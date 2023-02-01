Read full article on original website
BBC
Boy, 12, falls two storeys from East Kilbride school stairwell
A 12-year-old boy has been treated for multiple injuries after falling from the top of a two-storey stairwell in a South Lanarkshire school. The first year pupil at St Andrew's and St Bride's High in East Kilbride is believed to have fallen through the centre of the stairway on Thursday.
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Wales 10-34 Ireland - Warren Gatland's return spoiled by clinical visitors
Tries: Doris, Ryan, Lowe, Van der Flier Cons: Sexton 3, R Byrne Pens: Sexton 2. Warren Gatland's return was spoiled by Ireland as the world's number one side humbled Wales in the opening Six Nations match in Cardiff. Ireland's storming start saw tries from Caelan Doris, James Ryan and James...
BBC
Welsh rugby: Ex-judge to lead WRU sexism claims investigation
A former high court judge will chair a panel which will consider allegations of sexism, misogyny and racism within the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU). The claims led to the resignation of WRU chief executive Steve Phillips and the promise of a taskforce to investigate. As chairwoman Dame Anne Rafferty has...
BBC
Entrepreneur enters Dragons' Den playing the bagpipes
An entrepreneur made a dramatic entrance to Dragons' Den after emerging from the famous lift playing the bagpipes. Robbie MacIsaac's product withdraws moisture from a piper's breath so it does not damage the instrument. During his pitch he looked on as Dragons Deborah Meaden and Sara Davies attempted to strike...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Back to the future for Wales as Warren Gatland returns
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:15 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Radio Ulster; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. Popular...
Time Out Global
How Cornwall went to war with Greggs (again)
A woman in a white cap and floury black apron is looking at me with disapproval. ‘No comment,’ she says firmly, when I ask her about the new Greggs that’s opened in Truro. A customer waiting for her order inhales sharply when she overhears my question. ‘We don’t want to be involved in anything political,’ the woman behind the counter adds.
BBC
Andrew Strauss: Cricket's dressing-room culture needs to change
Former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss says "dressing-room banter" in cricket needs to be "softened". Strauss' comments were delivered as part of his Marylebone Cricket Club Cowdrey lecture, which addresses the major issues facing the game. Disciplinary hearings relating to allegations of racism at Yorkshire are scheduled to take place...
BBC
Bid for faster trains on England-Wales border
Plans to improve public transport in communities on the England-Wales border have been released. Put forward by transport body Midlands Connect, the proposals include road and rail improvements across the Shropshire Marches as well as Mid and West Wales. Helen Morgan, the Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said the...
BBC
Max Bird: Derby County midfielder ruled out for up to five weeks
Derby County midfielder Max Bird could be out for up to five weeks with a groin injury, says Rams boss Paul Warne. The 22-year-old, who has featured in every game for Derby this season, was injured in the second half of Monday's FA Cup fourth-round defeat by West Ham. The...
