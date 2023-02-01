ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

New adult high school opens in Cape Girardeau

You can start buying recreational pot at dispensaries in the Heartland after the state moved opening day to today. The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon being used for surveillance is flying 60,000 feet above the Central US, and is now heading east.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Ill. Senator Fowler announces $200K grant for Giant City Stables

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler has announced a $200K member initiative grant that will benefit Giant City Stables. The grant will be through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to Specialized Equine Services. The Specialized Equine Services is a non-profit organization that specializes in...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois teachers could earn free school supplies for their students

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Back 2 School America is launching a campaign called, “We Appreciate Teachers,” to give back and celebrate Ill. educators. According to a release from B2SA, the campaign will reward 25 winning teachers with B2SA kits which include 30 school supplies for their entire classroom of students.
ILLINOIS STATE

