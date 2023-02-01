ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

southerntrippers.com

15 Best Places For Brunch In Nashville TN You Must Try

Are you looking for the best brunch in Nashville? The Music City is overflowing with amazing places to have brunch! When wondering where to brunch in Nashville, you should know that you have many options that provide various atmospheres and menus for you to choose from. You can enjoy lunch...
NASHVILLE, TN
tnledger.com

Bass, Berry & Sims elevates 5 attorneys

Bass, Berry & Sims has appointed five attorneys across its offices in Memphis, Nashville and Washington, D.C. to serve in the following leadership roles:. • Paul G. Jennings (Nashville) and Michael C. Gibson (Washington, D.C.) have been elected to the firm’s executive committee. • Richard R. Spore, III (Memphis)...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

What's up with all the skunks?

You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover …. The United...
NASHVILLE, TN
sentinelcolorado.com

Winter storm causes 3rd day of dangerous, icy conditions

AUSTIN, Texas | Bands of sleet and snow that brought traffic to a standstill across the nation’s midsection, canceled thousands of flights, left hundreds of thousands without power and were blamed for six deaths caused dangerous conditions for a third day Wednesday in several Southern states. Watches and warnings...
TEXAS STATE
wvlt.tv

Blue Angels to headline Great Tennessee Air Show

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Great Tennessee Air Show has revealed its lineup of world-class performers. Scheduled military and civilian aviation performances on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday June 11 at the Smyrna Airport include:. U.S. Navy Blue Angels Fat Albert C-130 U.S. Air Force Raptor F-22 U.S. Air Force...
SMYRNA, TN
smokeybarn.com

Weather Service Goes Head To Head With Punxsutawney Phil

Weather Service Goes Head To Head With Punxsutawney Phil. ROBERTSON COUNTY MIDDLE TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The word is out, Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow, therefore predicting six more weeks of winter but in an unusual move, the US National Weather Service in Nashville has decided to go head-to-head with the time tested furry prognosticator.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WKRN News 2

Eriq George signs to play for father, Eddie, at TSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Montgomery Bell Academy defensive lineman Eriq George has signed to play for Tennessee State under his father, Eddie George. “To have my son come play for me is going to be thrilling,” said Eddie. This was a moment Titans legend and Tennessee State head coach Eddie George has been waiting on […]
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

MAIN STREET Honors Downtown Leaders

(MURFREESBORO) Main Street Murfreesboro's annual celebration to honor those who have made significant improvements to the city's historic business district is set for the Walnut House, 116 N. Walnut Street. The event will be Tuesday afternoon, February 21, 2023, with the reception begining at 4:30PM with the awards presented 5:00-6:00PM.
MURFREESBORO, TN

