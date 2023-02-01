ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

WyoFile

Drifted in, nevermore

The Wyoming Department of Transportation’s web cameras offer more than a peek at road conditions. Some 232 cameras provide a real-time tapestry of life across the state — from sunrises to wildlife to tragic accidents. People all over the world use the webcams, said Vince Garcia with the...
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

WATCH: Mega Wyoming Snow Blower At Night

If you're in Wyoming this winter then you've seen the BIG TONKA TOYS eating up snow and spitting it out. You love the video below. Those drivers look bored to me. Maybe because they've been doing it all day. But, admit it, you'd like to try driving that machine for...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Where Does Wyoming Oil Come From?

There's a lot of oil under Wyoming. Well, actually, nothing that we call "fossil fuels" actually has anything to do with fossils. Better to call them "organic fuels," because they did not go through the process of "fossilization" that creates fossils. So let's take a look at how Wyoming oil...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Travel on many Wyo roads still difficult early Thursday, days after snowstorm

CASPER, Wyo. — Drifting and blowing snow and high winds are making commuting through parts of Wyoming difficult days after a weekend snowstorm blanketed the area. According to WYDOT, as of 5 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland is closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to high winds, which reached 60 mph or more at times yesterday. There’s a black ice and no unnecessary travel warning on I-25 between Casper and Midwest.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Forget Punxsutawney Phil: Lander Lil Says 6 More Months Of Winter In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s Feb. 2 and most anyone in central Wyoming knows what that means. For the nation, all eyes are on Gobbler’s Knob in western Pennsylvania and a squatty groundhog who plays a one-day meteorologist, for the past 137 years predicting winter’s end.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

‘Groomed And Preyed Upon:’ Detransitioner Who Had Double Masectomy At 16 Shares Regret

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Chloe’s Law, a proposed Wyoming law that would prohibit doctors and nurse practitioners from prescribing transgender-related treatments to minors unanimously passed its first legislative committee hearing Friday. The pass came after Luka Hein, a 21-year-old detransitioner who regrets taking hormones...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed

The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: High Noon in Drugstore Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Someone call John Wayne – Pronto! All the “cowboys and cowgirls” from Drugstore, Wyoming are quakin’ in their Tony Lamas. They’re cowering under their beds in the bunkhouse. They’re taking shelter behind Mom’s apron.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

What It Takes To Permit A Wind Farm In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Southern Wyoming has one of the best wind resources in the county, and the Cowboy State is known for having a business-friendly environment. All the wind turbines springing up give the appearance that building a wind farm in Wyoming is easy....
WYOMING STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Wyoming State Trooper injured in a crash

WYOMING (KIFI)-On Friday Evening, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a Douglas Trooper was parked on Highway 59 at milepost 46.5 with emergency lights activated, assisting multiple motorists who had left the roadway due to weather and road conditions. A 53 ft. box trailer semi-truck was traveling northbound when the driver lost...
WYOMING STATE
buffalobulletin.com

Shot down, resuscitated: Hunting fee hike still alive

CHEYENNE—A once-dead measure that would boost the price of some nonresident deer and pronghorn hunting licenses by as much as 300% has been revived. Although it enjoyed support from a Gov. Mark Gordon-appointed committee and hunting advocacy groups, Senate File 60 – Nonresident hunting license application fee was voted down on the Senate floor in a 10-20 vote that swung partly on concerns it violated the Wyoming Constitution, which plainly states that revenue-raising bills must originate in the House.
WYOMING STATE
