Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 6 Episode 2
Did the cheer squad ruffle too many feathers in the house?. On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 Episode 2, Snooki turned Deena, Angelina, and JWoww into a cheer squad. Meanwhile, Mike thought he was Rocky as he trained for the Super Hole 3 Corn Hole Championships. However, Angelina jeopardized...
TV Fanatic
Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 13
Did Stabler manage to destroy the profit from the club?. On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 13, he worked with Teddy on a plan to turn the club into an indispensable venue for Murphy's illegal dealings. Meanwhile, Bell tried to convince Thurman to take her investigation more...
TV Fanatic
Night Court Lands Second Season at NBC
Night Court will remain in session on NBC. NBC renewed the hit comedy for a second season today. Although the ratings have dipped from the revival's premiere, they're still pretty impressive. Night Court stars Melissa Rauch as unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the late Harry Stone. Abby...
TV Fanatic
What to Watch: A Million Little Things, YOU
Are you ready to say goodbye to A Million Little Things?. Well, you don't need to worry just yet, but the premiere will be the last you'll ever get, so it's never too early to prepare for the inevitable. And for YOU fans, the word on the street is this...
TV Fanatic
That '90s Show Scores Supersized Season 2 Renewal at Netflix
Netflix is keeping the 1990s alive. The streaming service on Friday picked up a second season of That '90s Show. That's not all -- we're getting an expanded episode order. That '90s Show Season 2 will consist of 16 episodes. "All of us at That '90s Show were beyond excited...
TV Fanatic
Ghosts Season 2 Episode 13 Review: Ghost Hunter
Freddie is on the hunt for the truth. Well, more like the truth about ghosts. His suspicions have led him to purchase some ghost-hunting equipment on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 13. The perpetually cheerful assistant had plenty of drive to prove his theories right. However, just like any episode of...
TV Fanatic
Shrinking Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Fifteen Minutes
Shrinking is not a show about a therapist in mourning. After Shrinking Season 1 Episode 3, we can safely say It's a show about three therapists in mourning. Coping with significant losses is the common thematic thread tying Jimmy, Paul, and Gaby's parallel stories together. How each of them mourns...
TV Fanatic
Law & Order Season 22 Episode 13 Review: Mammon
Separation of church and state may be the bedrock of our society, but Price found it inconvenient when trying to prosecute a pastor for murder. He faced a classic dilemma: the pastor who won't break the seal of confession to help bring a murderer to justice. McCoy didn't like it, and neither did one of the witnesses, but Price pushed forward anyway -- was he right?
TV Fanatic
The Cleaning Lady Renewed for Season 3 at FOX
The Cleaning Lady will have some time to address those cliffhangers. FOX handed out an early renewal for The Cleaning Lady Season 3 this week. The series is FOX's first live-action scripted renewal for the 2023-24 season. Jeannine Renshaw has joined the show as an executive producer and will serve...
TV Fanatic
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Episode 6 Review: Old Friends Gold
The number is up for another queen in the competition. Performing in girl group challenges can make or break a queen's journey for the crown. The latest performance on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Episode 6 was no exception. Some queens sizzled, some fizzled, and many played it safe. Sound...
TV Fanatic
1923 Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+
If you've been enjoying Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren on 1923, we have some good news for you. Paramount+ has officially renewed the latest Yellowstone prequel for a second season. The news shouldn't come as a surprise. Deadline reported last year that franchise overlord Taylor Sheridan eyed the show as...
TV Fanatic
Outer Banks Trailer: A Shocking Reunion Sets the Stage for Action-Packed Season 3!
Our favorite characters were happily lost at the end of Outer Banks Season 2. They were ready to live out the rest of their days in a corner of the world, well away from everyone else. But this is TV, and there has to be drama. Netflix unveiled a wild...
TV Fanatic
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 13 Spoilers: Colin the Probie and Arsonist?
Two episodes of Fire Country in one week? What a treat!. In a surprising turn of events on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 12, Bodie and Gabriella shared a kiss that, even though we were expecting to happen at some point, we didn't expect to be that soon. Two people...
TV Fanatic
The Rookie Round Table: Was Nolan Wrong to Ditch His Mom?
Tim jumped into the action at Metro. Tamara considered bailing on Lucy. Aaron lamented living in poverty, and Nolan got the shock of his life when he learned his mother had died on The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14. Our TV Fanatics, Jasmine, Denis, and Christine, debate if the sniper...
TV Fanatic
Pedro Pascal Pays Homage to the Last of Us in Saturday Night Live Promo
Production on The Last of Us Season 1 may be over, but Pedro Pascal is not done facing members of the undead. Saturday Night Live dropped a promo to tease Pascal's debut on the long-running sketch series on Saturday. Pascal plays the hardened Joel on the HBO hit, a man...
TV Fanatic
Frasier Revival Details Revealed as Production Commences
The latest classic TV show to return is Frasier. That much we've known for some time now. Paramount+ revealed that production is officially underway this week, and we got some new details. "The new series follows Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns...
TV Fanatic
NCIS: Los Angeles Casts Christopher Gorham as Kilbride's Son
NCIS: Los Angeles may be ending in a few months, but we'll be taking a trip down memory lane before that happens. NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 13, airing Sunday, February 26, will feature a blast from Kilbride's (Gerald McRaney) past. We already covered the fact that Marilu Henner...
TV Fanatic
So Help Me Todd Renewed for Season 2 at CBS
We have great news for fans of one of the freshman dramas on CBS. CBS announced today that it has renewed the So Help Me Todd for the 2023-2024 season. This is a very early renewal for a scripted drama series on CBS that isn't tethered to one of the network's big franchises.
TV Fanatic
Unstable: Rob Lowe’s Netflix Comedy Series Gets a Teaser and Premiere Date
If you can't get enough of Rob Lowe, Netflix has just the show for you. The streaming service on Friday announced a premiere date for Unstable, a new comedy series featuring the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor. He plays a tech titan and gets to star opposite his son, John Owen...
TV Fanatic
Joey Lawrence & Samantha Cope Tease Frankie Meets Jack, Urge You to "Forget About the World for a Minute"
Joey Lawrence has been making movies with his brothers for some time now. But Frankie Meets Jack adds another level of family fun, as Lawrence and his wife, Samantha Cope, co-wrote the Tubi original film. Frankie Meets Jack is a romantic comedy in the truest sense of the phrase, pairing...
Comments / 0