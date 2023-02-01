MENOMONIE, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Dunn County, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Saturday, January 21, 2023. At approximately 9:08 p.m., law enforcement from Menomonie Police Department, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office...

MENOMONIE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO