Union Steel Says Unit And Individual Entered Sale And Purchase Deal With Purchasers
* UNIT AND INDIVIDUAL ENTERED INTO A SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PURCHASERS. * UNDER AGREEMENT, UNIT TO SELL ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MEGAFAB ENGINEERING PTE FOR A CONSIDERATION OF S$3 MILLION
Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust Says Entry Into Onshore Facility Agreement
* SEPARATELY UNIT OF SPONSOR ENTERED LOAN AGREEMENT AN UNSECURED INTEREST-BEARING LOAN FOR RMB308 MILLION. * ONSHORE FACILITIES WILL BE USED FOR REFINANCING EXISTING SECURED LOANS DUE IN MARCH 2023. * LOAN OF RMB308 MILLION BEEN GRANTED TO UNIT OF SASSEUR REIT. * CHINA-INCORPORATED UNITS OF CO GRANTED ONSHORE TERM...
Marshall Boya Decides To Increase Share Capital By 9.9% To 11.0 Mln Lira Via Private Placement
* MARSHALL BOYA DECIDES TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY 9.9% TO 11.0 MILLION LIRA VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT
Know Labs Provides Update On Strategic Partners
* KNOW LABS PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC PARTNERS ENGAGED IN DATA SCIENCE, PRODUCT ENGINEERING AND REGULATORY AFFAIRS TO ACCELERATE PROGRESS TOWARD FDA APPLICATION
SCGM BHD Says Decided To Accept Offer For Proposed Disposal
* DECIDED TO ACCEPT OFFER FOR PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 3 CONTIGUOUS PARCELS OF LAND WITH FACTORY BUILDINGS LOCATED AT MUKIM SENAI. * DEAL FOR 18.5 MILLION RGT IN CASH
Avantor Inc Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $0.32
* AVANTOR® REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2022 RESULTS. * Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.30, REVENUE VIEW $1.80 BILLION -- REFINITIV IBES DATA
Nippon Denko Co Ltd Announces Result Of Share Buyback For January
* NIPPON DENKO CO LTD ANNOUNCES RESULT OF SHARE BUYBACK FOR JANUARY
Veidekke To Build Two New Logistics Buildings Near Gothenburg, Sweden
* VEIDEKKE: TO BUILD TWO NEW LOGISTICS BUILDINGS NEAR GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN. * VEIDEKKE'S SWEDISH SUBSIDIARY BRA BYGG AB HAS BEEN COMMISSIONED BY LOGISTICS PROPERTY COMPANY CATENA TO BUILD TWO NEW LOGISTICS BUILDINGS WITH A COMBINED AREA OF MORE THAN 50,000 SQUARE METRES AT LANDVETTER BY GOTHENBURG.
Euromax Announces Appointment Of Non Executive Director
* EUROMAX ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Nojima To Raise Monthly Base Salary By Average 4% For Employees Working For Its Three Group Companies - Nikkei
* NOJIMA TO RAISE MONTHLY BASE SALARY BY AVERAGE 4% FOR EMPLOYEES WORKING FOR ITS THREE GROUP COMPANIES - NIKKEI
Origo Q4 EBITDA Down At ISK 495 Mln
* Q4 GROSS PROFIT ISK 1,582 MLN VS ISK 1,466 MILLION YEAR AGO. * BOD PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF UP TO ISK 2 BLN TO BE PAID IN 2023. * OUTLOOK FOR OUR OPERATIONS REMAINS GOOD DESPITE VARIOUS UNCERTAINTIES RELATED TO WORLD AFFAIRS.
BIM Magazalar Decides To Launch Share Buyback Program Up To Max. Of 5.0 Mln Lira Nominal Shares With Max. Fund Of 750.0 Million Lira
* BIM MAGAZALAR DECIDES TO LAUNCH SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM UP TO MAX. OF 5.0 MILLION LIRA NOMINAL SHARES WITH MAX. FUND OF 750.0 MILLION LIRA
Bridgewater Associates Is Naming Karen Karniol-Tambour As Its Third Co-Chief Investment Officer - Bloomberg News
* BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES IS NAMING KAREN KARNIOL-TAMBOUR AS ITS THIRD CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER- BLOOMBERG NEWS
MGC Pharmaceuticals Says Angela Marie Graham Ceases To Be Chief Financial Officer
* ANGELA MARIE GRAHAM HAS CEASED IN HER ROLE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF MGC PHARMA. * TOM CAIRNS TO ASSUME ROLE OF CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER (CFO EQUIVALENT)
Suominen BOD Proposes Dividend Of EUR 0.10 Per Share
* EXPECTS ITS COMPARABLE EBITDA IN 2023 WILL INCREASE FROM 2022. * IN 2022, SUOMINEN'S COMPARABLE EBITDA WAS EUR 15.3 MILLION. * BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, THAT A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.10 PER SHARE SHALL BE DISTRIBUTED FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2022
Country Heights Says Chuah Tian Pong Appointed As Executive Director
* SETIA MOHD ANWAR BIN MOHD NOR (R) APPOINTED NON INDEPENDENT AND NON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN. * CHUA HEE BOON APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Trillion Energy Announces 70+ Metres Of Gas Pay Found In New Well At Sasb Gas Field
* TRILLION ENERGY ANNOUNCES 70+ METRES OF GAS PAY FOUND IN NEW WELL AT SASB GAS FIELD. * TRILLION ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC - INITIAL PERFORATION INTERVALS ARE CURRENTLY BEING SELECTED TO BRING WELL INTO PRODUCTION. * TRILLION ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC - GULUC 2 IS EXPECTED TO START GENERATING REVENUE DURING...
Tallinna Kaubamaja Subsidiary Has Signed A Letter Of Intent To Become The Retailer Of Skoda In Lithuania
* TKM AUTO SUBSIDIARY OF CO HAS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO BECOME THE RETAILER OF SKODA IN LITHUANIA
Amazon's outlook disappoints as customer budgets stay tight
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc on Thursday forecast operating profit may continue to slump in the current quarter, as mass layoffs at the retailer only dent the financial impact of consumers and cloud customers clamping down on spending. And while Amazon's holiday revenue beat Wall Street's expectations, sales growth from its lucrative...
CONSOL Energy Inc expected to post earnings of $3.41 a share - Earnings Preview
* CONSOL Energy Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 7. * The Canonsburg Pennsylvania-based company is expected to report a 8.3% increase in revenue to $520.3 million from $480.63 million a...
