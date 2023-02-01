Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
FLINCH! Tyson Fury ghost punch sends spastic Jake Paul flying in reverse (Video)
Tommy Fumbles and Jake Stumbles. YouTube sensation Jake Paul is returning to the “sweet science” to battle reality TV star and part-time pugilist Tommy Fury atop the BT Sport Box Office and ESPN+ boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 inside Diriyah Arena from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.
SkySports
Arnold Barboza warns Teofimo Lopez: 'Boxing always finds a way to humble you, no matter what'
Arnold Barboza, an unbeaten super-lightweight with a 27-0 record, is on the verge of a major fight in one of boxing’s most exciting divisions. But he has to beat Jose Pedraza at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, live at 2am on Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Saturday morning.
sportszion.com
Tyson Fury names Francis Ngannou as alternative fighter if bout vs Oleksandr Usyk falls through
The negotiations for the possible heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are taking a little bit longer than they should be doing at this point. Recent statements made by Fury indicate that he would be interested in engaging in fight with Francis Ngannou if bout with Osyk does not take place.
Eddie Hearn reveals talks with Nate Diaz as Stockton slugger targets clash with Canelo Alvarez: “Nate Diaz can box”
Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn isn’t ruling out Nate Diaz vs. Canelo Alvarez. The Stockton slugger fought out his UFC contract last September, as he defeated Tony Ferguson. Immediately following the victory, Diaz teased that he would move to the boxing ring next. However, he also didn’t rule out a possible return to the octagon.
If Anthony Joshua can't get title fight, he'd consider a boxing match with former UFC champ Francis Ngannou
Promoter Eddie Hearn didn't rule out the possibility of a future fight between former boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Jake Paul reacts to brother’s UFC sponsorship deal: ‘I hope UFC will share the revenue with its fighters’
UFC has gotten into the Paul brother business. It’s not, however, in the manner some may have predicted, as neither Jake nor Logan Paul will be walking into the UFC Octagon to compete anytime soon. Instead, Logan Paul and UFC have announced PRIME as the official sports drink of UFC, a deal which nixes the traditionally named red and blue corners in favor of the “PRIME Hydration Recovery Zone.”
Roy Jones Jr. expresses interest in exhibition fight with MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko: “We have already somehow negotiated on this subject”
Fedor Emelianenko will enter an MMA cage for what will presumably be his final fight — a heavyweight championship rematch with former UFC light heavyweight and TUF 8 winner Ryan Bader at Bellator 290 Saturday. ‘Darth’ took down Emelianenko with a TKO finish in their first encounter a few...
Mixed Martial Arts-McGregor to face Chandler on UFC return, says White
Feb 4 (Reuters) - Former UFC champion Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the octagon against Michael Chandler after the two have coached in the UFC's "The Ultimate Fighter" reality TV show, UFC president Dana White has announced.
sportszion.com
“You’ll never set foot in a boxing ring again!” Tommy Fury sends brutal warning to Jake Paul ahead of their clash on Feb 26
Who would’ve thought that in the same month when Islam Makhachev will be taking on Alexander Volkanovski for the P4p number 1 ranking in Perth, we would see another high stake matchup like Fury vs Paul?. That dream is close to becoming a reality and Tommy Fury has issued...
Boxing Scene
Berlanga Shares Ideal 3-Fight Plan: Ryder or O'Sullivan, Munguia & Canelo
Edgar Berlanga and Top Rank parted ways because the boxer felt that his career wasn’t being guided in a direction or pace that he felt he was ready for. The 25-year-old Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) has strung wins against the likes of Roamer Alexis Angulo, Steve Rolls, Marcelo Esteban Coceres, and Demond Nicholson in his last four fights.
worldboxingnews.net
UFC heavyweight star heading towards a certain boxing knockout
A former UFC heavyweight champion defecting to boxing is on the path to a certain knockout due to the levels involved in both sports. Francis Ngannou, known as “The Predator,” is hoping to cash in on his status in MMA by facing a top superstar in the rival code.
worldboxingnews.net
‘Big Juggernaut’ Joe Joyce to battle Zhilei Zhang on April 15
“Big Juggernaut” Joe Joyce continues his rise to a world heavyweight title shot by facing Zhilei Zhang on April 15. Joyce will defend his status as the WBO Interim champion against the Chinese giant at the Copper Box Arena. The event will be broadcast live on BT Sport. It...
ng-sportingnews.com
Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson result: Aussie underdog falls short in brutal nine-round bout for WBO title
Emanuel Navarrete has secured his status as a three-division champion, outlasting Australia's Liam Wilson in a brutal and thrilling contest in Arizona. The pair clashed for the vacant WBO super-featherweight title on February 3 (Feb. 4 in Australia) and after a knockdwon from Wilson in the fourth round, Navarrete was able to regain the momentum and stop the tenacious underdog in the ninth.
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin could be PPV says Eddie Hearn
By Sam Volz: Eddie Hearn says there’s a possibility that Anthony Joshua’s next fight against Jermaine Franklin could be shown on pay-per-view on April 1st from the O2 Arena in London. Selling the Joshua-Franklin fight on DAZN PPV won’t win Hearn many any friends from boxing fans, particularly...
calfkicker.com
Jake Paul names MMA champ that made for the easiest opponent, answers MMA and boxing questions
Jake Paul just did an AMA (Ask Me Anything). Here, he talked about topics such as pursuing MMA, the best boxers on the Youtube scene, and his thoughts on Dana White. Paul is going to face Tommy Fury in the ring on 26th February in Saudi Arabia. It is his first outing against an actual professional boxer.
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz today? Schedule, main card start time for 2023 boxing fight
History will look to once again be made inside Madison Square Garden on February 4. Two undisputed title fights are set for the Hulu Theater, featuring some of the most dominant stars in boxing. In the main event, Amanda Serrano defends the WBC, WBO, IBO, IBF, and The Ring featherweight...
sporf.com
NFL star Efe Obada visits London school to train the kids ahead of trip to Las Vegas
In a fantastic treat for the children, Britain’s longest-serving NFL player, Efe Obada, visited Little Ealing primary school to give the youngsters some tips ahead of their trip to Las Vegas. Last June, the West London school booked their ticket to Nevada, USA, to compete in the NFL Flag...
BoxingNews24.com
Plant’s trainer talks Benavidez match-up, not worried
By Adam Baskin: Stephen ‘Breadman’ Edwards, the trainer for Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant, says he’s not worried about the intimidation tactics and the outstanding physical conditioning of David Benavidez after the two fighters met today for their first press conference for their March 25th fight. Edwards...
Ariel Helwani responds to criticism from UFC commentator Joe Rogan: “Especially rich coming from the guy who was pushing false narratives”
Ariel Helwani is responding to criticism from UFC commentator Joe Rogan. The two very popular YouTube podcasters, Ariel Helwani on ‘The MMA Hour’ and Joe Rogan on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ are apparently coming to heads. Rogan, 55, insinuated that Helwani asked leading questions of his...
Boxing Scene
Edgar Berlanga To Decide Soon Between Offers From De La Hoya, Haymon, Hearn
NEW YORK – Edgar Berlanga has been presented with three appealing options a couple weeks after he parted ways with longtime promoter Top Rank Inc. Berlanga and his manager, Keith Connolly, informed BoxingScene.com that Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions and Eddie Hearns’ Matchroom Boxing have all made offers to work with the undefeated super middleweight contender. Brooklyn’s Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) is expected to decide soon which of the three aforementioned men will help guide his career for the foreseeable future.
