Get to Know Pasadena’s City Manager at Wednesday Event
Want to get up close and personal with a key man behind the scenes at the City of Roses? Pasadena’s very own City Manager, Miguel Márquez, will be the guest speaker at the Pasadena Rotary Club’s weekly meeting this Wednesday at noon. The meeting will be held at the University Club of Pasadena and is open to the public, but reservations are required.
Pasadena’s Black History Parade Back After Two-Year Absence; Sportscaster Jim Hill is Celebrity Grand Marshal
Pasadena’s Black History Parade, one of Southern California’s largest and longest-running Black history parades, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, starting at 10 a.m. at Fair Oaks Ave. and Figueroa Drive, and ending at Robinson Park, at 1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave. This is the first time...
City Council Ponders Two More Pickleball Courts
The City Council of Pasadena is scheduled to make a decision on Monday regarding the construction of two temporary pickleball courts at the former Jefferson Elementary School campus. The Department of Public Works has recommended accepting the bid submitted by Golden Sun Enterprise, Inc. for the project. The project will...
Political Gumbo: A Lesson in Ethical Journalism
On Wednesday, Pasadena Now posted a story on a local candidate for state assembly. Minutes after the story was posted, the candidate called Pasadena Now and accused us of supporting her opponent and not printing “the facts.”. The candidate claimed that one paragraph in particular was incorrect. The paragraph...
Pasadena Transit, LA Metro, Other SoCal Transit Agencies to Provide Free Rides Saturday
Pasadena Transit and Dial-A-Ride will join LA Metro and other transit agencies in Southern California will offer free rides Saturday to celebrate Transit Equity Day, officials announced this week. Metrolink and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority will also participate in providing free fares. The agencies will celebrate the sixth...
Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend
It’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking for.
City to Consider Contract in Library Retrofit Project
The City Council on Monday will consider a $6.1 million contract for the preparation of environmental document and professional design services for the Central Library seismic retrofit. On May 3, 2021, City officials ordered its closure after engineers had found that the building would likely collapse in moderate to large...
The Best Events In Pasadena This Weekend
Time: 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Monthly Food Distribution Program click for more information ». ?Low-income adults 60 and older receive one free box of food and couples receive two. Each box includes foods that meet?specific nutritional needs, such as cheese, canned fruits and vegetables, dry milk and related dairy products, cereals and other grain products, and more. Proof of income and C…
Pasadena Heritage Celebrates Black History Month With Events
Pasadena Heritage joins the celebration of Black History Month this February by offering an Old Pasadena Walking Tour that focuses on the city’s Black community and its history. The tour, which takes place on February 4, begins on Dayton Street and includes stops at historic locations such as Friendship Pasadena Church, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke twice, and the Carver Hotel, which was once a popular jazz club.
Preserving History: Two Adaptive Reuse Projects Underway in Pasadena
Two small-scale projects aimed at preserving historic resources in Pasadena are underway. The projects are aimed at adapting the buildings to modern times, showcasing that historic resources can be updated while maintaining their cultural significance. At 731 E. Washington Ave., a one-story L-shaped building originally built as a drive-in market...
City Opens Up 2023 Applications for Historic Property Designation
The City of Pasadena has released the 2023 Historic Property Contract guidelines and application form, offering incentives for the preservation of historic buildings in the city. The program is aimed at promoting the rehabilitation and protection of these significant structures. Jennifer Paige, Acting Director of Planning and Community Development, said...
Nominations Open for 2023 Historic Preservation Awards in Pasadena
The City of Pasadena will revive its annual historic preservation awards program in 2023 after a three-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards ceremony will take place during the national celebration of Preservation Month in May, which began in 1971 as Preservation Week and expanded to a month-long event in 2005.
City to Host Community Compost Hub Training
The City of Pasadena is hosting its first Community Compost Hub training from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at McDonald Park. “This is the first City community composting facility and it’s in District 2,” said Councilmember Felicia Williams. “This is a great alternative to placing your organic waste in the yard waste bin because the waste does not have to travel all over Southern California. It stays right here to be reincarnated as compost in our gardens. I am so proud of Public Works and the MASH team for building this facility and hope to see everyone there on Saturday to sign up and use it.”
Artists and Craftsmen Lecture Series Part 2 of 2: Art & Artists of Pasadena
Exhibition curator and art historian Julia Long continues her illustrated two-part lecture series on “Art and Artists of Pasadena” on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m., hosted by the Pasadena Museum of History. From its early days, many artists moved to Pasadena, motivated by its quality of light and...
Fuller Seminary’s David C. Wang Receives $260,000 Grant for Research on Spirituality and Culture
Fuller Seminary in Pasadena has received a $260,000 grant from Templeton Religious Trust to fund research by David C. Wang, the Cliff and Joyce Penner Chair for the Formation of Emotionally Healthy Leaders, on spirituality and culture. The grant will fund a broad-based global and ecumenical study of spiritual formation and leadership.
Blair Annual Fund Presents its First Spring Jubilee
You are cordially invited to Blair’s First ever Spring Jubilee on Saturday March 11, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Pasadena Senior Center. This delightful event will include dinner, cocktails, live music, and a silent and live auction, all to help raise much needed funds for its amazing school. If you can’t make it (or even if you can), consider sponsoring a teacher’s ticket so they can take part in the festivities.
Pasadena Unified Science Teacher Earns Nationwide Recognition
A science teacher from Pasadena Unified School District has received nationwide recognition for her contributions to promoting diversity in STEM education. Susana Oliu, who teaches at John Muir High School, has been named an Educator Ambassador for the nonprofit “I Am A Scientist.”. Oliu said that her grandmother inspired...
St. Philip the Apostle School Presents its 9th Annual Jog-A-Thon
Are You Ready to Run? St. Philip the Apostle School is excited to welcome back its 9th Annual Jog-A-Thon on Friday, February 10, 2023!. Jog-A-Thon is a fun and energizing fundraiser for the entire school. Students will collect pledges/sponsors, then participate in a day of jogging at St. Philip the Apostle parking lot, completing laps.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Speech & Debate Team Participates in Peninsula High School Invitational
The Flintridge Sacred Heart Speech & Debate team competed at the Peninsula High School Invitational against teams from all over California. Tyler Frey ‘24 reached the final round in Original Prose and Poetry with her very personal essay on the perception folks have regarding students with learning disabilities. Team...
