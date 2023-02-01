ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

FLINCH! Tyson Fury ghost punch sends spastic Jake Paul flying in reverse (Video)

Tommy Fumbles and Jake Stumbles. YouTube sensation Jake Paul is returning to the “sweet science” to battle reality TV star and part-time pugilist Tommy Fury atop the BT Sport Box Office and ESPN+ boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 inside Diriyah Arena from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.
bjpenndotcom

Eddie Hearn reveals talks with Nate Diaz as Stockton slugger targets clash with Canelo Alvarez: “Nate Diaz can box”

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn isn’t ruling out Nate Diaz vs. Canelo Alvarez. The Stockton slugger fought out his UFC contract last September, as he defeated Tony Ferguson. Immediately following the victory, Diaz teased that he would move to the boxing ring next. However, he also didn’t rule out a possible return to the octagon.
STOCKTON, CA
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Jake Paul reacts to brother’s UFC sponsorship deal: ‘I hope UFC will share the revenue with its fighters’

UFC has gotten into the Paul brother business. It’s not, however, in the manner some may have predicted, as neither Jake nor Logan Paul will be walking into the UFC Octagon to compete anytime soon. Instead, Logan Paul and UFC have announced PRIME as the official sports drink of UFC, a deal which nixes the traditionally named red and blue corners in favor of the “PRIME Hydration Recovery Zone.”
Boxing Scene

Berlanga Shares Ideal 3-Fight Plan: Ryder or O'Sullivan, Munguia & Canelo

Edgar Berlanga and Top Rank parted ways because the boxer felt that his career wasn’t being guided in a direction or pace that he felt he was ready for. The 25-year-old Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) has strung wins against the likes of Roamer Alexis Angulo, Steve Rolls, Marcelo Esteban Coceres, and Demond Nicholson in his last four fights.
worldboxingnews.net

UFC heavyweight star heading towards a certain boxing knockout

A former UFC heavyweight champion defecting to boxing is on the path to a certain knockout due to the levels involved in both sports. Francis Ngannou, known as “The Predator,” is hoping to cash in on his status in MMA by facing a top superstar in the rival code.
worldboxingnews.net

‘Big Juggernaut’ Joe Joyce to battle Zhilei Zhang on April 15

“Big Juggernaut” Joe Joyce continues his rise to a world heavyweight title shot by facing Zhilei Zhang on April 15. Joyce will defend his status as the WBO Interim champion against the Chinese giant at the Copper Box Arena. The event will be broadcast live on BT Sport. It...
ng-sportingnews.com

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson result: Aussie underdog falls short in brutal nine-round bout for WBO title

Emanuel Navarrete has secured his status as a three-division champion, outlasting Australia's Liam Wilson in a brutal and thrilling contest in Arizona. The pair clashed for the vacant WBO super-featherweight title on February 3 (Feb. 4 in Australia) and after a knockdwon from Wilson in the fourth round, Navarrete was able to regain the momentum and stop the tenacious underdog in the ninth.
ARIZONA STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin could be PPV says Eddie Hearn

By Sam Volz: Eddie Hearn says there’s a possibility that Anthony Joshua’s next fight against Jermaine Franklin could be shown on pay-per-view on April 1st from the O2 Arena in London. Selling the Joshua-Franklin fight on DAZN PPV won’t win Hearn many any friends from boxing fans, particularly...
TEXAS STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Plant’s trainer talks Benavidez match-up, not worried

By Adam Baskin: Stephen ‘Breadman’ Edwards, the trainer for Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant, says he’s not worried about the intimidation tactics and the outstanding physical conditioning of David Benavidez after the two fighters met today for their first press conference for their March 25th fight. Edwards...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Edgar Berlanga To Decide Soon Between Offers From De La Hoya, Haymon, Hearn

NEW YORK – Edgar Berlanga has been presented with three appealing options a couple weeks after he parted ways with longtime promoter Top Rank Inc. Berlanga and his manager, Keith Connolly, informed BoxingScene.com that Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions and Eddie Hearns’ Matchroom Boxing have all made offers to work with the undefeated super middleweight contender. Brooklyn’s Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) is expected to decide soon which of the three aforementioned men will help guide his career for the foreseeable future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy