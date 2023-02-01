ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fowlerville, MI

mikeandjonpodcast.com

George Moses named 66th Howell Citizen of the Year

The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their 66th Annual Dinner & Citizen of the Year Celebration at Cleary University Wednesday night with George Moses, Owner of the Marketeer, being named as 2022’s Citizen of the Year. The celebration also recognized community leaders and highlighted key Howell Area Chamber...
HOWELL, MI
wemu.org

FBI finds missing Dexter High School student

A 17-year-old Dexter High School student who went missing yesterday has been found and is safe. Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Derrick Jackson says Ea Kuhr was located by members of the FBI. “I don’t have very many details of around how they located her or where they located...
DEXTER, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Dearborn City Council denies activist’s FOIA appeal

DEARBORN – Local activist Hassan Aoun appealed two Freedom of Information Act decisions during a Feb. 2 special City Council meeting, and was frustrated when the outcome did not meet his expectations. Aoun met with the council during a Jan. 19 meeting, questioning the outcome of three FOIA outcomes....
DEARBORN, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

2nd Annual Livingston County Rosa Parks Transit Equity Day set Friday

The Livingston County Transportation Coalition along with community partners LETS, Church and Society of First United Methodist Church of Brighton, Torch 180, Sierra Club Crossroads Group and Molina Healthcare of Michigan, are putting on the 2nd Annual Livingston County Rosa Parks Transit Equity Day Pancake Breakfast and Community Recognition this Friday, February 3 from 8am to 9:30am at Torch 180 in Fowlerville.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Statement Regarding Adriana Davidson Investigation

We know that in the absence of facts, myths can emerge, and with such a tragic situation, those myths can begin to cause considerable harm. Parents become fearful to send their students to school based on unverified rumors, family members continue to be victimized from the constant barrage of inaccurate assumptions, and the integrity of an investigation can be threatened.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Brighton City Council kicks in an additional $680,000 for 2023 streetscapes project

Following a meeting of Brighton’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA), the Brighton City Council reviewed the estimated budget and proposals for the Brighton Streetscapes project. While the final estimated projections are expected to be released next month, the current projections are substantially over budget. At the initial DDA meeting, Mayor...
BRIGHTON, MI
WILX-TV

State Police: 3 bodies found in Highland Park basement identified

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police Second District confirmed Friday the bodies found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment basement Thursday are the three rappers missing since Jan. 21. Armani Kelly, Oscoda Montoya Givens, Dante Wicker, were scheduled to perform at a party at Lounge 31 in Detroit on...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Saint John's Resort in Plymouth Township unveils $40M facelift

PLYMOUTH TWP. - It’s absolutely gorgeous. Those were the words of Ethan Zink, who was attending a conference on mental health last month at Saint John’s Resort. Formerly known as The Inn at Saint John's, the establishment has undergone a $40 million rebranding transformation over the past year.
PLYMOUTH, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County man killed in northern Michigan snowmobile crash

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man from Rockford died after he lost control and crashed while riding a snowmobile in northern Michigan on Wednesday. Jacob Chandonnet, 38, was riding with his 58-year-old stepfather, Richard Tank, on Snowmobile Trail LP 9, north of Atlanta, Mich. around noon when Chandonnet lost control. He was ejected from the snowmobile and hit a tree.
ATLANTA, MI
Detroit News

Rockwood man dies in snowmobile crash in Montmorency County

A man from southeast Michigan died Wednesday in a snowmobile crash in northern Michigan, the state Department of Natural Resources said.The death of Jacob Chandonnet of Rockwood in Wayne County was the ninth snowmobiling fatality in Michigan this winter, the department said in a statement. The crash was reported around...
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI
100.7 WITL

Something New is Coming to the Old Leo’s Outpost in Lansing

The Lansing restaurant scene has changed so much over the last couple of years. Whether it's due to Covid, supply chain shortages, hiring challenges, or something else, sadly we've seen many a restaurant close its doors for the last time. Places like American Bistro, Punk Taco, and Wings Over East Lansing are just a few examples.
LANSING, MI
tourcounsel.com

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets | Shopping mall in Michigan

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, formerly Great Lakes Crossing, is a shopping mall in Auburn Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, United States. The site of the mall was originally to have been occupied by a different mall called Auburn Mills, which was never built due to financial issues of its intended developer, Western Development Corporation. Great Lakes Crossing was built on the site and opened in 1998.
AUBURN HILLS, MI

