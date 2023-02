Esther E. Krick-Woodward, 101, of Huntington, a former resident of Ossian, peacefully took Jesus’ hand and is now enjoying all of Heaven’s glorious beauty, on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Heritage Pointe of Huntington, where she had lived the last seven years. Esther started working at...

HUNTINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO