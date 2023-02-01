Holliday: Could this be Keatts' best ACC season? Here's how the Wolfpack get to 12 wins

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaping the Future of Transportation: GoTriangle Surveys Community on Greater Triangle Commuter RailJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Chapel Hill, NC
Related
NC State sizzles into matchup with Georgia Tech
Since a 1-3 start in ACC play, NC State has hit its stride. The Wolfpack (18-5) has won seven of its past eight games, including a 94-66 blowout of Florida State this past Wednesday. NC State takes on slumping Georgia Tech (8-14) on Saturday at PNC Arena. The Yellow Jackets...
Duke's Dariq Whitehead to miss UNC game
Durham, N.C. — Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead will miss Saturday night's Battle of the Blues. Whitehead will not play against North Carolina as he's still hampered by a sprain in his left lower leg. He's missed the Blue Devils’ (16-6, 7-4 ACC) last two wins over Georgia Tech and Wake Forest.
NC State survives scare from Georgia Tech
NC State and Georgia Tech are teams headed in opposite directions in the ACC standings. They almost traded places on Saturday. A few late defensive plays helped the Wolfpack avoid disaster. A key 3-pointer from Casey Morsell lifted NC State to a 72-64 win over Georgia Tech at PNC Arena.
NC State guard Jessica Timmons has left the program
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State guard Jessica Timmons has made the decision to step away from the program, multiple Pack Pride sources have confirmed. Timmons has not been on the sidelines for multiple games and did not travel with the Wolfpack to Atlanta, Ga. for the matchup against Georgia Tech. The sophomore from Charlotte played in 18 games this season after playing in 20 last year, averaging just 2.9 points and 1.0 rebounds per game in 8.5 minutes played.
There’s a Glum Feeling in the Air for This Duke-Carolina Meeting
Neither rival is having the season it hoped for as they play for the first time in the post–Coach K era.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Where the Tar Heels stand in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology
UNC has had a scary pattern over the last few years of making us all really, really nervous about whether or not they’re going to make the NCAA Tournament. The simple reason for that is head-scratching losses and lack of Quad 1 wins, but this year has maybe been as confusing as it’s ever been. They’re legitimately a really talented team that has had some really bad (individual) stretches of play, and it’s never really felt like everything has come together. In a perfect world, Armando Bacot, RJ Davis, Caleb Love, Leaky Black, and Pete Nance playing to their full potential does indeed make them a legit contender for the National Championship. The problem, however, is that we haven’t gotten that yet, and I’m starting to wonder if we ever will.
Apex RB Ian Bright picks Barton College
Apex, N.C. — Apex senior running back Ian Bright made his college commitment on Friday evening, announcing he will play football at Barton College next year. Bright made the announcement on his Twitter account. Bright stands at 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds and is coming off an impressive senior season...
packinsider.com
NC State Makes Final 7 for 4-Star WR Alex Taylor
2024 4-Star Wide Receiver Alex Taylor (6’3″/175) released his Final 7 schools today, and NC State made the cut along with UNC, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Penn State and Cincinnati. 247Sports ranks Taylor as the #132 overall player nationally in the 2024 recruiting class, and the #5 player...
Dariq Whitehead versus UNC 'is on the table'
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer updated Dariq Whitehead's status during his Thursday presser ahead of the rivalry bout with the unranked UNC Tar Heels (15-7, 7-4 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday. RELATED: Sharpshooting prep coming to Duke-UNC game It sounds like ...
Former UNC Star Gets Heated After Being Booed by Tar Heel Fans
Former North Carolina star Jason Capel didn’t get the warmest welcome in his return to Chapel Hill on Wednesday night. The Pitt assistant coach, and brother of head coach, Jeff Capel, was pretty peeved about it, too. Jason reportedly started yelling outside the Panthers’ locker room following the game...
Four-star transfer headlines NCCU football recruiting class
Durham, N.C. — University of Tennessee transfer Miles Campbell, a four-star prospect rated as the No. 11 tight end in the country in the class of 2021, headlines North Carolina Central University's 2023 football recruiting class, announced by head coach Trei Oliver on Wednesday. Campbell (TE, 6-3, 240, Douglasville,...
Four Star SEC transfer leads stout NCCU recruiting class
The Eagles re-load with SEC and ACC talent coming to Durham in 2023.. The post Four Star SEC transfer leads stout NCCU recruiting class appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Zoom! Svechnikov wins at NHL Skills Competition
Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov will be known as the fastest skater in the NHL for the next year. The 22-year old won beat LA Kings player Kevin Fiala in the finals of the competition, smiling the whole way. Svech's lap was the fastest at 13.699 seconds in the championship round.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
The Triangle's most influential restaurant empires
The Triangle's food scene has been dominated in recent years by brilliant chefs expanding from one stellar eatery to the next. Here are some of the most active groups in the area:. Matt Kelly. A four-time nominee for a James Beard award, Kelly has been one of the most influential...
WRAL
Foodie News: James Beard nominated chef announces new venture
RALEIGH, N.C. — The big news this week is that Oscar Diaz, the two-time James Beard Award nominated chef behind Cortez Seafood + Cocktail (who also recently opened the cocktail bar Cuya just upstairs from Cortez), will be venturing into Durham with a new spot called Little Bull. The menu will include comfort staples as ‘pocho cuisine,’ like Diaz’s take on dumplings (stuffed with birria), steak served with giardinera chimi churri and confit papas and a ‘pinche ensaladota’ with local greens. It will be located in the Old Five Points neighborhood in downtown Durham (formerly Jetplane Coffee) with plans to open in March. Diaz will co-own the restaurant along with Mezcalito Group. Best to follow along on Instagram here.
Never-before-seen video shows Dr. King speaking at NCSU as the KKK protests
RALEIGH, N.C. — Did you know Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once spoke to a crowd of 5,000 at Reynolds Coliseum on NC State Campus in Raleigh?. The historic event took place in 1966 – but it wasn't given momentous treatment. Instead, the moment was almost wiped from the history books.
Loaded gun found on student at North Carolina high school, school says
Rolesville High School has announced a staff member stopped a student in possession of a loaded gun, leading to a Code Red lockdown earlier Wednesday.
Someone in Wake County won $1 million in the latest Powerball drawing. Was it you?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Wake County is now a millionaire. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Thursday that a ticket sold in Garner for the drawing Wednesday night is worth $1 million. The ticket purchased at the Food Lion on state Route 50 matched all five white balls. […]
abc11.com
ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar
Shirley Caesar was born in Durham and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 12 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
74K+
Followers
80K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0