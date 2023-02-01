Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
A Censored Sefer
This week I was lucky to have pass through my hands, an important early printed sefer with noted provenance and intriguing marginalia and censorship. Printed in Venice in 1553, the book was Toldot Adam Vechava by Rabbenu Yerucham (1290–1350), and this copy was owned and bears the ownership stamp of the great Netziv, Naftali Zvi Yehuda Berlin, Rosh Yeshiva of the Volozhin Yeshiva and noted author of many sefarim.
How Modern Orthodoxy Looks In Israel
Like many across the Modern Orthodox community, I read Avi Ciment’s recent three-part essay with considerable interest. While I certainly agree that his message is relevant, I was left with the sense that although Mr. Ciment’s analysis reflects, in certain respects, realities on the ground in the United States, he overlooked a critical aspect of the Modern Orthodox playing field: Modern Orthodox life in Israel – what is typically referred to as dati leumi or Religious Zionist.
Survey: Who Actually Participates in the Anti-Judicial Reform Protests?
According to a survey by the Israel Democracy Institute from the Voice of Israel index survey, published in Yedioth, the demographic breakdown of participants in the anti-judicial reform protests has been revealed. These latest protests are actually just another iteration of the previous anti-Netanyahu demonstrations. The survey found that the...
Rain, Prisoners, and the Manna
Yishai returns to Israel and is joined by Malkah Fleisher to discuss the return of Israeli rain. Then, Advocate Maurice Hirsch on the problem of Israel’s security prisons. Ben Bresky on the life and times of Hebrew reviver Eliezer Ben-Yehuda. And Rav Mike Feuer on the tension between Haman and the Manna in the Torah portion of Beshalach.
Splitting The Red Sea And G-d’s Chosen People
It seems strange that the Egyptians did not yet know G-d even after the plagues, and especially after the plague of the First Born. Yet, this is exactly what Hashem tells Moshe before the episode of the splitting of the sea:. And I will harden Pharaoh’s heart and he will...
Ben-Gurion University to Honor Dr. Chelsea Clinton
The Ben-Gurion University of the Negev will award renowned writer and public health advocate Dr. Chelsea Clinton an honorary doctorate at the University’s Board of Governors Meeting in May 2023, BGU President Prof. Daniel Chamovitz has announced. Dr. Clinton and her parents—former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of...
Hashem’s Outstretched Arm
The Torah informs us that Hashem saved Klal Yisrael with a “Yad HaChazaka u’Vizroah Netuyah – A strong Hand and an Outstretched Arm.” Of course, these terms are anthropomorphic in nature for, as we know, Hashem has no corporeal form. It is our job to understand what each metaphor is meant to convey.
Stories For The Soul
Title: The Grandeur of the Maggid – Resplendent Stories of Inspiration and Elevation. It’s been a while since Rabbi Krohn has published a Maggid book but this highly anticipated book was definitely worth waiting for. And Kudos to Artscroll for coming up with another stunning cover and another word to go with Maggid (this is the tenth book in the highly popular inspiring and uplifting series – thereby completing a minyan of maggidim).
Yud Shevat: A Beginning
This week we are observing the day of Yud Shevat, which is the yahrzeit of the previous Rebbe and the beginning of the nesius, leadership, of the seventh Lubavitcher Rebbe. When the Rebbe assumed the leadership of Chabad in 1950, the world was in shambles. It was just a few short years after the Holocaust. The Jewish community was devastated and broken.
All Glory To Hashem
This Shabbat is known as “Shabbat Shira,” the Shabbat of Song, because in the parsha, Beshalach, we read of the splitting of the Yam Suf and the “Song of the Sea,” Az Yashir, sung by Moshe and Bnei Yisrael. We read this parsha on two occasions – when it comes up in the order of the parshiyot as it does this week, and also on the seventh day of Pesach, the anniversary of the events described. On each of these occasions, for our haftara we read one of the “songs” found in the books of the Prophets.
Terror, Shabbat, and Consolation
There is a special rhythm we experience one day each week: the rhythm of Shabbat. It’s a mixture of smells and tastes and quiet calm, something that is very Israeli and impossible to describe in words. The terrorist in Neve Yaakov murdered seven people, but it is important to make clear that the terrorist murdered seven people in Neve Yaakov on Shabbat — between welcoming Shabbat at sundown, the evening meal, and gatherings of family and friends.
NYS Regents Exam Blasted for ‘Loaded’ Questions on Israel
The New York State Regents’ exam, administered annually to the state’s high school students, is taking heat for what critics say were “loaded” questions about Israel. Jewish leaders and civic organizations pointed to a section of the test that asked two questions about maps of the changes to Israel’s borders since 1948.
