This C-130A Hercules flew the last mission out of Vietnam before the fall of Saigon. It landed with 452 people on board, 32 of them in the cockpit, overloaded by at least 10,000 pounds.

An Alabama airport worker who was sucked into a plane engine was pulled in so violently that it shook the entire aircraft, killing her after she had been repeatedly warned to keep her distance, federal investigators found. Mom-of-three Courtney Edwards, 34, has been identified as the ground handling agent who was killed in the accident at Montgomery Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve. She had been working as a ground handling agent for Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released on Monday. The report revealed that prior to her death, a...

ALABAMA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO