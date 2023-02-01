Read full article on original website
onlyanopinion
2d ago
Them two guys are not telling everything.If they were talking to her they must have known her and then for her to stabb them for absolutely no reason at all just sounds like a cover. They just didn't want to say anything about why things went sour.
18-year-old arrested for breaking into church
MINK SHOALS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Elkview man faces charges after illegally breaking and entering a church property on Thursday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 1:30pm, Deputy M.A. Wolfe received a tip regarding suspicious activity at Great Community Fellowship Church while conducting patrols in the Mink Shoals area.
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Police Surround Local Basketball Game After Gun Threat
PIKE – Chief Winfield reports on February 3, 2023 officers working a basketball game were advised of a Snapchat stating a male subject was coming to the downtown gym with a gun. Chief Winfield, officers with the Waverly Police Department and deputies from the Pike County Sheriff’s checked the...
wymt.com
One dead in Floyd County trooper-involved shooting
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials closed U.S. 23 Friday afternoon between Route 80 and the intersection of KY 1428 at Allen following a trooper-involved shooting Friday afternoon. Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville responded to the shooting at around 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The preliminary investigation...
mountain-topmedia.com
Police: Sleepy burglar found hiding under sheet
SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — A West Virginia man was arrested after a South Williamson woman reported that he broke into her house and forced his way inside. Kentucky State Police received a call from a South Williamson woman who reported that a man smashed through the glass of her back door and came into her house. The woman ran upstairs to hide in a bedroom while she called police.
WSAZ
Person dies in house fire
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person died Friday afternoon in a house fire in the Prichard area, Wayne County 911 dispatchers say. The fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Queens Creek. Additional details, including about a cause, are unavailable at this time. The...
1 dead after fire in Wayne County, West Virginia
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a fire in the 1600 block of Queens Creek in Prichard, West Virginia, on Friday. Wayne County dispatchers say the fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. The identity of the victim has not been released. Fire crews from Prichard, Kenova and Fort Gay were on […]
Kanawha County, West Virginia, man arrested for allegedly attempting to break into a church
MINK SHOALS, WV (WOWK) — A Kanawha County man was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly attempting to break into a church in Mink Shoals, West Virginia. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, while patrolling the area, they received a tip of suspicious activity at the Great Community Fellowship Church on Pennsylvania Avenue. Deputies say […]
20-year-old killed on motorcycle in Breathitt County collision
Kentucky State Police received a call regarding a two-vehicle collision on KY-15 in Breathitt County.
Church burglary led to arrest in Powell County
Powell County authorities responded to a burglary at a church Tuesday.
Trooper shoots, kills person on US Route 23 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky
UPDATE (11:14 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3): The Kentucky State Police is releasing more information about a shooting that left one person dead. Troopers say this happened at around 3 p.m. on Friday. They say a trooper with the Kentucky State Police was trying to stop a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle […]
Man arrested in connection to drug trafficking in West Virginia, 2nd suspect still at large
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A wanted fugitive from West Virginia is now in custody and a second fugitive is still at large, according to U.S. Marshals. The U.S. Marshals for the Southern District of West Virginia says Elijah Tariq Figg, 23, of Huntington, West Virginia was arrested in Los Angeles, California, by US Marshals on […]
WSAZ
City of Huntington files lawsuit against owners of former sober living facility
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington is suing the owners of a former sober living facility. The residence is located in the 2200 block of Washington Avenue. According to court documents, one of the property owners is incarcerated in Doddridge County, West Virginia. The other property owner lives in Wood County, West Virginia.
2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
Portsmouth, Ohio, man arrested after shooting girlfriend
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly shooting his girlfriend that he lived with on Friday. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 2000 block of Riddlebarger Road just after 3 a.m. on Friday. They say the caller told them a woman was shot. Authorities […]
WSAZ
Community remembers two lost in deadly crash
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The names of two people who died following a crash in Floyd County, Monday morning have been released. Paula Vazquez and her son, Daniel, died after troopers say their car hydroplaned and hit a county vehicle. Megan Kidd was Paula’s best friend and said it...
salyersvilleindependent.com
THREE INJURED IN ELK CREEK Wreck
ELK CREEK – A two-vehicle crash in the Elk Creek community of Magoffin County sent three to the hospital, with winter weather being an expected factor in the wreck. On Thursday, January 26, two vehicles collided at the mouth of Corb Reed Road on Elk Creek, just as snow had fallen quickly and made the roads slushy.
wymt.com
Name released in fatal Breathitt County crash
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Breathitt County man was killed Thursday morning in a fatal crash along Kentucky Highway 15. Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard received a call just before 1:00 Thursday morning about a two-vehicle crash along KY-15 in Breathitt County. Investigators say that 20-year-old...
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly Arrests Report: 2/1/23
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Zachary Frazier, 33, of Lexington, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, on charges...
WSAZ
Man wanted after ramming police cruisers during pursuit arrested in Ky.
FALLSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man accused of ramming a police cruiser and throwing meth out of a car window during a pursuit has been arrested, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Shawn ‘Shug’ Risner was arrested at a home in Fallsburg, Kentucky by the US Marshals...
Ledger Independent
Couple indicted for alleged FOP theft
A couple who served as long-time associate members of the Limestone Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police has been indicted by a Mason County grand jury for allegedly stealing from the lodge. According to the indictments, Daphne June Jones and Charles Arthur Jones took about $3,000 in cash and...
