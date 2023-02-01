ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

This C-130A Hercules flew the last mission out of Vietnam before the fall of Saigon. It landed with 452 people on board, 32 of them in the cockpit, overloaded by at least 10,000 pounds.

By Dario Leone
theaviationgeekclub.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 42

Guest
3d ago

While a soldier in Germany I flew in this plane from Paris to Aviano to Rome. I was strapped to a seat in the Hugh cargo area by myself!

Reply(1)
13
Margie Jones
3d ago

My husband said the C130 was by far the best aircraft he ever had the privilege to jump out of "Strike Hold"! All The Way Airborne!

Reply
14
The truth
3d ago

US made great military aircraft, we have confidence to fight evil force with well train military personnel

Reply
15
Related
theaviationgeekclub.com

US Naval Aviator recalls when an F-4 pilot had diarrhea aboard his Phantom II over North Vietnam. He continued the mission and when he returned to the carrier, he had to clean his cockpit seat.

‘When he later returned to the ship after his mission, he spent a long time cleaning his cockpit seat, after he had abandoned his flight suit and showered of course,’ John Chesire, former US Navy F-4 Phantom II pilot. Diarrhea was a common and serious medical condition that afflicted...
Washington Examiner

California National Guard general fired after allegedly forcing troops to take his mother shopping

A California National Guard general was relieved of command after a string of noted violations, including an instance in which he forced his men to take his mother shopping. Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Magram is set to be "involuntarily transferred" to the U.S. Air Force retired reserve next week, an action that is "parallel" to a firing, California National Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Brandon Hill said Friday, Stars and Stripes reported. Magram allegedly used his men to carry out personal errands for years. His firing is the fifth firing, retiring, or resignation of a senior commander in the California National Guard due to scandal in four years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theaviationgeekclub.com

Video shows Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber Crashing Into Sea After Buzzing USS Essex Aircraft Carrier

The Tu-16 Badger made four passes over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. On May 25, 1968 a Soviet Air Force Tu-16 Badger-F piloted by Colonel Andrey Pliyev buzzed the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) in the Norwegian Sea. The Tu-16 made four passes, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. Parts of three bodies were recovered by the US.
WASHINGTON STATE
DOPE Quick Reads

3 USAF Airmen's bodies lie unrecovered for 2 days after the Soviets admit to shooting down an AF T-39 jet that was lost

On January 28, 1964, three Cold War Air Force Airmen were tragically killed after their T-39 jet was shot down over Erfurt, East Germany, by the Soviet Union. During this period in history, tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were heightened. As a result, outrage spread quickly regarding the incident, with many calling the downing of the plane a “shocking and senseless act.” [i] [ii]
WTRF- 7News

Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite

Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
theaviationgeekclub.com

Did you know that Soviet helicopter crews’ survival kit during invasion of Afghanistan featured an almost medieval kit with a steel breastplate, greaves for the legs and vambraces on the arms?

Unsurprisingly, this almost medieval kit was immediately rejected as too hot, heavy and cumbersome. The Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan was fought as much in the air as on the ground. From the high-level bombing raids that blasted rebel-held mountain valleys, to the Mi-24 helicopter gunships and Su-25 jets that accompanied every substantial army operation, Soviet control of the air was a crucial battlefield asset.
New York Post

Alabama mom-of-3 ‘violently’ sucked into plane engine was warned to stay back: NTSB

An Alabama airport worker who was sucked into a plane engine was pulled in so violently that it shook the entire aircraft, killing her after she had been repeatedly warned to keep her distance, federal investigators found. Mom-of-three Courtney Edwards, 34, has been identified as the ground handling agent who was killed in the accident at Montgomery Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve. She had been working as a ground handling agent for Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released on Monday. The report revealed that prior to her death, a...
ALABAMA STATE
Detroit News

Navy looks into selling USS Detroit to foreign ally

Washington ― After six years on the water, the USS Detroit is likely to be taken out of active service this year, and the Navy says it's looking into selling it to a foreign ally. The Freedom-class littoral combat ship, commissioned in 2016, is a candidate for divestment in...
WISCONSIN STATE
theaviationgeekclub.com

China’s J-20 Mighty Dragon Fighter Pilot Said He Flew Over Taiwan Undetected

“When I was flying the fighter plane Treasure Island of the motherland, I could see the entire coastline and mountains of the Treasure Island. At that moment, I was proud and proud [sic],” Captain Yang Juncheng, PLAAF J-20 Mighty Dragon pilot. A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) J-20...
MySanAntonio

The Largest Plane in the World Just Completed Its Longest Test Flight

As far as aviation developments go, the predominate focus, by and large, has on speed — how fast an aircraft can travel without crashing. The startup Boom Supersonic has even developed a demonstrator aircraft, their vision for which would have huge implications for the industry if it were to come to fruition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy