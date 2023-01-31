Read full article on original website
Daycation: Things quiet down in winter in Ohiopyle
The streets of Ohiopyle bustle with visitors during the warm months, as people flock to the Fayette County community for its recreational opportunities, scenic views and dining options. In the winter, it’s a different story. Many days, there’s hardly a soul to be seen along Main Street in the...
Once-popular summer festival set to return in Allegheny Township
A popular summertime festival is returning to Allegheny Township. Community Days — last organized in 1997 — is set to return June 24. The township recently approved the formation of a Community Days Committee, spearheaded by Supervisor James Morabito. “We have no records indicating why the event ceased...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remember When: Long-gone Hairs Island once served a vital role in transportation issues
Before 1910, there was a large island in the Allegheny River between Lower Burrell and Tarentum. It ran from the Braeburn area downriver to the site of the present Tarentum Bridge. The island was named Hairs Island on early maps and was sometimes referred to as Tarentum Island in old...
top-ten-travel-list.com
5 Beautiful Waterfalls near Pittsburgh
While Pennsylvania is not exactly a hotspot for waterfalls, there are a few breathtaking natural wonders across the state. The tallest waterfalls in the state (Dingmans at 130 ft and Raymondskill at 178 ft) are both located in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area in the Poconos. The most easily accessible waterfalls are found within a quick drive of Pittsburgh. If you find yourself visiting the city and seeking a quick natural break from the urban congestion, there are plenty of beautiful state parks within an easy drive. Take a look at 5 gorgeous waterfalls located within an easy 1 hour drive from Pittsburgh.
State of the Strip District: Pittsburgh iconic neighborhood undergoing historic transformation
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weekend is here and especially on Saturday mornings, Pittsburghers converge on the Strip District. It's become one of Pittsburgh's fastest changing neighborhoods - emphasis on neighborhood. Wholey's is coming down, the Benkovitz Lot is empty, apartment buildings are underway, and more is to come. It's a whole new world along the Allegheny River. This has always been the calling card of Pittsburgh's Strip District - Penn Avenue. "It attracts people from [the] multistate region," said Pam Austin, president of the Strip District Neighbors. "It's our marketplace, people love it." "I mean, Penn Avenue is still Penn Avenue, all the old stores are...
Kiski Garden Center in Allegheny Township under new ownership
A popular year-‘round garden center in Allegheny Township is under new ownership. Dave Vargo, former owner of Kiski Garden Center, sold his business Friday for $200,000 to Pat D’Amico of Buffalo Township. Vargo removed a large banner outside his former business that same afternoon as D’Amico looked on...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh remembers Snowmageddon 13 years later
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburghers are remembering a major weather event on Sunday. It was 13 years ago, Feb. 5, 2010, that Snowmageddon hit the city, dropping more than 20 inches of snow in the area. The storm also affected much of the East Coast of the U.S., dropping two to...
27 First News
East Palestine train derailment fire was visible on Pittsburgh radar
Friday night, a Norfolk Southern train consisting of about 50 railcars derailed in East Palestine, Ohio around 9 p.m. resulting in a massive fire. The fire was large enough to be detected by the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania radar for several hours Friday night. The video loop below shows that the fire first shows up around 9:20 p.m. last night.
pittsburghmagazine.com
How Our Food Editor Celebrates National Pizza Day, One Slice at a Time
Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, but, if you’re anything like me, you celebrate the Circle of Life year-round. Every Pittsburgh neighborhood has at least one shop with a cult-like following, so determining who has the best pie is like going to McKees Rocks and attempting to eat an entire 30-inch, 64-cut, $85 Monster Pizza from Mama Lena’s in one sitting, solo. It can’t be done — at least not without a lot of antacid.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Turning 20: Plum pizza shop nears two decades in business
For many kids growing up in the Plum area, Somma’s Pizza has been the place to go after a Little League baseball win. Trophies donated from football, baseball and especially hockey teams can be found in a case by the restaurant’s game room. Business cards are near the front door, and during the holidays, a Christmas tree dedicated to a resident dealing with trauma sits in the lobby collecting toys for Toys for Tots.
I Made It Market returns to The Block Northway
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The I Made It Market is back at The Block Northway.On hand are dozens of vendors selling homemade, hand-made, and hand-crafted items. There is everything from jewelry to paintings, prints, and clothes. There will also be food vendors.It's all happening from noon to 5 p.m.And if you haven't shopped for Valentine's Day yet, this could be a great way to find unique local gifts.
Motorists will face I-79 delays starting Tuesday between Neville Island Bridge and I-279
Motorists who regularly use Interstate 79 may want to consider giving themselves extra time to get where they’re going starting Tuesday. PennDOT has announced beginning on that Tuesday morning there will be daylight and overnight lane restrictions on I-79 in Glenfield, Sewickley Hills, and Franklin Park and Kilbuck, Ohio, and Aleppo townships in Allegheny County, weather permitting.
Plum Council votes to demolish 2 houses following hearings
Plum Council has voted to tear down two houses the borough’s engineer has declared dangerous, while giving the owner of a third home more time to repair it. During hearings Monday, council voted to tear down houses at 7906 Saltsburg Road and 488 New Texas Road. Council voted to...
Handbag drawing held in Irwin to help support 11-year-old boy with heart disease
A fundraiser was held in Westmoreland County to support an 11-year-old boy who is suffering from heart disease.
morgantownmag.com
Five Reasons to Love Bruceton Mills
Shop, de-stress, eat, and drink in this little town on the Big Sandy. The village of Bruceton Mills lies on wide Big Sandy Creek just a half-hour’s drive east of Morgantown in Preston County. Originally settled as Milford in the 1700s, the town still has a picturesque dam across the creek and plenty more to make the drive worthwhile.
Couple plans to open full-service dog kennel in Allegheny Township
A canine-loving couple are moving ahead with plans to open a full-service dog kennel in Allegheny Township. Dan and Lindsay Janoski live on 15 acres along Indian Hill Road. Lindsay Janoski grew up with fond memories of her grandparents’ former dog kennel, Mar-Ken-El in Allegheny Township. “I’ve had dogs...
PA opera singer breaks world record at age seven
LATROBE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Victory Brinker is hitting all the right notes. Not only was she a finalist on America’s Got Talent, but she also broke the Guinness World Record for the youngest opera singer at just seven years, 314 days old. According to the 10-year-old’s “momager” Christine, Victory was born with it. “She was […]
tourcounsel.com
The Johnstown Galleria | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
The Johnstown Galleria is a two-level shopping mall in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. It is anchored by Boscov's and J. C. Penney. Boscov's opened before the mall on September 19, 1992, and was the chains first store constructed in Central/Western Pennsylvania. The Johnstown Galleria was built by Zamias Services, Inc. and opened...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East suburban real estate transactions, week of Feb. 5, 2023
Kara Marie Burgard sold property at 2513 Greensburg Pike to Anthony Costa for $150,000. Mary Clouse trustee sold property at 5 Lewin Ln to John and Sarah Maynard for $330,000. David Scarborough sold property at 544 Greendale Ave. to Charles Hadlock for $333,000. Forest Hills. John Scott sold property at...
Need To Get Away? Indiana Adventure Resort Hidden on 29-Acres & It’s Awesome
If you love the outdoors or maybe like trying your hand at new things there's an Adventure Resort in Indiana that has total off-the-grid vibes and we are digging it. People are starting to love going off the grid more and more. The world is so full of chaos and busy that it's nice to be able to just stop and slow down. One Southern Indiana town is home to a gorgeous place where you can totally kick back and relax.
