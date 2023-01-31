ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do You Know Colorado’s Signature Drink?

Colorado is known for a lot of things: mountains, South Park, marijuana, and more recently for being practically immortal. One thing that I can personally say that I would have never thought of while trying to find distinctly Colorado things and themes would have been Colorado's favorite drink. Honestly, I've...
Priciest Home for Sale in Collbran Colorado is on a 150-Acre Ranch

A home for sale in Western Colorado is not only beautiful, but sits on a giant ranch to accommodate livestock and farming, and has amazing surrounding views to boot. Keep scrolling to learn about, and take a virtual tour of the most expensive home currently for sale in Collbran, Colorado.
“People Live Longer in Colorado,” Says Math + Numbers

Colorado has a reputation for having a fairly healthy population. I've previously deduced that this has a lot to do with our love of the outdoors, but it's definitely something we can brag about. In what I can only assume is the natural evolution of our healthy ways, it turns out that Colorado can hang our collective hat on yet another health accolade.
Who Are Colorado’s Most Famous Philosophers?

When you think of philosophers, generally you think of some of the great minds of the past like Aristotle, Plato, and Socrates, all of which lived many, many years ago. However, there are, of course, more modern philosophers that are noteworthy that have made their own impacts on society, some of which are either from Colorado or have spent a considerable amount of time in the state.
Is Colorado the ‘Loneliest State on Valentine’s Day’?

Well, it looks like Colorado has just made the top ten on another national list. However, before you get too excited about it, I do have to let you know that this particular list isn't exactly flattering. Actually, it's kind of embarrassing, if you think about it. You see, for...
14 Dangerous Toys From Grand Junction's Past

Do you remember that"you'll shoot your eye out" toy that gave your mother untold grief every time you pulled it out? Scroll through the gallery below for a look at the "dangerous" toys we played with as kids - and survived.
