Michigan school board member sues over removal as president
ADDISON, MI - A Lenawee County school board member is suing other members of the board who voted to remove him as president. Addison School Board Member Scott Williams filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court’s Eastern District in Detroit in November 2022, claiming he was removed from his role as president without cause.
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
George Moses named 66th Howell Citizen of the Year
The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their 66th Annual Dinner & Citizen of the Year Celebration at Cleary University Wednesday night with George Moses, Owner of the Marketeer, being named as 2022’s Citizen of the Year. The celebration also recognized community leaders and highlighted key Howell Area Chamber...
wemu.org
FBI finds missing Dexter High School student
A 17-year-old Dexter High School student who went missing yesterday has been found and is safe. Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Derrick Jackson says Ea Kuhr was located by members of the FBI. “I don’t have very many details of around how they located her or where they located...
downriversundaytimes.com
Dearborn City Council denies activist’s FOIA appeal
DEARBORN – Local activist Hassan Aoun appealed two Freedom of Information Act decisions during a Feb. 2 special City Council meeting, and was frustrated when the outcome did not meet his expectations. Aoun met with the council during a Jan. 19 meeting, questioning the outcome of three FOIA outcomes....
mikeandjonpodcast.com
2nd Annual Livingston County Rosa Parks Transit Equity Day set Friday
The Livingston County Transportation Coalition along with community partners LETS, Church and Society of First United Methodist Church of Brighton, Torch 180, Sierra Club Crossroads Group and Molina Healthcare of Michigan, are putting on the 2nd Annual Livingston County Rosa Parks Transit Equity Day Pancake Breakfast and Community Recognition this Friday, February 3 from 8am to 9:30am at Torch 180 in Fowlerville.
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
HometownLife.com
Livonia residents don't want Basilica of St. Mary to develop vacant land into school, apartments
LIVONIA — Residents who live near the Basilica of St. Mary spoke out this week during a planning commission meeting, saying they don't want the church to develop roughly an acre of vacant property. The church, 18200 Merriman Road, wants to build a Montessori school and senior apartment complex...
thesuntimesnews.com
Statement Regarding Adriana Davidson Investigation
We know that in the absence of facts, myths can emerge, and with such a tragic situation, those myths can begin to cause considerable harm. Parents become fearful to send their students to school based on unverified rumors, family members continue to be victimized from the constant barrage of inaccurate assumptions, and the integrity of an investigation can be threatened.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Brighton City Council kicks in an additional $680,000 for 2023 streetscapes project
Following a meeting of Brighton’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA), the Brighton City Council reviewed the estimated budget and proposals for the Brighton Streetscapes project. While the final estimated projections are expected to be released next month, the current projections are substantially over budget. At the initial DDA meeting, Mayor...
WILX-TV
State Police: 3 bodies found in Highland Park basement identified
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police Second District confirmed Friday the bodies found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment basement Thursday are the three rappers missing since Jan. 21. Armani Kelly, Oscoda Montoya Givens, Dante Wicker, were scheduled to perform at a party at Lounge 31 in Detroit on...
HometownLife.com
Saint John's Resort in Plymouth Township unveils $40M facelift
PLYMOUTH TWP. - It’s absolutely gorgeous. Those were the words of Ethan Zink, who was attending a conference on mental health last month at Saint John’s Resort. Formerly known as The Inn at Saint John's, the establishment has undergone a $40 million rebranding transformation over the past year.
Michigan’s Best Diner For ‘Down Home’ Food Has 2 Locations
Michigan is full of delicious restaurants, pubs, sports bars and diners with fantastic "down home" food (more on that momentarily). Take a look at some of the most recent spots featured nationally and state-wide for having great food + popular national spots wanting to open-up in Michigan:. Michigan Best Reuben...
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County man killed in northern Michigan snowmobile crash
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man from Rockford died after he lost control and crashed while riding a snowmobile in northern Michigan on Wednesday. Jacob Chandonnet, 38, was riding with his 58-year-old stepfather, Richard Tank, on Snowmobile Trail LP 9, north of Atlanta, Mich. around noon when Chandonnet lost control. He was ejected from the snowmobile and hit a tree.
fox2detroit.com
Teacher allegedly molested teens • HS basketball player suffers cardiac arrest • Tax package complaints
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - A former teacher from Plymouth is now facing major charges in connection with the alleged sexual assaults of at least four children under 16 years old. Investigative sources say James Baird's victims were visually impaired and that the sex assaults took place during school vision tests.
Detroit News
Rockwood man dies in snowmobile crash in Montmorency County
A man from southeast Michigan died Wednesday in a snowmobile crash in northern Michigan, the state Department of Natural Resources said.The death of Jacob Chandonnet of Rockwood in Wayne County was the ninth snowmobiling fatality in Michigan this winter, the department said in a statement. The crash was reported around...
Something New is Coming to the Old Leo’s Outpost in Lansing
The Lansing restaurant scene has changed so much over the last couple of years. Whether it's due to Covid, supply chain shortages, hiring challenges, or something else, sadly we've seen many a restaurant close its doors for the last time. Places like American Bistro, Punk Taco, and Wings Over East Lansing are just a few examples.
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
fox2detroit.com
Former Westland cop not guilty of punching and strangling ex while driving
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Sebastian Iavasile, a former police officer in Westland, was found not guilty on all charges of domestic violence that were filed against him after his now ex-girlfriend said he punched and strangled her while they were driving home from a wedding reception. Iavasile had just...
tourcounsel.com
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets | Shopping mall in Michigan
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, formerly Great Lakes Crossing, is a shopping mall in Auburn Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, United States. The site of the mall was originally to have been occupied by a different mall called Auburn Mills, which was never built due to financial issues of its intended developer, Western Development Corporation. Great Lakes Crossing was built on the site and opened in 1998.
