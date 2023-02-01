ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
sporf.com

La Liga: Real Madrid vs Valencia: UK start time, how to watch

Later tonight, Real Madrid will welcome Valencia to the Bernabeu, in one of the biggest matches in the Santander La Liga calendar. With the race for the Spanish title balanced on a knife edge, this evening’s game is of paramount importance. The titanic collision between a couple of sport’s...
sporf.com

Paul Scholes: Top 5 greatest goals

Renowned for his exquisite passing ability, Paul Scholes is undeniably one of the best midfielders of all time, but he had far more to his game than just the role of a mere playmaker. Throughout his career, he utilised his immense power to score some of the best goals of the modern era. So in tribute to the Old Trafford icon, we’re looking back at five of his best finishes.
sporf.com

Club World Cup referee gives first mic’d up official VAR decision reasoning

The FIFA Club World Cup enjoyed a football first after the referee of a game between Al Ahly and Auckland City announced to the stadium the reason why he changed a decision via a VAR consultation. Ahead of the latest edition of the tournament, FIFA announced that referees would be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy