Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Announces Cause For Devastating Medical ConditionOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
2x Super Bowl Champion Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
What is Pittsburgh-Style Steak?East Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PAEast Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
2023 NHL All-Star Game RostersFlurrySportsPittsburgh, PA
Related
Once-popular summer festival set to return in Allegheny Township
A popular summertime festival is returning to Allegheny Township. Community Days — last organized in 1997 — is set to return June 24. The township recently approved the formation of a Community Days Committee, spearheaded by Supervisor James Morabito. “We have no records indicating why the event ceased...
Shelter-in-place for East Palestine residents
As nearly 2,000 East Palestine residents are affected by a mandatory evacuation, others are under a shelter-in-place.
Daycation: Things quiet down in winter in Ohiopyle
The streets of Ohiopyle bustle with visitors during the warm months, as people flock to the Fayette County community for its recreational opportunities, scenic views and dining options. In the winter, it’s a different story. Many days, there’s hardly a soul to be seen along Main Street in the...
wtae.com
Students host day of service in Westmoreland County
Seton Hill University students are giving back to the community in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They had a variety of projects to pick from for a day of service including working on a house with Habitat for Humanity. The mortgage for the home is being taken on...
I Made It Market returns to The Block Northway
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The I Made It Market is back at The Block Northway.On hand are dozens of vendors selling homemade, hand-made, and hand-crafted items. There is everything from jewelry to paintings, prints, and clothes. There will also be food vendors.It's all happening from noon to 5 p.m.And if you haven't shopped for Valentine's Day yet, this could be a great way to find unique local gifts.
nextpittsburgh.com
11 new Pittsburgh restaurants and breweries, plus 2 big closures
A new year means it’s time to dust off your restaurants “to-be-tried” list and add a few more while you’re at it. These new restaurants and bars have a little something for everyone. Restaurants. 3239 West Liberty Ave., Dormont. Opened in December, Tacosburgh calls itself “Southern...
Crews in Cambria, Somerset counties battled blaze at Jerome home
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Red Cross was called to Conemaugh Township after a family’s home was destroyed Thursday night. On Feb. 2 around 7:47 p.m., first responders from both Cambria and Somerset counties were called to the 100 block of Coal Avenue in Jerome for a report of a fully-involved house fire, according to […]
gotodestinations.com
Finding the Best Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is known for its diverse food scene, with many restaurants serving various cuisines worldwide. Craving a classic Margherita pizza? A bowl of comforting pasta, or a hearty meat dish, finding the perfect Italian restaurant can be a challenge. To make things easier, we’ve scoured the city in search of...
Boggs Mansion on North Side comes with a lot of house and a lot of history
It’s made of stone and has its original slate roof. It’s 9,000 square feet with eight guest rooms and nine bathrooms, a third floor ballroom, a European fireplace made of blood marble — a sturdy substance normally used to build royal tombs — finely crafted American chestnut woodwork and a dramatic spiral staircase.
Residents jolted after massive fire, train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) - In East Palestine, it could be days before life returns to normal.Many people didn't know anything was wrong until they heard sirens and got a knock on their door to get out."A lot of the smoke and the flames colored orange, and it started slowly spreading down the railway. [It was] time to go," local William Hugar said.After a train derailment caused a massive fire in East Palestine, Ohio, Friday night, KDKA's Sky Eye 2 captured derailed rail cars still burning Saturday afternoon.Shortly after the fire, a mandatory evacuation followed for people living within a...
Longtime owner of Del's restaurant in Bloomfield dies
A popular face in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood has passed away. The owner of the former Dell’s Restaurant, Josephine DelPizzo, died peacefully at her home on Sunday.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Four Pennsylvania Locations
Four Bed Bath & Beyond stores across Pennsylvania are among 87 locations scheduled to close in 2023, the struggling retailer announced.That brings the total number of Bed Bath & Beyond locations scheduled to close to at least 162 announced since September 2022.A spokesperson told Axios that…
WBOY
What’s on tap at Screech Owl Brewing?
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — While it may be a bit off the beaten path, you can still find Screech Owl Brewing’s craft beer across West Virginia, western Maryland, Pennsylvania and beyond. Family-owned and operated, Screech Owl Brewing is located in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia in Preston County,...
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
Beaver Falls restaurant manager says food delivery drivers are dashing and dining
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) - You've probably heard about dining and dashing, but what about dashing and then dining with someone else's delivery? It has happened twice in one week at Athen's Family Restaurant in Beaver Falls. The manager says people who are supposed to be picking up and delivering orders to customers are also helping themselves to a meal.Within a matter of days, surveillance cameras have caught DoorDash delivery drivers coming in to pick up orders for customers but also helping themselves to takeout they should not be taking.Marina Apostolis, the restaurant's manager, reviewed the footage with KDKA-TV. She pointed...
tourcounsel.com
The Johnstown Galleria | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
The Johnstown Galleria is a two-level shopping mall in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. It is anchored by Boscov's and J. C. Penney. Boscov's opened before the mall on September 19, 1992, and was the chains first store constructed in Central/Western Pennsylvania. The Johnstown Galleria was built by Zamias Services, Inc. and opened...
abc27.com
25 movies filmed in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania has been featured in countless films throughout the years. Take a look at abc27’s list to see if you knew these movies were filmed in Pennsylvania. All information for this article was sourced from IMDb. Adventureland (2009) “Adventureland,” starring...
Couple plans to open full-service dog kennel in Allegheny Township
A canine-loving couple are moving ahead with plans to open a full-service dog kennel in Allegheny Township. Dan and Lindsay Janoski live on 15 acres along Indian Hill Road. Lindsay Janoski grew up with fond memories of her grandparents’ former dog kennel, Mar-Ken-El in Allegheny Township. “I’ve had dogs...
wccsradio.com
MULTIPLE FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPOND TO GARAGE FIRE IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Emergency crews stayed busy on Friday as two were structure fires were reported to Indiana County 911. The first call sent Blairsville and Tunnelton Fire Departments to Route 22 in neighboring Westmoreland County. Blairsville spokesperson Ab Dettorre said an old garage was fully involved in the fire and there was no danger to surrounding structures. Crews executed the “surround and drown” technique. The source of the fire is under investigation.
Incident with weapon at Pa. high school causes basketball teams to barricade themselves in rooms after game
A Pennsylvania high school basketball game ended Friday night with a scary scene that saw both teams barricading themselves in rooms after there was reportedly a warning of an “active shooter” at the school. According to the Butler Eagle, Mars and South Fayette had just wrapped up their...
Comments / 0