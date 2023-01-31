PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weekend is here and especially on Saturday mornings, Pittsburghers converge on the Strip District. It's become one of Pittsburgh's fastest changing neighborhoods - emphasis on neighborhood. Wholey's is coming down, the Benkovitz Lot is empty, apartment buildings are underway, and more is to come. It's a whole new world along the Allegheny River. This has always been the calling card of Pittsburgh's Strip District - Penn Avenue. "It attracts people from [the] multistate region," said Pam Austin, president of the Strip District Neighbors. "It's our marketplace, people love it." "I mean, Penn Avenue is still Penn Avenue, all the old stores are...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO