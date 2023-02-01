Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Titans Make Historic MoveOnlyHomersNashville, TN
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenMemphis, TN
The goddess of TennesseeLauren BartonNashville, TN
Opinion: Birthday Cards for the Nashville Guitar Guru... It's in his cards...DearWiseWomenNashville, TN
Tennessee Lawmakers Take on Ticket Price TransparencyAdvocate AndyTennessee State
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Places For Brunch In Nashville TN You Must Try
Are you looking for the best brunch in Nashville? The Music City is overflowing with amazing places to have brunch! When wondering where to brunch in Nashville, you should know that you have many options that provide various atmospheres and menus for you to choose from. You can enjoy lunch...
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for something
A Tennessee witness at Murfreesboro reported watching an object with lights moving around the neighborhood at 6:11 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
tnledger.com
Bass, Berry & Sims elevates 5 attorneys
Bass, Berry & Sims has appointed five attorneys across its offices in Memphis, Nashville and Washington, D.C. to serve in the following leadership roles:. • Paul G. Jennings (Nashville) and Michael C. Gibson (Washington, D.C.) have been elected to the firm’s executive committee. • Richard R. Spore, III (Memphis)...
History of South’s first licensed Black architects rooted in Nashville
Architects in the Southeast, Moses McKissack and his brother launched the firm.
Whiskey honoring Black namesake thrives after story comes to light
A Black man born during slavery is now known as the Godfather of Tennessee whiskey.
WKRN
What's up with all the skunks?
You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover …. The United...
Joe Edwards, AP newsman who made “Rocky Top” famous, dies at 75
Joe Edwards, who chronicled Tennessee news for more than 40 years as a newsman for The Associated Press and helped “Rocky Top” become a state song, has died. He was 75.
sentinelcolorado.com
Winter storm causes 3rd day of dangerous, icy conditions
AUSTIN, Texas | Bands of sleet and snow that brought traffic to a standstill across the nation’s midsection, canceled thousands of flights, left hundreds of thousands without power and were blamed for six deaths caused dangerous conditions for a third day Wednesday in several Southern states. Watches and warnings...
‘A bright star’: Loved ones remember Charlotte man killed in Nashville stabbing
People who knew and loved Jamal Moore told Channel 9 they’re left with a lot of questions about who killed him.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols signee was offered significant amount of cash to sign with program that wasn’t recruiting him
A 2023 Tennessee Vols signee told 247Sports recently that he was offered a significant amount of cash to sign with a program that wasn’t even recruiting him. 2023 four-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs, a Vols signee who just missed out on a five-star ranking, shared a surprising NIL story with 247Sports’ Chris Hummer this week.
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Nashville, TN
TENNESSEE - Whether you're new to the city or you've spent years there, you can count on these BBQ joints in Nashville to make your taste buds happy. The best part is, you don't have to drive all over town to get a great meal. These places are all right in your backyard.
Middle TN residents fall victim to icy porches
For many of us, the most dangerous part of the ice storm was stepping out of our own front door.
wvlt.tv
Blue Angels to headline Great Tennessee Air Show
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Great Tennessee Air Show has revealed its lineup of world-class performers. Scheduled military and civilian aviation performances on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday June 11 at the Smyrna Airport include:. U.S. Navy Blue Angels Fat Albert C-130 U.S. Air Force Raptor F-22 U.S. Air Force...
smokeybarn.com
Weather Service Goes Head To Head With Punxsutawney Phil
Weather Service Goes Head To Head With Punxsutawney Phil. ROBERTSON COUNTY MIDDLE TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The word is out, Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow, therefore predicting six more weeks of winter but in an unusual move, the US National Weather Service in Nashville has decided to go head-to-head with the time tested furry prognosticator.
Nashville home to America’s oldest Black-owned bank
Citizens Savings Bank and Trust was founded in 1904, known as Once Cent Savings Bank.
wpsdlocal6.com
Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
Eriq George signs to play for father, Eddie, at TSU
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Montgomery Bell Academy defensive lineman Eriq George has signed to play for Tennessee State under his father, Eddie George. “To have my son come play for me is going to be thrilling,” said Eddie. This was a moment Titans legend and Tennessee State head coach Eddie George has been waiting on […]
wgnsradio.com
MAIN STREET Honors Downtown Leaders
(MURFREESBORO) Main Street Murfreesboro's annual celebration to honor those who have made significant improvements to the city's historic business district is set for the Walnut House, 116 N. Walnut Street. The event will be Tuesday afternoon, February 21, 2023, with the reception begining at 4:30PM with the awards presented 5:00-6:00PM.
Tennessee School Closings: February 1, 2023
With another round of winter weather in the forecast, multiple Middle Tennessee school districts have announced closings for Wednesday, Feb. 1.
