ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olive Hill, KY

Comments / 3

onlyanopinion
2d ago

Them two guys are not telling everything.If they were talking to her they must have known her and then for her to stabb them for absolutely no reason at all just sounds like a cover. They just didn't want to say anything about why things went sour.

Reply(2)
2
Related
Lootpress

18-year-old arrested for breaking into church

MINK SHOALS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Elkview man faces charges after illegally breaking and entering a church property on Thursday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 1:30pm, Deputy M.A. Wolfe received a tip regarding suspicious activity at Great Community Fellowship Church while conducting patrols in the Mink Shoals area.
ELKVIEW, WV
wymt.com

One dead in Floyd County trooper-involved shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials closed U.S. 23 Friday afternoon between Route 80 and the intersection of KY 1428 at Allen following a trooper-involved shooting Friday afternoon. Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville responded to the shooting at around 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The preliminary investigation...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Police: Sleepy burglar found hiding under sheet

SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — A West Virginia man was arrested after a South Williamson woman reported that he broke into her house and forced his way inside. Kentucky State Police received a call from a South Williamson woman who reported that a man smashed through the glass of her back door and came into her house. The woman ran upstairs to hide in a bedroom while she called police.
SOUTH WILLIAMSON, KY
WSAZ

Person dies in house fire

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person died Friday afternoon in a house fire in the Prichard area, Wayne County 911 dispatchers say. The fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Queens Creek. Additional details, including about a cause, are unavailable at this time. The...
PRICHARD, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead after fire in Wayne County, West Virginia

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a fire in the 1600 block of Queens Creek in Prichard, West Virginia, on Friday. Wayne County dispatchers say the fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. The identity of the victim has not been released. Fire crews from Prichard, Kenova and Fort Gay were on […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County, West Virginia, man arrested for allegedly attempting to break into a church

MINK SHOALS, WV (WOWK) — A Kanawha County man was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly attempting to break into a church in Mink Shoals, West Virginia. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, while patrolling the area, they received a tip of suspicious activity at the Great Community Fellowship Church on Pennsylvania Avenue. Deputies say […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Portsmouth, Ohio, man arrested after shooting girlfriend

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly shooting his girlfriend that he lived with on Friday. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 2000 block of Riddlebarger Road just after 3 a.m. on Friday. They say the caller told them a woman was shot. Authorities […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Community remembers two lost in deadly crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The names of two people who died following a crash in Floyd County, Monday morning have been released. Paula Vazquez and her son, Daniel, died after troopers say their car hydroplaned and hit a county vehicle. Megan Kidd was Paula’s best friend and said it...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

THREE INJURED IN ELK CREEK Wreck

ELK CREEK – A two-vehicle crash in the Elk Creek community of Magoffin County sent three to the hospital, with winter weather being an expected factor in the wreck. On Thursday, January 26, two vehicles collided at the mouth of Corb Reed Road on Elk Creek, just as snow had fallen quickly and made the roads slushy.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Name released in fatal Breathitt County crash

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Breathitt County man was killed Thursday morning in a fatal crash along Kentucky Highway 15. Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard received a call just before 1:00 Thursday morning about a two-vehicle crash along KY-15 in Breathitt County. Investigators say that 20-year-old...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly Arrests Report: 2/1/23

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Zachary Frazier, 33, of Lexington, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, on charges...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
Ledger Independent

Couple indicted for alleged FOP theft

A couple who served as long-time associate members of the Limestone Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police has been indicted by a Mason County grand jury for allegedly stealing from the lodge. According to the indictments, Daphne June Jones and Charles Arthur Jones took about $3,000 in cash and...
MAYSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy