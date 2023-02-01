Renowned for his exquisite passing ability, Paul Scholes is undeniably one of the best midfielders of all time, but he had far more to his game than just the role of a mere playmaker. Throughout his career, he utilised his immense power to score some of the best goals of the modern era. So in tribute to the Old Trafford icon, we’re looking back at five of his best finishes.

1 DAY AGO