors With The Most Individual Patents: One A Jew, One A Jew-Hater
IBM is the current record-holder for the most U.S. patents with 8,540 (!), but the individual Americans with the most patents through the end of the 20th century were Thomas Edison, with 1084, and Edwin Land, with 535. (On June 30, 2015, Lowell Wood, an astrophysicist, passed Edison as the all-time most prolific American inventor, and he currently holds an astounding 1,761 U.S. patents.) Everyone has heard of Edison, although the fact that he was a vicious antisemite is not well known, but few know about Land, a Jew responsible for major innovations in photography, optics, industry, science education and national science policy.
Terror, Shabbat, and Consolation
There is a special rhythm we experience one day each week: the rhythm of Shabbat. It’s a mixture of smells and tastes and quiet calm, something that is very Israeli and impossible to describe in words. The terrorist in Neve Yaakov murdered seven people, but it is important to make clear that the terrorist murdered seven people in Neve Yaakov on Shabbat — between welcoming Shabbat at sundown, the evening meal, and gatherings of family and friends.
Less Mishugas In Israel; It Has Moved West
What would you call a country that banned the political party of perhaps its most fervent patriot, ever? This is a nation that also not only did not prohibit the political parties of its sworn enemies, but actually voted them into the government. One possibility is meshugana. Another is suicidal....
Parshat Beshalach – The Low Soul
At various historic points, a ‘low soul’ has prevented the children of Israel from successfully advancing our national aspirations and collective mission. Parshat Beshalaḥ shows the Hebrews trapped between Pharaoh’s army and the Sea of Reeds. “Pharaoh approached; the children of Israel raised their eyes and...
A Censored Sefer
This week I was lucky to have pass through my hands, an important early printed sefer with noted provenance and intriguing marginalia and censorship. Printed in Venice in 1553, the book was Toldot Adam Vechava by Rabbenu Yerucham (1290–1350), and this copy was owned and bears the ownership stamp of the great Netziv, Naftali Zvi Yehuda Berlin, Rosh Yeshiva of the Volozhin Yeshiva and noted author of many sefarim.
