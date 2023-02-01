Read full article on original website
Iñaki Williams’ crazy La Liga record ends after missing first match in nearly seven years
Until Sunday, Inaki Williams had played in every Athletic Bilbao La Liga match since 2016. But sadly, his outrageous run has finally come to an end. With electric skills and the pace to match, the Ghanaian international has become a staple of the Spanish side, recording 78 goals in 362 appearances.
