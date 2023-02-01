Read full article on original website
HometownLife.com
Judge rules past act admissible in Morrow murder trial this month
PONTIAC - Steven Morrow is accused of committing an armed robbery just days before he allegedly robbed and killed two Highland Township residents last spring. Oakland County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Ricardo Polanco argued during a Feb. 1 pre-trial hearing that the alleged earlier armed robbery shows motive and intent in the murders of Cameron Duckworth, 20, and Drake Mancuso, 16, on May 20 and should be admissible in Morrow's trial later this month. He noted Morrow, of Highland Township, had allegedly obtained a gun from the same person for use in the earlier armed robbery and in the May 20 murders.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former Westland officer found not guilty of punching, strangling girlfriend
WESTLAND, Mich. – A former Westland officer has been found not guilty after his girlfriend accused him of punching and strangling her several times following a wedding reception. Sebastian Iavasile was arrested around 2 a.m. Aug. 22, 2021, after his now-ex-girlfriend accused him of punching her multiple times while...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Trial set for woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton
An Oakland County woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton will stand trial on numerous charges for the unauthorized practice of a health profession, identify theft, and witness intimidation. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin, 34, was bound over for trial following a partial preliminary...
wlen.com
Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Issues Statement on Death of 15-year-old Adriana Davidson
Ann Arbor, Mi – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office released a statement about the death of 15 year old Adriana Davidson, an Ann Arbor Pioneer student who was found near the athletic field’s bleachers. The department says that they know that in the absence of facts, myths...
fox2detroit.com
Woman convicted of murdering her child's father in 2021 stabbing
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 24-year-old woman who stabbed the father of her child to death two years ago has been found guilty of first-degree murder. Damia Imani Foster, who was 22 at the time of the incident, was convicted after a jury trial Feb. 2, Wayne County Prosecutors said Thursday. She's scheduled to be sentenced to prison in March.
Bartender leaving work busted for driving drunk in Troy at 2:30 a.m.: police
A 23-year-old woman from Dearborn is facing a drunken driving charge after she was pulled over early in the morning last week in Oakland County.
WNEM
Burton councilman sentenced to jail for impaired driving
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Burton councilman has been sentenced after being accused of operating while intoxicated. Greg Hull, 35, was pulled over in October. He eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of operating while impaired by liquor, which is a misdemeanor. Hull was sentenced last week to a...
Michigan officer accused of punching, strangling girlfriend found not guilty
WESTLAND, MI – A Michigan police officer who was accused of punching and strangling his girlfriend has been found not guilty by a jury, according to his attorney. Sebastian Iavasile was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and two counts of domestic violence in connection with two separate incidents involving his girlfriend during August 2021, according to defense attorney Aaron J. Boria. He was accused of punching her multiple times and attempting to strangle her.
YAHOO!
Plymouth man accused of molesting girls during vision exams
A former teacher and vision specialist was charged with the sexual assault of four girls between the ages of 10 and 15 in Garden City and Westland. According to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 43-year-old James Adam Baird of Plymouth allegedly assaulted the girls on four separate occasions between January 2018 and February 2020.
Jackson woman sentenced to prison for involvement in ‘heinous’ 2009 murder
JACKSON, MI -- Several years after she was arrested for her alleged involvement in a robbery and brutal murder, Jackson woman has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars. Tiffany Reichard was sentenced Thursday, Feb. 2, to spend 12 to 20 years in prison for her involvement in...
Mother reacts to learning son identified as one of bodies found in Highland Park
(CBS DETROIT) - Lorrie Kemp said since her son, Armani Kelly went missing, she had a feeling he may have been killed. She desperately searched for answers for the past two weeks. "I didn't know I had this in me, but that's my baby," Kemp said. Kemp's search came to an end today after the Michigan State Police confirmed the identities of three bodies found in an abandoned apartment in Highland Park. In a tweet on Friday, police identified the bodies as Armani Kelly, of Oscoda, Montoya Givens, of Detroit, and Dante Wicker, Melvindale."I don't feel strong no more, I am tired and...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Missing teen found dead at high school; second teen found safe
It’s been a harrowing week in Ann Arbor. Over the weekend, 15-year-old Pioneer High School student Adriana Davidson was reported missing. On Monday, police discovered her body by the school’s athletic fields. (My apologies. I made a mistake in an earlier version of this post and had the wrong age.)
Jackson man arrested after robbing market at knifepoint
JACKSON, MI -- A robbery at knifepoint and the police chase that followed resulted in several felony charges for a Jackson man Thursday, police said. Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Feb. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to a robbery alarm at the PS Food Mart at 1301 S. West Avenue in Jackson.
Oakland County judge hears attorneys' arguments on whether Oxford school shooting lawsuit will be dismissed
Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Mary Ellen Brennan on Wednesday said she will have a decision “sooner rather than later” after hearing arguments why a lawsuit against Oxford High School teachers and administrators should be thrown out.
Voice News
Chesterfield Township police searching for missing teen
Chesterfield Township police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Ana Thompson was last seen on Wednesday at L’Anse Creuse High School North on 21 Mile Road in Macomb Township. It is believed she ran away with her 18-year-old boyfriend, Brian Conrad, of Eastpointe, and is hiding out in Detroit, police said. Neither has been home since Wednesday.
New report reveals dangerous intersections, uptick in crashes in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Traffic crashes in Washtenaw County increased in 2021 after a sharp drop during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report that also includes data on the county intersections that see the most wrecks. The annual crash report from the Washtenaw Area...
Detroit News
Charges against Canton teen for assaulting father dismissed after appeals court ruling
A Wayne County 3rd Circuit Court judge has dismissed all charges against a woman who was accused of assaulting her father as a teenager after he was thrown from the hood of a car she was driving. Jenna Shi, of Canton, was charged with assault with the intent to do...
18-year-old killed in Jackson shooting
JACKSON, MI -- Shots fired into a parked car Thursday evening left one man dead and at least two people wanted for his murder, police said. At about 7:35 p.m. Feb. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to several calls of a possible shooting in the 800 block of N. Waterloo Street.
Defendants in Flint child’s slaying appear in Genesee County courtroom 2 years after shooting
FLINT, MI – Genesee County prosecutors on Tuesday began laying out their case against four men accused in the October 2020 slaying of a 3-year-old Flint boy who died after being the unintended target in a drive-by shooting. Shamir Banks, Camron Burnett, Desean Davis, and London Walton, each of...
