Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 6 Episode 2
Did the cheer squad ruffle too many feathers in the house?. On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 Episode 2, Snooki turned Deena, Angelina, and JWoww into a cheer squad. Meanwhile, Mike thought he was Rocky as he trained for the Super Hole 3 Corn Hole Championships. However, Angelina jeopardized...
Night Court Lands Second Season at NBC
Night Court will remain in session on NBC. NBC renewed the hit comedy for a second season today. Although the ratings have dipped from the revival's premiere, they're still pretty impressive. Night Court stars Melissa Rauch as unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the late Harry Stone. Abby...
What to Watch: A Million Little Things, YOU
Are you ready to say goodbye to A Million Little Things?. Well, you don't need to worry just yet, but the premiere will be the last you'll ever get, so it's never too early to prepare for the inevitable. And for YOU fans, the word on the street is this...
Ghosts Season 2 Episode 13 Review: Ghost Hunter
Freddie is on the hunt for the truth. Well, more like the truth about ghosts. His suspicions have led him to purchase some ghost-hunting equipment on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 13. The perpetually cheerful assistant had plenty of drive to prove his theories right. However, just like any episode of...
Shrinking Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Fifteen Minutes
Shrinking is not a show about a therapist in mourning. After Shrinking Season 1 Episode 3, we can safely say It's a show about three therapists in mourning. Coping with significant losses is the common thematic thread tying Jimmy, Paul, and Gaby's parallel stories together. How each of them mourns...
That '90s Show Scores Supersized Season 2 Renewal at Netflix
Netflix is keeping the 1990s alive. The streaming service on Friday picked up a second season of That '90s Show. That's not all -- we're getting an expanded episode order. That '90s Show Season 2 will consist of 16 episodes. "All of us at That '90s Show were beyond excited...
Law & Order Season 22 Episode 13 Review: Mammon
Separation of church and state may be the bedrock of our society, but Price found it inconvenient when trying to prosecute a pastor for murder. He faced a classic dilemma: the pastor who won't break the seal of confession to help bring a murderer to justice. McCoy didn't like it, and neither did one of the witnesses, but Price pushed forward anyway -- was he right?
1923 Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+
If you've been enjoying Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren on 1923, we have some good news for you. Paramount+ has officially renewed the latest Yellowstone prequel for a second season. The news shouldn't come as a surprise. Deadline reported last year that franchise overlord Taylor Sheridan eyed the show as...
The Ark Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Everyone Wanted to be on This Ship
The Ark opened with impressive effects but a tired story. The Ark Season 1 Episode 1 told a familiar story of a crew in stasis being woken early unintentionally. Sadly, the show didn't add anything new to this overused plot device. Going into the series, there was a sense of...
Frasier Revival Details Revealed as Production Commences
The latest classic TV show to return is Frasier. That much we've known for some time now. Paramount+ revealed that production is officially underway this week, and we got some new details. "The new series follows Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns...
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Episode 6 Review: Old Friends Gold
The number is up for another queen in the competition. Performing in girl group challenges can make or break a queen's journey for the crown. The latest performance on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Episode 6 was no exception. Some queens sizzled, some fizzled, and many played it safe. Sound...
Pedro Pascal Pays Homage to the Last of Us in Saturday Night Live Promo
Production on The Last of Us Season 1 may be over, but Pedro Pascal is not done facing members of the undead. Saturday Night Live dropped a promo to tease Pascal's debut on the long-running sketch series on Saturday. Pascal plays the hardened Joel on the HBO hit, a man...
9-1-1 Sets Season 6 Return Date
The 118 have narrowed down a return date. 9-1-1 Season 6 will resume on Monday, March 6, FOX has announced. The last fresh episode of the procedural drama aired on November 28, leaving fans with plenty of questions about when the show would be back. 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 9...
So Help Me Todd Renewed for Season 2 at CBS
We have great news for fans of one of the freshman dramas on CBS. CBS announced today that it has renewed the So Help Me Todd for the 2023-2024 season. This is a very early renewal for a scripted drama series on CBS that isn't tethered to one of the network's big franchises.
Unstable: Rob Lowe’s Netflix Comedy Series Gets a Teaser and Premiere Date
If you can't get enough of Rob Lowe, Netflix has just the show for you. The streaming service on Friday announced a premiere date for Unstable, a new comedy series featuring the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor. He plays a tech titan and gets to star opposite his son, John Owen...
Joey Lawrence & Samantha Cope Tease Frankie Meets Jack, Urge You to "Forget About the World for a Minute"
Joey Lawrence has been making movies with his brothers for some time now. But Frankie Meets Jack adds another level of family fun, as Lawrence and his wife, Samantha Cope, co-wrote the Tubi original film. Frankie Meets Jack is a romantic comedy in the truest sense of the phrase, pairing...
Dan Jeannotte Teases Sweeter Than Chocolate, Shares Love Advice, and Hopes for Halloween Represenation
What is sweeter than chocolate? Love! And Dan Jeannotte. Jeannotte stars with Eloise Mumford in Hallmark Channel's Valentine's Day movie, Sweeter than Chocolate, which mixes the title ingredient, love, and some other unexpected delights into a perfect celebration of the holiday. We had the chance to chat with Jeannotte about...
Pennyworth Canceled at HBO Max
With DC Studios announcing its slate of new movies and series this week, it was inevitable bad news was to follow for Pennyworth. Deadline broke the sad news on Wednesday that the Batman prequel is over after three seasons. HBO Max released a statement about the decision. "While HBO Max...
Station 19 Winter Premiere Teaser: Maya's Life Hangs in the Balance!
Fans were left reeling after an action-packed and emotional Fall finale with Station 19 Season 6 Episode 6, and with the winter premiere, we'll get all the answers we need. When we last left things, Maya had effectively pushed nearly everyone in her life away, and she and Carina's relationship was on the rocks.
Daughter of the Bride Exclusive Sneak Peek: A Dynamic Mother-Daughter Duo!
It doesn't get better than the acclaimed Marcia Gay Harden and Halston Sage. The Academy-Award-winning So Help Me Todd star is at the helm, along with Halston Sage of Prodigal Son fame, in an upcoming film, Daughter of the Bride, exploring a fun dynamic between a mother and daughter. And...
