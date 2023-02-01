Title: Nishmat HaBayit: Contemporary Questions on Women’s Reproductive Health. Addressed by Yoatzot Halacha, Edited by Rabbi Yehuda-Herzl and Chana Henkin. I have been a kallah teacher for over twenty-five years. Something I remind a kallah is: don’t hesitate to call me. Either the question is basic halacha and I know the answer right away, or it will be too complicated for me and I’ll tell them they need a Rav. Either way, it won’t take too much of my time, and there is no inconvenience. I remember well the beginning years of my own marriage, being somewhat overwhelmed by this whole new area of halacha. These laws can frame a marriage with holiness, where separation and rejoining fosters rhythms of connection between a couple. These laws also accompany some of the most emotional and painful aspects of life and can be associated with tremendous stress and agony. Many Rebbeim and teachers strive to educate and guide couples so that they can appreciate the wisdom and beauty of these laws, and this book is a glorious addition to the existing resources.

