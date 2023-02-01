Alma Center man Arrested for maintaining a drug house, among other charges. This arrest occurred this past Tuesday when the Jackson and Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Departments executed a search warrant at the residence of 55 year-old Milton G. Haskins Jr., on South Alma Center Road, in the Town of Alma. Investigators allegedly found just over an ounce of methamphetamine, money, and firearms. Officers believe evidence found at the scene indicates the packaging, distributing and delivering of controlled substances had been occurring there. Haskins is charged with 4 felony offenses including Manufacturing and Delivery of Meth, Possession of meth w/ the intent to deliver, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Maintaining a drug trafficking house. Sheriff Duane Waldera says three others at the residence were taken into custody for Outstanding Arrest Warrants, they include 57 year-old Theodore Saarnio, of Merrillan; 41 year-old Justin Farmer, of Spencer; and 40 year-old Jeremiah Farmer, of Alma Center. Haskins is in the Jackson County Jail pending his initial court appearance.

ALMA CENTER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO