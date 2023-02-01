ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, MI

joeinsider.com

Girls Basketball: Parchment 33, Constantine 27

Parchment edged Constantine 33-27 in Friday’s SAC girls basketball contest hosted by the Panthers. The Falcons fall to 2-14 with the defeat and Parchment improves to 5-10. Up next, Constantine hosts Berrien Springs Tuesday and the Panthers host Black River Monday. Constantine statistics. Bella Cullifer 7 points, 6 rebounds,...
PARCHMENT, MI
joeinsider.com

Girls Basketball: Three Rivers 48, Edwardsburg 39

Three Rivers won 48-39 over Edwardsburg in girls basketball Friday evening. The home victory puts the Wildcats at 9-5 overall and drops the Eddies to 10-5. TR is 5-4 in the Wolverine Conference standings and Edwardsburg is 6-3. Up next, the Wildcats host Dowagiac and the Eddies play at Marshall...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
joeinsider.com

Boys Basketball: Burr Oak 47, Jackson Christian 45 (OT)

Burr Oak boys basketball battled to a 47-45 overtime win Friday at home against Jackson Christian. The Bobcats improve to 5-9 with the win and have won three of their last four games. The Royals fall to 3-12. Next up, Burr Oak hosts Litchfield and Jackson Christian hosts Climax-Scotts Wednesday.
BURR OAK, MI
joeinsider.com

Boys Basketball: Bronson 53, Constantine 46

Bronson escaped with a 53-46 boys basketball win at Constantine on Wednesday. The Falcons fall to 2-11 with the defeat, while the win puts the Vikings at 6-8. On Friday, Constantine travels to Parchment and Bronson heads to Concord. 1st 2nd 3rd 4th F. Constantine 13 13 11 9 46.
BRONSON, MI
joeinsider.com

Boys Basketball: Pittsford 59, Burr Oak 48

Burr Oak boys basketball fell 59-48 at home against Pittsford on Wednesday night, dropping the Bobcats to 4-9 for the season and 4-6 in SCAA play. The Wildcats are 11-1 and 9-1 in the SCAA. Up next, Burr Oak hosts Jackson Christian and Pittsford plays at St. Philip Friday. Burr...
PITTSFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
abc57.com

Watervliet student signs with Ferris State University football

WATERVLIET, Mich. - A Watervliet High School student committed Wednesday to play football at Ferris State University in the fall. Senior Royce Daugherty announced his decision during a signing ceremony with friends, family, his coach and teammates in attendance. Daugherty is a defensive tackle with the Watervliet Panthers. In January,...
WATERVLIET, MI
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Tommy Rees leaving for Alabama?

First reported by Chris Low of ESPN, Notre Dame football offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is supposedly Alabama’s top target for their open OC position. While it’s surprising, to say the least, even with relatively weak quarterback and wide receiver units, Rees did a solid job this past season.
SOUTH BEND, IN
MLive

Trademark fight between Gibson, Heritage Guitars settles in federal court

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — An ongoing legal battle between two guitar makers with Kalamazoo roots over trademark issues is now over. The two parties, Gibson and Heritage, have agreed to the dismissal of claims and counterclaims in a matter that dates back nearly three years, according to a federal filing signed Friday, Jan. 27, by Magistrate Ray Kent,
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Michigan State Police investigating fire on Ridge Road in Stevensville

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a structure fire in the 4000 block of Ridge Road in Stevensville Thursday. The Lincoln Charter Township Fire Department was called to the fire at 5:29 a.m. Thursday morning. At the scene, crews found a two-story residence engulfed in flames. Police on...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
WWMTCw

News Channel 3 newscasts for Saturday and Sunday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Golf and the Grammys will affect News Channel 3's newscast for Saturday and Sunday. The 6 p.m. newscast Saturday will be on the CW7 due to the PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The 11 p.m. newscast is scheduled for 11:30 p.m., following the Grammy's. Sunday...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Decatur woman injured in crash on Lawrence Road

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Decatur woman was injured in a crash on Lawrence Road Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 7:42 a.m., deputies were called to the one-vehicle crash just south of 96th Avenue. According to the investigation, the driver was traveling north on Lawrence...
DECATUR, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Winter weather advisory begins at 8 p.m. Thursday

OCEANA COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the lakeshore counties Oceana, Mason, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 2, until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are expected.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI

