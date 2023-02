CHIT’s 2nd farewell tour stops for the first time at the Token Lounge in Westland. For many years the boys of noise have been waiting for just the right show to showcase the talent we might have. The tour has been a real grind of just 2 shows so far with great acclaim. We can’t wait to see you as the show is almost a complete sell-out. We get to warm the stage up for the most incredible act, “Crazy Babies.” So close to the real Ozzy that you will be tongue-tied.

WESTLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO