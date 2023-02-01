Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why wearing white in the Super Bowl is an advantage for the Chiefs
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The white Super Bowl jersey has a piece of history in determining a winner on the largest stage in football. Uniforms for the 57th edition of the biggest football game of the year were released earlier this week. The Kansas City Chiefs will debut its white-on-white uniform for the first time in […]
Super Bowl 57 MVP odds: Hurts and Mahomes start as the favorites
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are now set for Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, February 12. The contest features countless prop...
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for Super Bowl 57
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Super Bowl 57 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
18 Outfits Sure To Score A Touchdown At Super Bowl Parties
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. It's the best unofficial holiday of the year. Yup, it's time for the NFL's Super Bowl LVII. Generally speaking, folks will fall into one of three categories: football fanatics, Rihanna fans, and the just-here-for-the-snacks crowd. But regardless of whether you're tracking your squares in hopes of winning the Super Bowl prizes at work or just in it for the epic snacks, one thing's for sure: You want to look good doing it.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes: Matching Tom Brady’s level ‘seems impossible’
Tom Brady tucked his second and seemingly final retirement announcement into the middle of Patrick Mahomes' latest Super Bowl run. And perhaps it's fate that these two moments should intersect, because if anyone is going to compete for Brady's record of seven Super Bowl wins, it's Mahomes. The Kansas City...
Time to Schein: I Am FIRED UP for Andy Reid at the Super Bowl!
Adam Schein discusses Andy Reid's coaching accomplishments as he prepares to face his old team on Super Bowl Sunday.
Ranking all 56 Super Bowls from best to worst: Where do Chiefs, Eagles games rate on dramatic scale?
With just over a week until Super Bowl 57 kicks off between Chiefs and Eagles, it's time to look back at some past editions. Where will this rank?
CBS execs tried intervention to address Tony Romo’s slippage in booth
During last offseason, CBS Sports executives recognized that some of the luster of Tony Romo’s NFL analysis had faded. As a result, they staged something of an intervention, The Post has learned. In an effort to have Romo focus more on being fully prepared and to help him find a way to mesh better with his broadcast partner, Jim Nantz, executives, including CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus and CBS’ lead NFL game producer, Jim Rikhoff, flew on separate trips to Romo’s Dallas home, according to sources. “To call this an intervention is a complete mischaracterization, we meet regularly with our on-air talent,”...
theScore
Super Bowl LVII betting: The 5 props you may need to bet now
A truly good bet won't last long. While there are loads of options for your recreational betting dollar ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, the longer the market is available, the more time there is for big-time bettors to find inefficient lines and prices. If we bet anything early, it's because we suspect the line will change between now and the start of the game.
NFL predictions: Super Bowl MVP picks
It takes some real prognostication chops to accurately predict the Super Bowl MVP, which has gone to a player on the winning side all but one time in the 56-year history of the Super Bowl. It takes a little luck, too. What was once a quarterbacks’ award has shifted in recent years, with wide receivers and even two linebackers taking home the honors over the last decade. With so much talent on the field between the Eagles and Chiefs, who can we expect to emerge as this year’s Super Bowl MVP? Brief history of Super Bowl MVP To get a better sense of...
CBS Sports
Kansas City vs. Philadelphia sports betting promotions, pro football bonus: Get up to a $1,250 bet for Sunday
Kansas City and Philadelphia will square off in the pro football championship on Sunday, Feb. 12. Kansas City last won a trophy in 2020, while Philadelphia last lifted the trophy in 2018. There are a plethora of ways to bet on Kansas City vs. Philadelphia, and Caesars Sportsbook has you covered with a Caesars Sportsbook promo code for the big game or any other sport you'd like to bet. The newest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is offering first-time depositors the chance to get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250, plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits by using promo code GAMEFULLSB. If your initial bet up to $1,250 doesn't win, you get it back as a bet credit. All you have to do download the Caesars Sportsbook app, register with the sports book promo code, make a deposit and make your first wager.
Big Game Bound takes you to Arizona for Super Bowl Week
Super Bowl LVII is just around the corner and we’ll have comprehensive coverage on Big Game Bound throughout the week as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles play for the Lombardi Trophy in Glendale, Arizona. Indy’s Chris Hagan and WGN’s Jarrett Payton will be live on Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center for […]
Report: CBS Execs Staged “Intervention” With Tony Romo Over Performance
Hailed as a football soothsayer for his ability to accurately predict plays and viewed as a breath of fresh air after he arrived in the CBS broadcast booth alongside Jim Nantz in 2017, Tony Romo was rewarded with a record-breaking 10-year contract approximately three years ago that pays him upwards of $18 million per year. At the time, the deal seemed like a no-brainer, as Romo was a key component of the network’s most-watched programming. Now, three years later, some are calling Romo’s deal the worst contract in football, as many feel that his performance in the broadcast booth has slipped and he’s been underprepared ever since he signed his mega deal.
The 57 greatest NFL teams to play in the Super Bowl – and not all won Lombardi Trophy
As Super Bowl 57 approaches, here is a countdown of the 57 greatest teams to play on Super Sunday. Guess what? Not all are champions.
Hurts ready for historic Super Bowl matchup with Mahomes
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Graham laughed as he recalled all the doubters who rushed him during the offseason and blurted out the same question — the main concern, really — about the state of the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback. “What’s Jalen going to do?” said Graham, the strip-sacking...
It's Super Bowl Prop Time! What Type of Bettor Are You?
We’re nine days away from Super Bowl Sunday, which undoubtedly will set a record for most proposition bets on a single game. I’ve broken up some of the non-player props into three categories. What type of bettor are you?The 50-50 Degen. These are bets that are literally 50-50...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts reflect on first Black QB matchup in NFL championship game
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen hurts will be making history in Super Bowl LVII as the first pair of Black starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history. Mahomes is just one of three Black quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl (Doug Williams and Russell Wilson are the others), and has been the best quarterback in the league for several years now.
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts are Stamping Out Super Bowl Stereotypes
A Super Bowl appearance is a big deal for any organization and this year's version is no exception for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The big game is becoming an expectation for the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, the game's best player, and presumptive MVP, however. In his five...
Sports Business Journal
SBJ Betting: Sportsbooks pump up Super Bowl plans
We’re nine days away from the first Super Bowl to be held in a legalized sports betting state, where FanDuel, BetMGM and Caesars operate retail sportsbooks around the market's NFL, NBA and MLB venues. Hmmmmm. What ever will I write about today ... BetMGM sportsbook near State Farm Stadium...
sportsengine.com
FTLOS Episode 11 | Three Key Takeaways from Liam O'Connell
Tune in for another spectacular episode of the For the Love of Sport podcast with Simon and Marie. Liam O’Connell, the Technical Director of the United Soccer League, joins the pod and talks about youth soccer. Liam discusses his ambitions and his efforts to make the United States an international soccer powerhouse through the power of player development. Check out some of the key takeaways from the episode below.
