La Crosse, WI

wizmnews.com

La Crosse committee votes for new HR director

La Crosse is preparing to hire a new human resources director. Rebecca Franzen was approved Thursday by the city’s Finance & Personnel Committee to succeed retiring human resource director David Buroker. The full city council could vote on the appointment next week. La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds told the...
LA CROSSE, WI
interlochenpublicradio.org

The Cougar Conclusion

In the Great Lakes States, cougars are an animal caught between myth and migration. Mountain lions have been slowly but steadily moving east, and confirmed sightings are on the rise. But the number verified by wildlife officials pales in comparison to the number of reports that flood in. Some of those are legit. Most are misidentifications. Others are straight up hoaxes.
HILLSBORO, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Vernon County herd depopulated following Sept. 2022 CWD detection

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is confirming that a Vernon County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Sept. 2022 has been depopulated. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, of...
VERNON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

HAFD responds to house fire in Holmen, 1 firefighter hurt

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One firefighter is reported to be hurt after the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. According to a media release from the Holmen Area Fire Department, on Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:47 a.m., the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 82 Manchester Lane in the Village of Holmen.
HOLMEN, WI
106.9 KROC

State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

DWI Suspect Crashes at Stewartville School During School Day

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A woman accused of having a blood-alcohol concentration four times over the legal limit is set to face charges after her vehicle crashed into a snowbank at an elementary school in Stewartville. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain Tim Parkin said Thursday that deputies were dispatched to the...
STEWARTVILLE, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Viroqua man accused of animal mistreatment after authorities find dead horse

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Several charges are being recommended for a Viroqua man after authorities received a report of a dead horse in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Kaden Hartje was arrested as a result of an investigation into the alleged maltreatment of animals.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
thecountyline.net

Norwalk man dies days after daughter’s birth

Nicaraguan immigrants Paula Martinez Lopez and Johnny Pineda Pedilla of Norwalk welcomed their new baby girl, Tomah Health’s first of 2023, on Jan. 1. Tomah Health put out a press release Jan. 2 on the birth of Angelin Pineda Martinez, who weighed 7 pounds and measured 19 inches long.
NORWALK, WI
wwisradio.com

Alma Center Man Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges

Alma Center man Arrested for maintaining a drug house, among other charges. This arrest occurred this past Tuesday when the Jackson and Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Departments executed a search warrant at the residence of 55 year-old Milton G. Haskins Jr., on South Alma Center Road, in the Town of Alma. Investigators allegedly found just over an ounce of methamphetamine, money, and firearms. Officers believe evidence found at the scene indicates the packaging, distributing and delivering of controlled substances had been occurring there. Haskins is charged with 4 felony offenses including Manufacturing and Delivery of Meth, Possession of meth w/ the intent to deliver, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Maintaining a drug trafficking house. Sheriff Duane Waldera says three others at the residence were taken into custody for Outstanding Arrest Warrants, they include 57 year-old Theodore Saarnio, of Merrillan; 41 year-old Justin Farmer, of Spencer; and 40 year-old Jeremiah Farmer, of Alma Center. Haskins is in the Jackson County Jail pending his initial court appearance.
ALMA CENTER, WI
winonaradio.com

Winona Man Arrested on Five Counts After Domestic Violence Incident

(KWNO)- On February 1 at 4:28 p.m. Winona Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 250 block of Franklin Street. Anthony Whiteside Jr. 35-years-old of Winona, was found outside of the residence, yelling, agitated and not answering any of the officers’ questions. Upon further investigation, officers found Whiteside...
WINONA, MN

