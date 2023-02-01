ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitmore Lake, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

HometownLife.com

Judge rules past act admissible in Morrow murder trial this month

PONTIAC - Steven Morrow is accused of committing an armed robbery just days before he allegedly robbed and killed two Highland Township residents last spring. Oakland County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Ricardo Polanco argued during a Feb. 1 pre-trial hearing that the alleged earlier armed robbery shows motive and intent in the murders of Cameron Duckworth, 20, and Drake Mancuso, 16, on May 20 and should be admissible in Morrow's trial later this month. He noted Morrow, of Highland Township, had allegedly obtained a gun from the same person for use in the earlier armed robbery and in the May 20 murders.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Former Westland officer found not guilty of punching, strangling girlfriend

WESTLAND, Mich. – A former Westland officer has been found not guilty after his girlfriend accused him of punching and strangling her several times following a wedding reception. Sebastian Iavasile was arrested around 2 a.m. Aug. 22, 2021, after his now-ex-girlfriend accused him of punching her multiple times while...
WESTLAND, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Trial set for woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton

An Oakland County woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton will stand trial on numerous charges for the unauthorized practice of a health profession, identify theft, and witness intimidation. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin, 34, was bound over for trial following a partial preliminary...
BRIGHTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman convicted of murdering her child's father in 2021 stabbing

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 24-year-old woman who stabbed the father of her child to death two years ago has been found guilty of first-degree murder. Damia Imani Foster, who was 22 at the time of the incident, was convicted after a jury trial Feb. 2, Wayne County Prosecutors said Thursday. She's scheduled to be sentenced to prison in March.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Burton councilman sentenced to jail for impaired driving

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Burton councilman has been sentenced after being accused of operating while intoxicated. Greg Hull, 35, was pulled over in October. He eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of operating while impaired by liquor, which is a misdemeanor. Hull was sentenced last week to a...
BURTON, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan officer accused of punching, strangling girlfriend found not guilty

WESTLAND, MI – A Michigan police officer who was accused of punching and strangling his girlfriend has been found not guilty by a jury, according to his attorney. Sebastian Iavasile was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and two counts of domestic violence in connection with two separate incidents involving his girlfriend during August 2021, according to defense attorney Aaron J. Boria. He was accused of punching her multiple times and attempting to strangle her.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
YAHOO!

Plymouth man accused of molesting girls during vision exams

A former teacher and vision specialist was charged with the sexual assault of four girls between the ages of 10 and 15 in Garden City and Westland. According to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 43-year-old James Adam Baird of Plymouth allegedly assaulted the girls on four separate occasions between January 2018 and February 2020.
PLYMOUTH, MI
CBS Detroit

Mother reacts to learning son identified as one of bodies found in Highland Park

(CBS DETROIT) - Lorrie Kemp said since her son, Armani Kelly went missing, she had a feeling he may have been killed. She desperately searched for answers for the past two weeks. "I didn't know I had this in me, but that's my baby," Kemp said. Kemp's search came to an end today after the Michigan State Police confirmed the identities of three bodies found in an abandoned apartment in Highland Park. In a tweet on Friday, police identified the bodies as Armani Kelly, of Oscoda, Montoya Givens, of Detroit, and Dante Wicker, Melvindale."I don't feel strong no more, I am tired and...
DETROIT, MI
Voice News

Chesterfield Township police searching for missing teen

Chesterfield Township police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Ana Thompson was last seen on Wednesday at L’Anse Creuse High School North on 21 Mile Road in Macomb Township. It is believed she ran away with her 18-year-old boyfriend, Brian Conrad, of Eastpointe, and is hiding out in Detroit, police said. Neither has been home since Wednesday.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
MLive

18-year-old killed in Jackson shooting

JACKSON, MI -- Shots fired into a parked car Thursday evening left one man dead and at least two people wanted for his murder, police said. At about 7:35 p.m. Feb. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to several calls of a possible shooting in the 800 block of N. Waterloo Street.
JACKSON, MI

