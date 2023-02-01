Holliday: Could this be Keatts' best ACC season? Here's how the Wolfpack get to 12 wins

UNC has had a scary pattern over the last few years of making us all really, really nervous about whether or not they’re going to make the NCAA Tournament. The simple reason for that is head-scratching losses and lack of Quad 1 wins, but this year has maybe been as confusing as it’s ever been. They’re legitimately a really talented team that has had some really bad (individual) stretches of play, and it’s never really felt like everything has come together. In a perfect world, Armando Bacot, RJ Davis, Caleb Love, Leaky Black, and Pete Nance playing to their full potential does indeed make them a legit contender for the National Championship. The problem, however, is that we haven’t gotten that yet, and I’m starting to wonder if we ever will.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO