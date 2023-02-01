Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Dwayne Johnson's Mom Survives Car Accident, Thanks LA Police and Fire Departmentscarl owen belenLos Angeles, CA
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
pasadenanow.com
Artists and Craftsmen Lecture Series Part 2 of 2: Art & Artists of Pasadena
Exhibition curator and art historian Julia Long continues her illustrated two-part lecture series on “Art and Artists of Pasadena” on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m., hosted by the Pasadena Museum of History. From its early days, many artists moved to Pasadena, motivated by its quality of light and...
Headlines: A Principal and Rapper Are Teaming Up to Open a New Preschool in Compton
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Dr. Cheree Montgomery, aka Dr. Legacy, together with rapper Stix and Principal Rah, will be opening a new...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Now Publishes ‘Pasadena Black History Month Magazine’ Filled With Original Content, Listings of Dozens of Events
Pasadena Now has published a free online web magazine about Black History Month in Pasadena which features articles, opinions, and detailed events listings. The 69-page inaugural issue is online here: www.pasadenablackhistorymonthmagazine. The magazine content creation was overseen by Pasadena Now Managing Editor André Coleman. Unlike printed magazines, web magazines...
pasadenanow.com
Teaching Creativity to the Waverly’s Preschool Class
The Waverly Preschool class is learning about community and homes. They are working collaboratively to design their houses. Check out their masterpieces! The preschool years can be a very creative time. Teaching them creative activities helps them develop their imagination and build confidence as well as communicate their thoughts, experiences or ideas.
pasadenanow.com
Local Experts Speak About State of Businesses in Pasadena, Inflation and Recession Threats
Many businesses in Pasadena, especially locally owned businesses, are still recovering from the impact of COVID pandemic. On this road to recovery, local businesses have had to face a roadblock; inflation rates over six percent in 2022. Inflation eased to 6.5%, down in December 2022 from 7.1% recorded a month...
pasadenanow.com
Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend
It’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking for.
Advocate
New Lesbian Bar, Ruby Fruit, to Open in L.A.
In a bad news–good news development, a popular bar and restaurant in Los Angeles is closing, but a new lesbian bar will occupy its space, giving L.A. its first ongoing lesbian establishment since 2017. Eszett, located in the Silver Lake neighborhood and specializing in natural wines and unusual cuisine,...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Unified Science Teacher Earns Nationwide Recognition
A science teacher from Pasadena Unified School District has received nationwide recognition for her contributions to promoting diversity in STEM education. Susana Oliu, who teaches at John Muir High School, has been named an Educator Ambassador for the nonprofit “I Am A Scientist.”. Oliu said that her grandmother inspired...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love trying new food from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Five SoCal cities make list of safest cities in America
Five Southern California cities ranked high on MoneyGeek’s list of the safest cities in America. West Covina took the number three spot, Jurupa Valley taking the ninth spot, Rancho Cucamonga at 13 and Glendale at 14.
signalscv.com
Alhambra actor has big SCV dreams
Alhambra 22-year-old Aaron Yang seems more than captivated with Santa Clarita. At a young age, he was curious about the world, he told The Signal in a recent telephone interview. He said that during his elementary school years, he’d explore communities outside of Alhambra via resources like the internet or talking to people over the phone, see what other places had to offer. He first came across the Santa Clarita Valley through, believe it or not, in a yellow pages search of churches.
pasadenanow.com
Fuller Seminary’s David C. Wang Receives $260,000 Grant for Research on Spirituality and Culture
Fuller Seminary in Pasadena has received a $260,000 grant from Templeton Religious Trust to fund research by David C. Wang, the Cliff and Joyce Penner Chair for the Formation of Emotionally Healthy Leaders, on spirituality and culture. The grant will fund a broad-based global and ecumenical study of spiritual formation and leadership.
pasadenanow.com
Blair Annual Fund Presents its First Spring Jubilee
You are cordially invited to Blair’s First ever Spring Jubilee on Saturday March 11, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Pasadena Senior Center. This delightful event will include dinner, cocktails, live music, and a silent and live auction, all to help raise much needed funds for its amazing school. If you can’t make it (or even if you can), consider sponsoring a teacher’s ticket so they can take part in the festivities.
L.A. Councilwoman Yaroslavsky calls for city to purchase 260-acre Bel-Air parcel
City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky called today for the city to purchase Senderos Canyon, a 260-acre parcel of land in the Bel-Air neighborhood, according to a motion.
pasadenanow.com
Tickets Now on Sale for Pasadena Showcase House of Design
Tickets are now on sale for the 58th Pasadena Showcase House of Design, which opens on April 23 and runs through May 21, 2023. The 2023 Showcase House, the Stewart House, is designed by Marston and Maybury, one of Pasadena’s most celebrated architectural partnerships. “The Stewart House takes you...
pasadenanow.com
City to Host Community Compost Hub Training
The City of Pasadena is hosting its first Community Compost Hub training from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at McDonald Park. “This is the first City community composting facility and it’s in District 2,” said Councilmember Felicia Williams. “This is a great alternative to placing your organic waste in the yard waste bin because the waste does not have to travel all over Southern California. It stays right here to be reincarnated as compost in our gardens. I am so proud of Public Works and the MASH team for building this facility and hope to see everyone there on Saturday to sign up and use it.”
tourcounsel.com
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza | Shopping mall in California
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza (alternately BHCP) is a shopping mall located in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. This was one of the first regional shopping centers in the United States built specifically for the automobile. Two anchor buildings, completed in 1947, retain their original Streamline Moderne style....
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena’s Black History Parade Back After Two-Year Absence; Sportscaster Jim Hill is Celebrity Grand Marshal
Pasadena’s Black History Parade, one of Southern California’s largest and longest-running Black history parades, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, starting at 10 a.m. at Fair Oaks Ave. and Figueroa Drive, and ending at Robinson Park, at 1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave. This is the first time...
pasadenanow.com
Black History Month in Pasadena Kicks Off with the Black History Breakfast
If every great day starts with good breakfast, then so should a great month!. Black History Month in Pasadena is starting off Thursday with the. The Black History Breakfast. Organized by the San Gabriel Valley Chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), Phoenix Society of Pasadena Black Professional Firefighters, and Pasadena Black Municipal Employees Association (PBMEA), the event, which will be held at the Pasadena Senior Center at 85 E. Holly St., aims to recognize the accomplishments of African-Americans who shape society.
pasadenanow.com
City to Consider Contract in Library Retrofit Project
The City Council on Monday will consider a $6.1 million contract for the preparation of environmental document and professional design services for the Central Library seismic retrofit. On May 3, 2021, City officials ordered its closure after engineers had found that the building would likely collapse in moderate to large...
