news8000.com
Riverfest announces headliners for 40th year of festival
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Riverfest organizers got together at Pearl Street Brewery on Friday to announce the three main musical acts coming to Riverside Park this summer. This is the 40th year of the downtown festival.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse committee votes for new HR director
La Crosse is preparing to hire a new human resources director. Rebecca Franzen was approved Thursday by the city’s Finance & Personnel Committee to succeed retiring human resource director David Buroker. The full city council could vote on the appointment next week. La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds told the...
news8000.com
Holmen, La Crosse fire crews respond to fire at trailer home
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - One person is safe but a cat is missing after a fire in a trailer home in Holmen Friday morning. The call came in just before 8 a.m. for a fire on Manchester Lane.
theracquet.org
“We’re selling nostalgia”: Local vintage business owners discuss their love for thrifting
Buying thrifted and secondhand clothing has not always had the social currency that it does today. According to an article by the University of California-Berkeley, purchasing clothing from places like Goodwill or Salvation Army was highly stigmatized, and people who shopped there were often categorized as poor, dirty, and less than.
interlochenpublicradio.org
The Cougar Conclusion
In the Great Lakes States, cougars are an animal caught between myth and migration. Mountain lions have been slowly but steadily moving east, and confirmed sightings are on the rise. But the number verified by wildlife officials pales in comparison to the number of reports that flood in. Some of those are legit. Most are misidentifications. Others are straight up hoaxes.
Airline Offering All-You-Can Fly Pass For South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa
You can Go Wild this summer and fly on unlimited flights for only $399 per person. Here is how to make it happen. If you live in Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota it's easy to plan some cheap getaways. Frontier Airlines is offering the GoWild! Pass to fly unlimited flights...
WEAU-TV 13
Vernon County herd depopulated following Sept. 2022 CWD detection
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is confirming that a Vernon County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Sept. 2022 has been depopulated. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, of...
WEAU-TV 13
HAFD responds to house fire in Holmen, 1 firefighter hurt
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One firefighter is reported to be hurt after the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. According to a media release from the Holmen Area Fire Department, on Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:47 a.m., the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 82 Manchester Lane in the Village of Holmen.
wiproud.com
Jason Gilman hired as Project Manager for City of La Crosse’s River Point District
La Crosse February 1, 2023 — The Redevelopment Authority of La Crosse (RDA) has hired Jason Gilman, AICP, Principal at JBG Planning LLC to serve as Project Manager for River Point District after determining this position would offer a range of benefits to the project and its stakeholders. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Western Wisconsin deer farm depopulated after 4 animals test positive for CWD
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A farm in western Wisconsin that was quarantined in September 2022 due to a positive chronic wasting disease (CWD) test has been confirmed to be depopulated. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced the depopulation of the Vernon County deer...
State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
wktysports.com
La Crosse’s Davis plays sparingly again, Badgers nearly blow it against Ohio State
La Crosse native Jordan Davis came off the bench Thursday, played six minutes and went scoreless, as the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team nearly blew it against Ohio State. Wisconsin led by 15 with 7:18 remaining before the Buckeyes scored the next 13 points to get within two....
DWI Suspect Crashes at Stewartville School During School Day
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A woman accused of having a blood-alcohol concentration four times over the legal limit is set to face charges after her vehicle crashed into a snowbank at an elementary school in Stewartville. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain Tim Parkin said Thursday that deputies were dispatched to the...
WEAU-TV 13
Viroqua man accused of animal mistreatment after authorities find dead horse
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Several charges are being recommended for a Viroqua man after authorities received a report of a dead horse in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Kaden Hartje was arrested as a result of an investigation into the alleged maltreatment of animals.
news8000.com
Vernon Co., La Crosse Co. fire crews respond to house fire in Stoddard
TOWN OF BERGEN, Wis. (WKBT) - Fire crews from multiple towns worked together to put out a house fire in Stoddard on Tuesday night. The fire was called in shortly before 6 p.m. at a house on Lake Road. When firefighters arrived to the scene, there were flames coming out...
Wisconsin Cop Pulls Over Speeder, $100,000 in Cocaine Found. It’s All on VIDEO!!!
A traffic stop in Wisconsin seemed pretty normal. The car was speeding, the car was pulled over, and a speeding ticket was about to be handed out. But things flipped, with the words and actions of the driver. CodeBlueCam. The location and the stop. Osseo, Wisconsin was the location of...
thecountyline.net
Norwalk man dies days after daughter’s birth
Nicaraguan immigrants Paula Martinez Lopez and Johnny Pineda Pedilla of Norwalk welcomed their new baby girl, Tomah Health’s first of 2023, on Jan. 1. Tomah Health put out a press release Jan. 2 on the birth of Angelin Pineda Martinez, who weighed 7 pounds and measured 19 inches long.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea woman to enter plea in alleged drug sale that led to sister’s death
(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea woman is scheduled to enter a plea after being charged with contributing to a fatal Chatfield overdose in 2021. Jeanne Ellen Penhollow, 50, is scheduled to appear at a plea hearing in Fillmore County Court Feb. 6. Penhollow’s plea agreement has not...
wwisradio.com
Alma Center Man Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges
Alma Center man Arrested for maintaining a drug house, among other charges. This arrest occurred this past Tuesday when the Jackson and Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Departments executed a search warrant at the residence of 55 year-old Milton G. Haskins Jr., on South Alma Center Road, in the Town of Alma. Investigators allegedly found just over an ounce of methamphetamine, money, and firearms. Officers believe evidence found at the scene indicates the packaging, distributing and delivering of controlled substances had been occurring there. Haskins is charged with 4 felony offenses including Manufacturing and Delivery of Meth, Possession of meth w/ the intent to deliver, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Maintaining a drug trafficking house. Sheriff Duane Waldera says three others at the residence were taken into custody for Outstanding Arrest Warrants, they include 57 year-old Theodore Saarnio, of Merrillan; 41 year-old Justin Farmer, of Spencer; and 40 year-old Jeremiah Farmer, of Alma Center. Haskins is in the Jackson County Jail pending his initial court appearance.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested on Five Counts After Domestic Violence Incident
(KWNO)- On February 1 at 4:28 p.m. Winona Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 250 block of Franklin Street. Anthony Whiteside Jr. 35-years-old of Winona, was found outside of the residence, yelling, agitated and not answering any of the officers’ questions. Upon further investigation, officers found Whiteside...
