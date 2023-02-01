Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
Boston Earns Embarrassing Spot on List of World’s Worst Traffic
When people new to New England ask how bad the traffic in Boston really is, we often tend to resort to personal storytelling. Such as the time I was on a field trip and the Big Dig (which would be completed in 2007) was running so far behind, the Museum of Science had an exhibit from MASSPORT apologizing for the delay. This was in 1996.
OnlyInYourState
The New England Aquarium In Massachusetts Is Offering Free Livestreams Of Penguins, Fish, And More
Do you love spending time at the aquarium or find watching fish in a tank a relaxing thing to do? Well, we don’t all have the time or the ability to go to the New England Aquarium in Massachusetts on a daily basis. But what we can do is watch live streams of two different areas of the aquarium. So, sit back, relax, and be an armchair traveler as you watch the New England Aquarium’s fish and penguins live from the comfort of your own home.
Boston Globe
‘Mountains of snow’: Readers share Blizzard of ‘78 memories, photos
February marks the 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978. Boston has gotten little snow this winter, but this time 45 years ago, the city was under siege by the heavy snowfall of the Blizzard of ‘78. In honor of that anniversary, we asked Boston.com readers to share their memories and photos to commemorate the infamous blizzard that had the Boston area at a standstill.
Modern Pastry vs. Bova's Bakery: Watch the Boston cannoli face-off
STUDIO CITY, Calif. - It's a topic that tourists and Boston residents alike love to discuss - where can you find the best cannoli in the North End?"The Talk" on CBS attempted to settle the debate Thursday on a Boston edition of their Food Face-Off, featuring WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes as a co-host.The two competitors were chef Dominic Abramo of Bova's Bakery, making their signature homemade Florentine cannoli, and chef Gianni Picariello of Modern Pastry, presenting a classic ricotta cream-filled cannoli. Both were big hits with "The Talk" crew."There's a reason that these two fabulous bakeries have been thriving for decades," Hughes said.But there could only be one victor. The co-hosts took a vote, and declared Modern Pastry as the winner. Watch the competition in the Twitter video above.
Eater
News of Chef Michael Scelfo’s New Restaurant Ignites Major Industry Backlash
On February 1, Eater reported chef Michael Scelfo of neighborhood mainstays Alden & Harlow, Longfellow Bar, and Waypoint would be opening a new restaurant this spring inside Somerville’s Cambria Hotel. The news sparked a deluge of industry backlash on social media, bringing to light past allegations of misconduct at the chef’s other restaurants that first surfaced on social media channels in 2020.
matadornetwork.com
9 Brunch Restaurants in Boston for Strong Cocktails and Breakfast Food Favorites
If you’re visiting Boston with friends, brunch should be on your itinerary. This typically late in the afternoon meal is known for its decadent dishes, and in Boston the menus are no different. Imagine thick cut waffles, drizzled in peanut butter, briney platters of oysters, and cinnamon rolls and sticky buns. Plan a boozy brunch celebration with a tight knit group of friends with shareable cocktails, or just step out after a night of hitting Boston’s Irish bar scene for a strong cup of coffee and an always satisfying egg sandwich. When you’re done, an exploration of Boston’s Little Italy neighborhood is a must. For the best brunch in Boston look no further than these seven restaurants.
WCVB
StormTeam 5 meteorologist Mike Wankum introduces his first granddaughter
NEEDHAM, Mass. — StormTeam 5 meteorologist Mike Wankum says his first granddaughter was born on Groundhog Day. Congratulations!
New England has 5 of the most romantic restaurants in America, according to OpenTable
They are in Rhode Island and Connecticut. Five New England restaurants are serving up romance in a big way, according to OpenTable. The online restaurant reservation company recently released a list of the 100 most romantic restaurants in America and included five in New England:. Ballo Italian at Mohegan Sun...
advocatenews.net
THE STAGE AT SUFFOLK DOWNS ANNOUNCES FIRST EVENTS AT NEW VENUE:
Re:SET, AN ALL-NEW ARTIST-CURATED OUTDOOR CONCERT SERIES,. INCLUDING HEADLINERS STEVE LACY, LCD SOUNDSYSTEM AND boygenius. Presale Registration Started Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 11AM; Single Day Ticket Prices Starting at $99.50. BOSTON, MA – The Bowery Presents’ new seasonal outdoor general admission concert venue, The Stage at Suffolk Downs, announces...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why Is Boston Named Boston?
The first settlers in Boston were English Puritans who fled religious persecution in England. They arrived in 1630 and named their new settlement after the town of Boston in Lincolnshire, England. Boston, is one of America's most historic cities, was founded in 1630 by English Puritans who fled religious persecution....
4 things we learned from Lindsay Clancy’s defense attorney’s interview with The Boston Globe
“The medications that were prescribed were over the top, absolutely over the top.”. A defense attorney for Lindsay Clancy told The Boston Globe his client was overmedicated on prescription drugs that sparked homicidal and suicidal thoughts on the evening she allegedly strangled her three children and attempted to kill herself.
country1025.com
Pawn Stars To Film In Boston and Salem
If you’re a fan of Pawn Stars, keep an eye out. Rick, Corey and Chumlee are hitting the road and two Massachusetts stops are on the itinerary. A post this week on social media from The History Channel let fans know that “Pawn Stars Do America” is traveling around the country. And they’re looking to buy your stuff.
It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.
"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
Why is a Boston, Massachusetts, Company Literally Trying to Ruin the World?
Okay, so the headline for this article is supposed to be taken tongue-in-cheek. I'm not out here trying to run a company down at all. But that said, while the advancements being made at this company in Massachusetts are impressive, they're also terrifying. And probably just asking for trouble, really.
Take a NASA Space Adventure in Boston, Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Let the journey begin in a most immersive, interactive way that may very easily be the closest most of us ever get to space. Welcome to...
Mayor Wu declares cold emergency, activates warming centers
Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills will threaten anyone outside on Friday and Saturday. Mayor Michelle Wu declared a cold emergency for the city of Boston that will be in effect from Friday through Sunday. Warming centers will be activated throughout the city and some homeless shelters will have extended hours.
NECN
Authorities Respond to Water Main Break in Boston
Boston Water and Sewer Commission are repaired a water main break in Boston on Saturday morning. The water main break happened at East 8th and D Street, according to the commission on Twitter. Authorities said there are no service interruptions.
New England is Home to One of the Loneliest Cities in America
One of the definitions of lonely is to be "without companions and solitary". New data from the Chamber of Commerce shows that the average age for marriage is getting older across the United States. Men are marrying at around age 30, and women around age 28. That means a lot of people are spending a lot of time alone. The Chamber of Commerce compiled data and found that one of the loneliest cities in America happens to be right in New England.
These 4 Massachusetts Hospitals Rank Among America’s Best
Let's be honest, Berkshire County. We the people simply don't like going to hospitals, but isn't it nice to know that if we have to go, Massachusetts is stocked with some of the best?. Every year, Healthgrades(the leading online resource for comprehensive info about doctors and hospitals) publishes a ranking...
5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe
My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
