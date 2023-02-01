ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Get to Know Pasadena’s City Manager at Wednesday Event

Want to get up close and personal with a key man behind the scenes at the City of Roses? Pasadena’s very own City Manager, Miguel Márquez, will be the guest speaker at the Pasadena Rotary Club’s weekly meeting this Wednesday at noon. The meeting will be held at the University Club of Pasadena and is open to the public, but reservations are required.
City Council Ponders Two More Pickleball Courts

The City Council of Pasadena is scheduled to make a decision on Monday regarding the construction of two temporary pickleball courts at the former Jefferson Elementary School campus. The Department of Public Works has recommended accepting the bid submitted by Golden Sun Enterprise, Inc. for the project. The project will...
Political Gumbo: A Lesson in Ethical Journalism

On Wednesday, Pasadena Now posted a story on a local candidate for state assembly. Minutes after the story was posted, the candidate called Pasadena Now and accused us of supporting her opponent and not printing “the facts.”. The candidate claimed that one paragraph in particular was incorrect. The paragraph...
Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend

It’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking for.
City to Consider Contract in Library Retrofit Project

The City Council on Monday will consider a $6.1 million contract for the preparation of environmental document and professional design services for the Central Library seismic retrofit. On May 3, 2021, City officials ordered its closure after engineers had found that the building would likely collapse in moderate to large...
The Best Events In Pasadena This Weekend

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Monthly Food Distribution Program click for more information ». ?Low-income adults 60 and older receive one free box of food and couples receive two. Each box includes foods that meet?specific nutritional needs, such as cheese, canned fruits and vegetables, dry milk and related dairy products, cereals and other grain products, and more. Proof of income and C…
Pasadena Heritage Celebrates Black History Month With Events

Pasadena Heritage joins the celebration of Black History Month this February by offering an Old Pasadena Walking Tour that focuses on the city’s Black community and its history. The tour, which takes place on February 4, begins on Dayton Street and includes stops at historic locations such as Friendship Pasadena Church, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke twice, and the Carver Hotel, which was once a popular jazz club.
Preserving History: Two Adaptive Reuse Projects Underway in Pasadena

Two small-scale projects aimed at preserving historic resources in Pasadena are underway. The projects are aimed at adapting the buildings to modern times, showcasing that historic resources can be updated while maintaining their cultural significance. At 731 E. Washington Ave., a one-story L-shaped building originally built as a drive-in market...
City Opens Up 2023 Applications for Historic Property Designation

The City of Pasadena has released the 2023 Historic Property Contract guidelines and application form, offering incentives for the preservation of historic buildings in the city. The program is aimed at promoting the rehabilitation and protection of these significant structures. Jennifer Paige, Acting Director of Planning and Community Development, said...
Nominations Open for 2023 Historic Preservation Awards in Pasadena

The City of Pasadena will revive its annual historic preservation awards program in 2023 after a three-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards ceremony will take place during the national celebration of Preservation Month in May, which began in 1971 as Preservation Week and expanded to a month-long event in 2005.
City to Host Community Compost Hub Training

The City of Pasadena is hosting its first Community Compost Hub training from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at McDonald Park. “This is the first City community composting facility and it’s in District 2,” said Councilmember Felicia Williams. “This is a great alternative to placing your organic waste in the yard waste bin because the waste does not have to travel all over Southern California. It stays right here to be reincarnated as compost in our gardens. I am so proud of Public Works and the MASH team for building this facility and hope to see everyone there on Saturday to sign up and use it.”
Blair Annual Fund Presents its First Spring Jubilee

You are cordially invited to Blair’s First ever Spring Jubilee on Saturday March 11, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Pasadena Senior Center. This delightful event will include dinner, cocktails, live music, and a silent and live auction, all to help raise much needed funds for its amazing school. If you can’t make it (or even if you can), consider sponsoring a teacher’s ticket so they can take part in the festivities.
Pasadena Unified Science Teacher Earns Nationwide Recognition

A science teacher from Pasadena Unified School District has received nationwide recognition for her contributions to promoting diversity in STEM education. Susana Oliu, who teaches at John Muir High School, has been named an Educator Ambassador for the nonprofit “I Am A Scientist.”. Oliu said that her grandmother inspired...
St. Philip the Apostle School Presents its 9th Annual Jog-A-Thon

Are You Ready to Run? St. Philip the Apostle School is excited to welcome back its 9th Annual Jog-A-Thon on Friday, February 10, 2023!. Jog-A-Thon is a fun and energizing fundraiser for the entire school. Students will collect pledges/sponsors, then participate in a day of jogging at St. Philip the Apostle parking lot, completing laps.
