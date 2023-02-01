Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
2 Johnston City school co-workers share a medical experience that brought them together
JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two women in southern Ill. share a special bond. They are co-workers at Johnston City schools, but a shared medical experience is what really brought them together. Third grade teacher Melanie Emery said she was really in shock whenever they said that she was having...
KFVS12
New adult high school opens in Cape Girardeau
You can start buying recreational pot at dispensaries in the Heartland after the state moved opening day to today. The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon being used for surveillance is flying 60,000 feet above the Central US, and is now heading east. Chinese Balloon Tracker. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
KFVS12
Ill. Senator Fowler announces $200K grant for Giant City Stables
MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler has announced a $200K member initiative grant that will benefit Giant City Stables. The grant will be through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to Specialized Equine Services. The Specialized Equine Services is a non-profit organization that specializes in...
KFVS12
Illinois teachers could earn free school supplies for their students
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Back 2 School America is launching a campaign called, “We Appreciate Teachers,” to give back and celebrate Ill. educators. According to a release from B2SA, the campaign will reward 25 winning teachers with B2SA kits which include 30 school supplies for their entire classroom of students.
Comments / 0