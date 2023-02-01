ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Holliday: Could this be Keatts' best ACC season? Here's how the Wolfpack get to 12 wins

By Bob Holliday, WRAL Sports contributor
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

NC State sizzles into matchup with Georgia Tech

Since a 1-3 start in ACC play, NC State has hit its stride. The Wolfpack (18-5) has won seven of its past eight games, including a 94-66 blowout of Florida State this past Wednesday. NC State takes on slumping Georgia Tech (8-14) on Saturday at PNC Arena. The Yellow Jackets...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Duke's Dariq Whitehead to miss UNC game

Durham, N.C. — Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead will miss Saturday night's Battle of the Blues. Whitehead will not play against North Carolina as he's still hampered by a sprain in his left lower leg. He's missed the Blue Devils’ (16-6, 7-4 ACC) last two wins over Georgia Tech and Wake Forest.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

NC State survives scare from Georgia Tech

NC State and Georgia Tech are teams headed in opposite directions in the ACC standings. They almost traded places on Saturday. A few late defensive plays helped the Wolfpack avoid disaster. A key 3-pointer from Casey Morsell lifted NC State to a 72-64 win over Georgia Tech at PNC Arena.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

NC State guard Jessica Timmons has left the program

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State guard Jessica Timmons has made the decision to step away from the program, multiple Pack Pride sources have confirmed. Timmons has not been on the sidelines for multiple games and did not travel with the Wolfpack to Atlanta, Ga. for the matchup against Georgia Tech. The sophomore from Charlotte played in 18 games this season after playing in 20 last year, averaging just 2.9 points and 1.0 rebounds per game in 8.5 minutes played.
RALEIGH, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Where the Tar Heels stand in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology

UNC has had a scary pattern over the last few years of making us all really, really nervous about whether or not they’re going to make the NCAA Tournament. The simple reason for that is head-scratching losses and lack of Quad 1 wins, but this year has maybe been as confusing as it’s ever been. They’re legitimately a really talented team that has had some really bad (individual) stretches of play, and it’s never really felt like everything has come together. In a perfect world, Armando Bacot, RJ Davis, Caleb Love, Leaky Black, and Pete Nance playing to their full potential does indeed make them a legit contender for the National Championship. The problem, however, is that we haven’t gotten that yet, and I’m starting to wonder if we ever will.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Apex RB Ian Bright picks Barton College

Apex, N.C. — Apex senior running back Ian Bright made his college commitment on Friday evening, announcing he will play football at Barton College next year. Bright made the announcement on his Twitter account. Bright stands at 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds and is coming off an impressive senior season...
WILSON, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Makes Final 7 for 4-Star WR Alex Taylor

2024 4-Star Wide Receiver Alex Taylor (6’3″/175) released his Final 7 schools today, and NC State made the cut along with UNC, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Penn State and Cincinnati. 247Sports ranks Taylor as the #132 overall player nationally in the 2024 recruiting class, and the #5 player...
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Dariq Whitehead versus UNC 'is on the table'

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer updated Dariq Whitehead's status during his Thursday presser ahead of the rivalry bout with the unranked UNC Tar Heels (15-7, 7-4 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday. RELATED: Sharpshooting prep coming to Duke-UNC game It sounds like ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Four-star transfer headlines NCCU football recruiting class

Durham, N.C. — University of Tennessee transfer Miles Campbell, a four-star prospect rated as the No. 11 tight end in the country in the class of 2021, headlines North Carolina Central University's 2023 football recruiting class, announced by head coach Trei Oliver on Wednesday. Campbell (TE, 6-3, 240, Douglasville,...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Zoom! Svechnikov wins at NHL Skills Competition

Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov will be known as the fastest skater in the NHL for the next year. The 22-year old won beat LA Kings player Kevin Fiala in the finals of the competition, smiling the whole way. Svech's lap was the fastest at 13.699 seconds in the championship round.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
Axios

The Triangle's most influential restaurant empires

The Triangle's food scene has been dominated in recent years by brilliant chefs expanding from one stellar eatery to the next. Here are some of the most active groups in the area:. Matt Kelly. A four-time nominee for a James Beard award, Kelly has been one of the most influential...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Foodie News: James Beard nominated chef announces new venture

RALEIGH, N.C. — The big news this week is that Oscar Diaz, the two-time James Beard Award nominated chef behind Cortez Seafood + Cocktail (who also recently opened the cocktail bar Cuya just upstairs from Cortez), will be venturing into Durham with a new spot called Little Bull. The menu will include comfort staples as ‘pocho cuisine,’ like Diaz’s take on dumplings (stuffed with birria), steak served with giardinera chimi churri and confit papas and a ‘pinche ensaladota’ with local greens. It will be located in the Old Five Points neighborhood in downtown Durham (formerly Jetplane Coffee) with plans to open in March. Diaz will co-own the restaurant along with Mezcalito Group. Best to follow along on Instagram here.
RALEIGH, NC
abc11.com

ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar

Shirley Caesar was born in Durham and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 12 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
74K+
Followers
80K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy