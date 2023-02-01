Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
USPS Withholds Arcadia Creek Station Closure as Lease Agreement Has Been MadeBryan DijkhuizenKalamazoo, MI
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
Labs Producing 42% of U.S. Baby Formula Under Criminal Investigation Over Formula Shortage, Infant DeathsEden ReportsSturgis, MI
US Department of Justice investigates Abbott Laboratories following baby formula illness outbreaksEdy ZooSturgis, MI
Related
joeinsider.com
Girls Basketball: Parchment 33, Constantine 27
Parchment edged Constantine 33-27 in Friday’s SAC girls basketball contest hosted by the Panthers. The Falcons fall to 2-14 with the defeat and Parchment improves to 5-10. Up next, Constantine hosts Berrien Springs Tuesday and the Panthers host Black River Monday. Constantine statistics. Bella Cullifer 7 points, 6 rebounds,...
joeinsider.com
Girls Basketball: Three Rivers 48, Edwardsburg 39
Three Rivers won 48-39 over Edwardsburg in girls basketball Friday evening. The home victory puts the Wildcats at 9-5 overall and drops the Eddies to 10-5. TR is 5-4 in the Wolverine Conference standings and Edwardsburg is 6-3. Up next, the Wildcats host Dowagiac and the Eddies play at Marshall...
joeinsider.com
Boys Basketball: Burr Oak 47, Jackson Christian 45 (OT)
Burr Oak boys basketball battled to a 47-45 overtime win Friday at home against Jackson Christian. The Bobcats improve to 5-9 with the win and have won three of their last four games. The Royals fall to 3-12. Next up, Burr Oak hosts Litchfield and Jackson Christian hosts Climax-Scotts Wednesday.
joeinsider.com
Boys Basketball: Bronson 53, Constantine 46
Bronson escaped with a 53-46 boys basketball win at Constantine on Wednesday. The Falcons fall to 2-11 with the defeat, while the win puts the Vikings at 6-8. On Friday, Constantine travels to Parchment and Bronson heads to Concord. 1st 2nd 3rd 4th F. Constantine 13 13 11 9 46.
joeinsider.com
Boys Basketball: Pittsford 59, Burr Oak 48
Burr Oak boys basketball fell 59-48 at home against Pittsford on Wednesday night, dropping the Bobcats to 4-9 for the season and 4-6 in SCAA play. The Wildcats are 11-1 and 9-1 in the SCAA. Up next, Burr Oak hosts Jackson Christian and Pittsford plays at St. Philip Friday. Burr...
abc57.com
Watervliet student signs with Ferris State University football
WATERVLIET, Mich. - A Watervliet High School student committed Wednesday to play football at Ferris State University in the fall. Senior Royce Daugherty announced his decision during a signing ceremony with friends, family, his coach and teammates in attendance. Daugherty is a defensive tackle with the Watervliet Panthers. In January,...
abc57.com
Benton Harbor senior intent on taking talent to Ferris State
BENTON HARBOR, Mich.- Benton Harbor senior and defensive back, Devionte Tasker, signed a letter of intent Wednesday with Ferris State University. The Ferris State Bulldogs won the Division 2 National Championship for the past two consecutive seasons.
slapthesign.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish news: Rees as good as gone, women’s basketball W
With offensive Notre Dame football offensive coordinator Tommy Rees meeting with Nick Saban yesterday, I’d assume coach Rees is as good as gone. While nothing is official, it seems unlikely he’d take the visit after completing a zoom interview Wednesday to tell coach Saban “no.”. With more...
goportageindians.com
Boys Basketball Cancelled vs. South Bend (Adams) Saturday, Feb. 4th
The Boys Basketball game scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4th vs. South Bend (Adams) has been cancelled. This game will NOT be rescheduled.
slapthesign.com
Notre Dame football: Tommy Rees exit official – Why it’s only positive news
With the news swirling the past few days about a potential exit from his alma mater, Tommy Rees will officially become Alabama’s offensive coordinator. While it’s a tough blow, it’s nothing that Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame football staff can’t overcome. As simply as I...
Notre Dame football: Tommy Rees leaving for Alabama?
First reported by Chris Low of ESPN, Notre Dame football offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is supposedly Alabama’s top target for their open OC position. While it’s surprising, to say the least, even with relatively weak quarterback and wide receiver units, Rees did a solid job this past season.
Trademark fight between Gibson, Heritage Guitars settles in federal court
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — An ongoing legal battle between two guitar makers with Kalamazoo roots over trademark issues is now over. The two parties, Gibson and Heritage, have agreed to the dismissal of claims and counterclaims in a matter that dates back nearly three years, according to a federal filing signed Friday, Jan. 27, by Magistrate Ray Kent,
Marshall High School lockdown cleared but closed for remainder of day
Marshall High School and Walters Elementary have cleared their lockdowns.
abc57.com
Michigan State Police investigating fire on Ridge Road in Stevensville
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a structure fire in the 4000 block of Ridge Road in Stevensville Thursday. The Lincoln Charter Township Fire Department was called to the fire at 5:29 a.m. Thursday morning. At the scene, crews found a two-story residence engulfed in flames. Police on...
WWMTCw
News Channel 3 newscasts for Saturday and Sunday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Golf and the Grammys will affect News Channel 3's newscast for Saturday and Sunday. The 6 p.m. newscast Saturday will be on the CW7 due to the PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The 11 p.m. newscast is scheduled for 11:30 p.m., following the Grammy's. Sunday...
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
abc57.com
Decatur woman injured in crash on Lawrence Road
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Decatur woman was injured in a crash on Lawrence Road Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 7:42 a.m., deputies were called to the one-vehicle crash just south of 96th Avenue. According to the investigation, the driver was traveling north on Lawrence...
oceanacountypress.com
Winter weather advisory begins at 8 p.m. Thursday
OCEANA COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the lakeshore counties Oceana, Mason, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 2, until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are expected.
WNDU
Buchanan BBQ restaurant Evelyn Mae’s hosting soft opening on Thursday
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - A new barbeque spot is opening in Buchanan!. Evelyn Mae’s BBQ is hosting a soft opening on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. They’re thanking the public for their patience during the lengthy opening process. Evelyn Mae’s BBQ is located at 15212 Red...
For Sale: Former Nuns’ Retreat on Saint Mary’s Lake in Battle Creek
What was once the most expensive home for sale in Battle Creek still sits on the market five years later. Located on the shores of Saint Mary's Lake, "White Gates" is an impressive estate that looks like something pulled straight from shows like Downton Abbey or The Crown. But you don't have to travel overseas to find a property as refined as this one!
